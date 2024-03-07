Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Casey's General Stores a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Casey's General Stores (CASY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CASY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Casey's General Stores' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Casey's General Stores' main business drivers.

Founded in 1959 and based in Ankeny, IA, Casey's General Stores, Inc. operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. As of Oct 31, 2023, there were a total of 2,592 stores in operation.

Casey's offers a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the needs of its customers. In addition to fuel, the stores provide a wide variety of merchandise, including groceries, prepared food, snacks, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, school supplies, housewares, pet supplies and automotive supplies. Casey's is known for its signature made-from-scratch pizza, which has gained a dedicated following among customers. As of Oct 31, 2023, 225 store locations offered car washes . All but eight Casey's Stores offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

Casey's has also made significant strides in embracing digital technologies to enhance customer experiences. The company offers a mobile app and online ordering capabilities, allowing customers to easily order food, locate stores, and access exclusive deals and promotions.

The company primarily derives revenues under three categories — Fuel (66.3% of Q2 FY24 total revenues), Grocery & General Merchandise (24.1% of Q2 FY24 total revenues) and Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage (9.6% of Q2 FY24 total revenues). Other category accounts for 1.9% of total revenues. Three distribution centers are in operation (in Ankeny, Iowa adjacent to the Store Support Center, in Terre Haute, Indiana and in Joplin, Missouri) from which grocery and general merchandise items as well as prepared food and dispensed beverage items are supplied to stores. As of fiscal 2023 end, the company has a fleet of 397 tractors used for distribution.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Casey's General Stores, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2014 would be worth $4,475.83, or a 347.58% gain, as of March 7, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 171.96% and the price of gold went up 54.01% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for CASY.

Casey's reported impressive results in second-quarter fiscal 2024, wherein its top and bottom lines grew year over year. The company’s stellar performance in prepared food and grocery categories helped post a 6.2% jump in inside sales and 2.9% growth in inside same-store sales in the quarter. Its business operating model, omnichannel capabilities, enhanced customer reach and private-label offerings reinforce its position in the industry. Casey's price and product optimization strategies, increased penetration of private brands and digital engagements are also commendable. The company’s focus on inventory management, technology advancements and data analytics positions it well for future growth. We expect inside same store sales to increase 4.1% in fiscal 2024. However, rising operating costs and expenses remain a concern.

The stock has jumped 9.34% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.