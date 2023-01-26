Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Commercial Metals a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Commercial Metals (CMC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CMC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Commercial Metals' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Commercial Metals' main business drivers.

Irving, TX- based Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. It provides these through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

Commercial Metals realigned its reporting structure into two operating segments — North America and Europe — from the beginning of fourth-quarter fiscal 2020.

North America (generated 82% of fiscal 2022 revenues) segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. This segment operates 38 scrap metal processing facilities, primarily located in the Southeast and Central United States.

The steel mill operations include six EAF mini mills, two EAF micro mills, and one rerolling mill. The fabrication operations include 56 facilities engaged in various aspects of steel fabrication. Most of these facilities engage in the general fabrication of reinforcing steel.

The steel mills manufacture finished long steel products including rebar, merchant bar, light structural and other special sections and wire rod, as well as semi-finished billets for rerolling and forging applications (collectively referred to as steel products).

Each EAF mini mill consists of a melt shop with an electric arc furnace, continuous casting equipment that shapes molten metal into billets, a reheating furnace that prepares billets for rolling and a rolling line that forms products from heated billets. It also includes a mechanical cooling bed that receives hot products from the rolling line, finishing facilities that shear, straighten, bundle and prepare products for shipping; and supporting facilities such as maintenance, warehouse and office areas.

The Europe (generated 18% of fiscal 2022 revenues) segment is comprised of mini mill, recycling and fabrication operations located in Poland. Its 12 scrap metal recycling facilities, located throughout Poland, process ferrous scrap metals for use as raw material for the mini mill.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Commercial Metals a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2013 would be worth $3,211.23, or a 221.12% gain, as of January 26, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 167.22% and the price of gold increased 12.74% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CMC.

Robust demand in North America for each of Commercial Metals’ major product lines is expected to reflect in the company’s results. Its North America contract backlog volumes and average pricing are at historically high levels. Downstream bidding activity remains strong, indicating a strong pipeline of projects entering the market. Steel demand is expected to pick up aided by the automotive sector as well as increased investment spending under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Backed by its strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Tensar, the construction of Arizona 2 micro mill, and the fourth micro mill that will serve the Eastern United States, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand. Reflecting these tailwinds, the earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have undergone positive revisions lately.

Shares have gained 10.10% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.