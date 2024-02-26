Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Abercrombie & Fitch a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ANF for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Abercrombie & Fitch's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's main business drivers.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids through a network of approximately 759 stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.



Abercrombie's product portfolio includes knit and woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters, outerwear, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids, under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.



Additionally, the company sells inner wear, personal care products, sleepwear and at-home products for girls through direct-to-consumer operations and Hollister stores under the Gilly Hicks brand. It also sells products through its e-commerce platform.



In the fiscal second quarter, the company reorganized its structure. It will now report under three geographical segments, namely Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). All prior periods presented have been altered to conform to this reclassification. Brand-wise, Abercrombie reports in two segments - Abercrombie and Hollister.



Abercrombie (49.5% of the net sales in the third quarter) includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. Abercrombie & Fitch, targeted at the college-going crowd, is positioned as a luxury lifestyle concept that uses the finest materials to create high-quality casual wear. abercrombie kids, themed as "classic cool", is aimed at pre-teens and is the children's version of Abercrombie & Fitch.



Hollister (50.5%) is based on a South California theme, and targets youth in their late teens. Stores under this brand also offer intimate products of the Gilly Hicks brand.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Abercrombie & Fitch ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2014 would be worth $3,525.26, or a gain of 252.53%, as of February 26, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 177.13% and the price of gold increased 45.98% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ANF too.

Abercrombie’s shares outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock's bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to continued momentum across both brands, which bolstered its holiday sales. The company witnessed strong sales growth during the holiday season for each of its brands, particularly the Abercrombie brand. Driven by the strong holiday performance, the company expects the Abercrombie brand’s women's business to attain the highest-ever Q4 sales, along with strong men's category growth. The company expects the Hollister brand to deliver robust sales growth in Q4, led by the women's business. ANF raised its Q4 and fiscal 2024 view. However, Abercrombie has been witnessing elevated operating costs on higher technology expense and incentive-based compensation. Also, inflationary pressures are concerning.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 18.32%, and there have been 6 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.