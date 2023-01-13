Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Chubb a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Chubb (CB) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CB for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Chubb's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Chubb's main business drivers.

Chubb Limited was formerly known as ACE Limited. ACE Limited after acquiring The Chubb Corp in Jan 2016 assumed the name of Chubb. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company boasts being one of the world’s largest providers of property and casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance and largest publicly traded P&C insurer, based on market capitalization of $56.9 billion. Chubb has diversified through acquisitions into many specialty lines, including marine, medical risk, excess property, environmental and terrorism insurance and has local operations in 54 countries and territories. Chubb provides specialized insurance products such as personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance to individuals in select countries. Its reinsurance operations include both P&C and life companies.

Chubb presently operates through following six segments: North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers a broad range of retail, and wholesale and specialty products. Overseas General segment provides property, primary and excess casualty, energy, professional risk, marine, political risk, trade risk, accident and health, aviation, and consumer-driven products. North America Personal P&C Insurance includes the business written by Chubb Personal Risk Services division comprising Chubb high net worth personal lines business and ACE Private Risk Services. Life segment offers traditional life reinsurance and life insurance products in Thailand, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, China, Egypt, among others. North America Agriculture segment offers coverage for agriculture business. These include Multiple Peril Crop Insurance crop-hail and farm P&C insurance protection to U.S. and Canadian customers by means of Rain and Hail Insurance Service Inc. (Rain and Hail). Global Reinsurance segment offers a broad range of reinsurance products to several P&C insurers.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Chubb a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2013 would be worth $2,725.95, or a 172.60% gain, as of January 13, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 170.59% and the price of gold went up 9.67% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for CB.

Shares of Chubb have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term ROE. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. It made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value. Given the rise in interest rate, it expects adjusted investment income for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be $1.4 to $1.6 billion. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income.

The stock is up 6.03% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

