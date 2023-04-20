Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Align Technology a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Align Technology (ALGN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ALGN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Align Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Align Technology's main business drivers.

Align Technology, based in California, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics, and dental records storage. The clear aligner system corrects malocclusion using nearly invisible and removable appliances that gently move the tooth to a desired final position.

Align Technology presently has 2 operating segments, Clear Aligner (82.28% of total revenues in 2021), known as the Invisalign system and the CAD/CAM Services (17.72% of total revenues in 2021) which is known as the iTero intra-oral scanners and OrthoCAD services (which we earlier referred to as Scanner and CAD/CAM Services). In 2021, the Clear Aligner segment registered revenue growth of 54.5% from 2020, while the latter registered revenue growth of 90.4% from 2020.

Product portfolio:

Invisalign System – An exclusive method to treat malocclusion based on a series of doctor-prescribed, custom manufactured, clear plastic removable orthodontic aligners. The Invisalign system offers a range of treatment options, specialized services, and proprietary software for treatment visualization and comprises several phases.

The Clear Aligner products are Invisalign Full, Teen and Assist (Full Products), Express/Lite (Express Products), Vivera retainers, along with training and ancillary products for treating malocclusion.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Align Technology ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2013 would be worth $11,313.33, or a gain of 1,031.33%, as of April 20, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 167.13% and the price of gold increased 36.83% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ALGN.

Align Technology’s fourth-quarter of 2022 earnings and revenues both exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As Align Technologies heads into 2023, it expects to see continued stability in an improving operating environment. The company is confident about a large untapped market opportunity for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry. The company expects 2023 to be a stronger year for new innovation. On the flip side, Align Technology registered significant year-over-year decline in earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter. The sluggish results were due to a dull underlying market, which was impacted by macroeconomic environmental factors and extremely unfavorable currency translation. The quarter witnessed the significant foreign exchange impact. Align Technology has underperformed its industry in the past year.

The stock is up 14.11% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.