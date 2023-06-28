Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Broadcom Inc. a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AVGO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Broadcom Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Broadcom Inc.'s main business drivers.

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Broadcom’s semiconductor solutions are used in end products such as enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays.



Broadcom’s infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. The company’s Symantec cyber security solutions portfolio, include endpoint, network, information and identity security solutions.



Broadcom also offer mission critical fibre channel storage area networking (“FC SAN”) products and related software in the form of modules, switches and subsystems incorporating multiple semiconductor products.



Broadcom has been aggressively pursuing strategic acquisitions to diversify end markets beyond semiconductors and has been looking to strengthen presence in the infrastructure software vertical particularly.



Broadcom reported revenues of $33.20 billion in fiscal 2022. The company has two reporting segments: Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software.



Semiconductor solutions accounted for 78% of fiscal 2022 revenues. Apart from Broadcom’s semiconductor solution product lines this segment includes IP licensing business.



Infrastructure software solutions accounted for 22% of fiscal 2022 revenues. The segment includes mainframe, BizOps, cyber security software solutions, and FC SAN businesses.



Broadcom faces stiff competition from Analog Devices, Cisco, Cree, Finisar, GlobalFoundries, Intel, Lumentum, MACOM, Marvell, Mediatek, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, Qualcomm, ON Semiconductor, Skyworks, Toshiba and Texas Instruments in the semiconductor solutions market.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Broadcom Inc. if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $22,733.12, or a gain of 2,173.31%, as of June 28, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 171.41% and gold's return of 49.18% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for AVGO too.

Broadcom’s fiscal second quarter benefited from strong deployment of generative AI by hyperscalers, service providers and enterprises. Networking remained strong as the company witnessed strong growth from the deployment of Tomahawk 5 for data center switching at hyperscale customers and Jericho routing platforms for telecommunication providers. Broadband benefited from continued deployments by telecommunication providers of next-gen 10-gigabit PON and DOCSIS 3.1 with embedded Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. Broadcom expects networking revenues to be strong and grow nearly 20% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. Server storage connectivity revenues are expected to be up low single digits year over year. Broadband revenues growth is expected in moderate to low-single-digit percent year over year. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.

The stock has jumped 5.61% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 13 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.