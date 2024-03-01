Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Align Technology a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Align Technology (ALGN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ALGN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Align Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Align Technology's main business drivers.

Align Technology, based in California, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics, and dental records storage. The clear aligner system corrects malocclusion using nearly invisible and removable appliances that gently move the tooth to a desired final position.

Align Technology presently has two operating segments, Clear Aligner (82.8% of total revenues in 2023), known as the Invisalign system and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services) (17.2% of total revenues in 2023), which include the iTero intra-oral scanners and OrthoCAD services. In 2023, the Clear Aligner segment registered a revenue growth of 4.1% from 2022, while the latter registered a revenue growth of 0.1% from 2022.

Product Portfolio:

Invisalign System – An exclusive method to treat malocclusion based on a series of doctor-prescribed, custom-manufactured, clear plastic removable orthodontic aligners. The Clear Aligner products are Invisalign Express, Lite and Go, Moderate and Invisalign Comprehensive packages.

The Systems and Services segment consists of iTero intraoral scanning systems, which include a single hardware platform and restorative or orthodontic software options. Our services include subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, pay-per-scan services, as well as exocad’s CAD/CAM software solutions that integrate workflows to dental labs and dental practices.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Align Technology ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2014 would be worth $5,779.09, or a 477.91% gain, as of March 1, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 174.07% and gold's return of 48.34% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ALGN.

Align Technology is well-positioned to drive the digital revolution in the dental industry with Invisalign clear aligners, Itero Scanners and the Align digital platform. The company is leveraging innovations and market expansion efforts to offset the impact of inflation and supply disruptions. The increased adoption of the Invisalign Doctor Subscription Program (DSP) buoys optimism, with the company strategically expanding the program in Spain, Nordics and most recently, the United Kingdom and with select DSO partners. Strength in the teen and younger patient business is driven by the growth of Invisalign First. Further, strong solvency is highly promising. Yet, the company continues to navigate a difficult macro environment. Given its substantial reliance on the Invisalign System, any shift in consumer preference may hamper its operating results.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 10.62%, and there have been 6 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

