Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in AMN Healthcare Services a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AMN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

AMN Healthcare Services' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at AMN Healthcare Services' main business drivers.

San Diego, CA-headquartered AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a travel healthcare staffing company. Its business has evolved beyond traditional healthcare staffing and recruitment services, thereby becoming a strategic total talent solutions partner with its clients. It has expanded its portfolio to serve a diverse and growing set of healthcare talent-related needs. In addition to its healthcare professional staffing and recruitment services, AMN Healthcare’s suite of healthcare workforce solutions includes MSP, vendor management systems (VMS), medical language interpretation services, predictive labor analytics, workforce optimization technology and consulting, clinical labor scheduling, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), revenue cycle solutions, credentialing software services, and virtual care management services. The company enables its clients to build, manage and optimize their healthcare talent to deliver great patient outcomes and experience.

The company reports through three segments — Nurse and Allied Solutions (75.9% of total FY22 revenues, up 33.2% from FY21), Physician and Leadership Solutions (13.3%, up 17.5%), and Technology and Workforce Solutions (10.7%, up 40.7%).

Nurse and Allied Solutions segment includes the company’s travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions businesses.

The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment includes the company’s locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement businesses.

The technology and workforce solutions segment includes the company’s language services, VMS, workforce optimization, telehealth, credentialing, and outsourced solutions businesses.

AMN Healthcare’s unique Healthcare MSP is helping the company gain market traction. Notably, the program helps streamline the entire workforce planning process which facilitates the delivery of improved patient care. This has resulted in a large network of improved patient care and improved efficiency.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in AMN Healthcare Services ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2014 would be worth $5,400.28, or a gain of 440.03%, as of January 3, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 158.89% and the price of gold went up 59.88% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for AMN.

The consolidation of healthcare delivery units poses a threat to AMN Healthcare. Issues like healthcare industry regulations and stiff competition persist. Adverse impacts from public health crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic, might impede the company’s growth prospects. The Zacks Model expects AMN Healthcare’s top line and adjusted earnings per share to decline at a CAGR of 13.5% and 22.1%, respectively, between 2022 and 2025. Yet, its continued strength in Managed Services Program (MSP) and a broad array of services look encouraging. The demand for healthcare services resulting in an increased demand for AMN Healthcare’s services, especially in nurse and allied solutions segment, is promising. A strong solvency position is an added plus. AMN Healthcare’s third-quarter 2023 results were better than expected.

Shares have gained 10.16% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

