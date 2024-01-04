Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Boston Scientific a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Boston Scientific (BSX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BSX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Boston Scientific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Boston Scientific's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Natick, MA and founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has adopted the organic as well as inorganic routes for success.

In 2022, Boston Scientific has reorganized its operational structure and aggregated its core businesses, each of which generates revenues from the sale of Medical Devices, into two reportable segments, MedSurg (38.5% of total revenue; 2022 organic growth was 7.7% over 2021) and Cardiovascular (accounting for the rest; 10.1% organic growth in 2022).

Within the Cardiovascular segment, the newly formed Cardiology division represents the combined former Rhythm Management and Interventional Cardiology businesses.

MedSurg group comprises 3 sub segments, viz. Endoscopy; Urology and Pelvic Health; and Neuromodulation.

The company is one of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market with its coronary stent product offerings. Boston Scientific markets a broad portfolio of internally-developed and self-manufactured drug eluting stents including the Promus PREMIER, Promus Element and Promus Element Plus everolimus-eluting stents. In addition, in Europe, it markets the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System featuring an ultra-thin abluminal (outer) bioabsorbable polymer coating.

The company also markets balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters, embolic protection devices, and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, as well as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging systems.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Boston Scientific ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2014 would be worth $4,828.16, or a gain of 382.82%, as of January 4, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 156.90% and the price of gold went up 58.55% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for BSX.

Despite macroeconomic concerns, currency headwinds and related cost inflation, Boston Scientific is seeing strength across target markets. Strong worldwide demand for its GI and pulmonary treatment options, traction in Europe for its the next generation WATCHMAN FLX, as well as contribution from accretive acquisitions are important drivers. The Pain and Brain franchisees are gaining traction in the second half of 2023 banking on strong execution of core growth strategies. The 2023 guidance indicating strong growth over 2022 builds confidence in the stock. Our estimate suggests a CAGR of 8.8% in the company's revenue through 2022-2025. On the flip side, mounting costs due to worldwide inflationary pressure are major concerns. FX headwinds continue to largely offset the company’s performance.

Shares have gained 5.07% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

