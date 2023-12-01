Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Consolidated Water a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Consolidated Water (CWCO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CWCO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Consolidated Water's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Consolidated Water's main business drivers. Consolidated Water Co., along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent. The company also focuses on expanding operation in areas having a large proportion of tourist properties and growing population. The company was founded in 1973.



Consolidated Water has four business segments, Retail, Bulk, Services and Manufacturing. These segments contributed 27%, 35%, 31% and 7%, respectively, to CWCO’s total revenues for 2022.



Under Retail Water Operations, the company produces and supplies water to end users, including residential, commercial and government customers in the Cayman Islands under an exclusive retail license issued by the Cayman Islands government. It also operates a desalination plant in Bali, Indonesia that sells water to resort and residential properties.



Under Bulk Water Operations, the company produces and supplies water to government-owned distributors in the Cayman Islands and The Bahamas.



Its services operations provide engineering and management services, which include design and construction, as well as management and operation of desalination plants.



Under Manufacturing operations. the company manufactures and services a wide range of water-related products, and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial, municipal and industrial water production, supply and treatment as a result of a 100% equity ownership of Aerex Industries, Inc.



The company operated 11 water production plants in four countries, with a total production capacity of 25.5 million gallons per day. It operates 27 advanced water treatment facilities in the United States.







Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Consolidated Water ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2013 would be worth $2,871.12, or a gain of 187.11%, as of December 1, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 152.95% and the price of gold went up 56.38% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CWCO. Consolidated Water currently utilizes the most advanced technology to convert seawater to potable water and meet customer needs. It is expanding operations via acquisitions and organic projects. The acquisition of full ownership of PERC and the return of tourism to the Cayman Islands are expected to drive its earnings. It has enough liquidity to address its short-term debt obligations. Our model projects CWCO’s total revenues to increase in 2023. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, its international business is exposed to foreign exchange risks. The company expects additional expenses while complying with government regulations. Failure to secure long-term water service contracts or the inability to get extensions of existing contracts and unfavorable weather conditions are headwinds. Shares have gained 20.91% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.