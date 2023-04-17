Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Asbury Automotive Group a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ABG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Asbury Automotive Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Asbury Automotive Group's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Duluth, GA, Asbury is one of the largest automotive retailers of new and used vehicles, and related services in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, Asbury owned 205 new vehicle franchises at 155 locations. It also operates 35 collision centers, seven stand-alone used vehicle dealerships, one used vehicle wholesale business and one auto auction within 15 states. The company offers 31 automotive brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, BMW, Genesis, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, Porsche, Volvo, Audi, Bentley, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Sprinter, Volkswagen, Subaru, Fiat, Kia, MINI, Isuzu, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ford, Chevrolet, Buick and GMC.



Apart from a wide range of new and used vehicles, the company provides finance and insurance products, and automotive repair and maintenance services. Asbury’s omni-channel platform is designed to increase its market share through digital innovation. In December 2020, Asbury introduced Clicklane, the online shopping platform, which ensures a true online car-buying and selling experience.



Asbury’s business mix consisted of New Vehicles (accounted for about 47.7% of the company’s revenues in 2022), Used Vehicles (33.6%), Parts and Services (13.4%), and Finance and insurance (5.3%).



In 2021, Asbury acquired Larry H. Miller Dealerships, the eighth largest dealership in the United States, adding 54 new vehicle dealerships, seven used cars stores, 11 collision centers, a used vehicle wholesale business to its existing portfolio. Additionally, Asbury acquired Total Care Auto (TCA), a leading provider of service contracts and other vehicle protection products. Subsequent to the Larry H. Miller buyout closed in December 2021, Asbury has reportable segments: Dealerships and TCA. The Dealerships segment revenues would be derived primarily from the sale of new vehicles, sale of used vehicles to retail customers and dealers, repair and maintenance services, and the arrangement of third-party vehicle financing. Revenues from the TCA segment, reflected in F&I Revenues, will be derived from the vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance contracts, vehicle theft assistance contracts and appearance protection contracts.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Asbury Automotive Group a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2013 would be worth $5,642.64, or a gain of 464.26%, as of April 17, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 160.42% and gold's return of 40.26% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ABG.

Asbury’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile and positions it for top-line growth. Strategic buyouts are helping the auto retailer increase its market share and boost portfolio. Acquisition of Larry H. Miller Dealerships in 2021 has added nearly $5.7 billion in expected annualized revenues, giving Asbury an edge to execute its five-year plan. Its ambitious plan to generate $32 billion in revenues by 2025 instills optimism. The company’s end-to-end e-commerce platform, Clicklane, is also set to buoy prospects. Asbury's commitment to increase shareholder value is another positive. For full year 2022, Asbury repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares for $287 million. In January, it boosted its buyback authorization by $108 million. These tailwinds support our bullish stance on the stock.

Shares have gained 6.24% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

