Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Rank in the Top 1%, 5% and 10% in Your State

How does your salary match up against the highest in your state?

Not surprisingly, the numbers vary widely depending on where you are.

Making $376,252 a year in one state will land you in the top 1%. In another state, you'll need to make more than $975,000 to clear that bar. (The highest entry on the list, at more than $1 million a year, is -- spoiler alert -- not actually a state.)

What do the numbers look like for making the top 25%? Make just over $78,000 a year and you'll crack that list in the state with the lowest bar. In the state with the highest bar, you'll need to make about $131,000.

So says Internal Revenue Service data on individual income for 2020, the most recent year available. GOBankingRates has taken those figures and used the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI inflation calculator to turn the numbers into 2023 dollars.

You may find some surprises on the list. Hawaii, known for its Mauna Kea-high cost of living, has the 41st highest bar for reaching the top 1%. (If you aren't familiar with Hawaiian mountains, Mauna Kea is really tall.)

You might think California or New York top the list. If so, guess again.

Here's a state-by-state breakdown (D.C., too!) of where you need to be to make each level. Plus, the overall numbers for the entire U.S.

Alabama

Lower limit for top 25%: $91,183

Lower limit for top 10%: $157,049

Lower limit for top 5%: $216,031

Lower limit for top 1%: $481,436

Alaska

Lower limit for top 25%: $116,629

Lower limit for top 10%: $191,423

Lower limit for top 5%: $256,325

Lower limit for top 1%: $555,628

Arizona

Lower limit for top 25%: $98,359

Lower limit for top 10%: $171,436

Lower limit for top 5%: $243,661

Lower limit for top 1%: $577,336

Arkansas

Lower limit for top 25%: $85,859

Lower limit for top 10%: $146,531

Lower limit for top 5%: $203,778

Lower limit for top 1%: $461,332

California

Lower limit for top 25%: $113,325

Lower limit for top 10%: $214,977

Lower limit for top 5%: $326,403

Lower limit for top 1%: $864,181

Colorado

Lower limit for top 25%: $118,826

Lower limit for top 10%: $208,068

Lower limit for top 5%: $299,996

Lower limit for top 1%: $725,818

Connecticut

Lower limit for top 25%: $126,170

Lower limit for top 10%: $226,786

Lower limit for top 5%: $339,654

Lower limit for top 1%: $975,380

Delaware

Lower limit for top 25%: $108,968

Lower limit for top 10%: $182,297

Lower limit for top 5%: $248,449

Lower limit for top 1%: $542,428

District of Columbia

Lower limit for top 25%: $133,066

Lower limit for top 10%: $259,332

Lower limit for top 5%: $393,893

Lower limit for top 1%: $1,037,610

Florida

Lower limit for top 25%: $91,316

Lower limit for top 10%: $167,789

Lower limit for top 5%: $248,727

Lower limit for top 1%: $711,381

Georgia

Lower limit for top 25%: $94,188

Lower limit for top 10%: $170,377

Lower limit for top 5%: $246,404

Lower limit for top 1%: $599,205

Hawaii

Lower limit for top 25%: $107,063

Lower limit for top 10%: $176,766

Lower limit for top 5%: $238,354

Lower limit for top 1%: $506,945

Idaho

Lower limit for top 25%: $100,787

Lower limit for top 10%: $166,139

Lower limit for top 5%: $233,810

Lower limit for top 1%: $573,250

Illinois

Lower limit for top 25%: $110,860

Lower limit for top 10%: $192,091

Lower limit for top 5%: $273,642

Lower limit for top 1%: $676,397

Indiana

Lower limit for top 25%: $96,273

Lower limit for top 10%: $157,308

Lower limit for top 5%: $213,203

Lower limit for top 1%: $484,858

Iowa

Lower limit for top 25%: $106,870

Lower limit for top 10%: $168,115

Lower limit for top 5%: $226,471

Lower limit for top 1%: $495,401

Kansas

Lower limit for top 25%: $103,181

Lower limit for top 10%: $171,499

Lower limit for top 5%: $238,466

Lower limit for top 1%: $568,002

Kentucky

Lower limit for top 25%: $90,268

Lower limit for top 10%: $149,707

Lower limit for top 5%: $203,735

Lower limit for top 1%: $455,798

Louisiana

Lower limit for top 25%: $86,458

Lower limit for top 10%: $153,607

Lower limit for top 5%: $210,892

Lower limit for top 1%: $469,079

Maine

Lower limit for top 25%: $98,760

Lower limit for top 10%: $162,128

Lower limit for top 5%: $223,679

Lower limit for top 1%: $514,460

Maryland

Lower limit for top 25%: $124,124

Lower limit for top 10%: $213,779

Lower limit for top 5%: $295,102

Lower limit for top 1%: $648,272

Massachusetts

Lower limit for top 25%: $131,128

Lower limit for top 10%: $239,466

Lower limit for top 5%: $356,013

Lower limit for top 1%: $924,710

Michigan

Lower limit for top 25%: $99,015

Lower limit for top 10%: $165,474

Lower limit for top 5%: $228,451

Lower limit for top 1%: $516,575

Minnesota

Lower limit for top 25%: $117,906

Lower limit for top 10%: $194,270

Lower limit for top 5%: $271,468

Lower limit for top 1%: $641,228

Mississippi

Lower limit for top 25%: $78,287

Lower limit for top 10%: $137,071

Lower limit for top 5%: $185,525

Lower limit for top 1%: $390,927

Missouri

Lower limit for top 25%: $96,351

Lower limit for top 10%: $161,121

Lower limit for top 5%: $222,588

Lower limit for top 1%: $512,435

Montana

Lower limit for top 25%: $100,237

Lower limit for top 10%: $164,995

Lower limit for top 5%: $230,083

Lower limit for top 1%: $572,857

Nebraska

Lower limit for top 25%: $106,586

Lower limit for top 10%: $171,714

Lower limit for top 5%: $234,584

Lower limit for top 1%: $548,286

Nevada

Lower limit for top 25%: $92,399

Lower limit for top 10%: $161,374

Lower limit for top 5%: $229,542

Lower limit for top 1%: $617,993

New Hampshire

Lower limit for top 25%: $125,777

Lower limit for top 10%: $209,012

Lower limit for top 5%: $292,753

Lower limit for top 1%: $674,582

New Jersey

Lower limit for top 25%: $127,581

Lower limit for top 10%: $232,117

Lower limit for top 5%: $340,971

Lower limit for top 1%: $836,626

New Mexico

Lower limit for top 25%: $85,892

Lower limit for top 10%: $149,158

Lower limit for top 5%: $204,579

Lower limit for top 1%: $421,099

New York

Lower limit for top 25%: $106,140

Lower limit for top 10%: $190,937

Lower limit for top 5%: $282,604

Lower limit for top 1%: $794,982

North Carolina

Lower limit for top 25%: $96,613

Lower limit for top 10%: $170,115

Lower limit for top 5%: $244,283

Lower limit for top 1%: $572,966

North Dakota

Lower limit for top 25%: $115,808

Lower limit for top 10%: $182,115

Lower limit for top 5%: $247,871

Lower limit for top 1%: $599,369

Ohio

Lower limit for top 25%: $95,497

Lower limit for top 10%: $157,632

Lower limit for top 5%: $217,263

Lower limit for top 1%: $512,053

Oklahoma

Lower limit for top 25%: $90,755

Lower limit for top 10%: $153,276

Lower limit for top 5%: $210,254

Lower limit for top 1%: $471,027

Oregon

Lower limit for top 25%: $107,949

Lower limit for top 10%: $181,864

Lower limit for top 5%: $255,922

Lower limit for top 1%: $585,301

Pennsylvania

Lower limit for top 25%: $106,268

Lower limit for top 10%: $179,688

Lower limit for top 5%: $254,269

Lower limit for top 1%: $602,589

Rhode Island

Lower limit for top 25%: $105,973

Lower limit for top 10%: $179,100

Lower limit for top 5%: $246,545

Lower limit for top 1%: $561,470

South Carolina

Lower limit for top 25%: $92,498

Lower limit for top 10%: $160,331

Lower limit for top 5%: $224,369

Lower limit for top 1%: $520,420

South Dakota

Lower limit for top 25%: $105,774

Lower limit for top 10%: $167,736

Lower limit for top 5%: $233,177

Lower limit for top 1%: $604,299

Tennessee

Lower limit for top 25%: $92,384

Lower limit for top 10%: $159,715

Lower limit for top 5%: $227,315

Lower limit for top 1%: $561,263

Texas

Lower limit for top 25%: $98,215

Lower limit for top 10%: $178,964

Lower limit for top 5%: $260,801

Lower limit for top 1%: $646,753

Utah

Lower limit for top 25%: $110,337

Lower limit for top 10%: $180,520

Lower limit for top 5%: $254,187

Lower limit for top 1%: $645,418

Vermont

Lower limit for top 25%: $103,276

Lower limit for top 10%: $169,773

Lower limit for top 5%: $235,458

Lower limit for top 1%: $530,259

Virginia

Lower limit for top 25%: $122,105

Lower limit for top 10%: $214,726

Lower limit for top 5%: $302,447

Lower limit for top 1%: $659,036

Washington

Lower limit for top 25%: $127,907

Lower limit for top 10%: $226,328

Lower limit for top 5%: $336,076

Lower limit for top 1%: $823,838

West Virginia

Lower limit for top 25%: $88,497

Lower limit for top 10%: $142,896

Lower limit for top 5%: $187,852

Lower limit for top 1%: $376,252

Wisconsin

Lower limit for top 25%: $106,060

Lower limit for top 10%: $168,930

Lower limit for top 5%: $229,539

Lower limit for top 1%: $529,524

Wyoming

Lower limit for top 25%: $110,685

Lower limit for top 10%: $174,757

Lower limit for top 5%: $238,702

Lower limit for top 1%: $671,594

Overall U.S. numbers

Lower limit for top 25%: $104,657

Lower limit for top 10%: $184,078

Lower limit for top 5%: $266,647

Lower limit for top 1%: $668,021

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at Internal Revenue Service (IRS) data from the 2020 tax season and found each state's threshold for the top 25%, 10%, 5% and 1% of earners. Once these figures were isolated, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI inflation calculator to find each figure in 2023 dollars. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 27, 2023.

