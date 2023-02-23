Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Because cost of living varies widely across the United States, being "rich" in one state might seem like just getting by in another and vice versa. "Rich" is a subjective term, and where you live has a lot to do with whether you can consider yourself truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it really looks like to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

49. West Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $103,134

$103,134 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $103,135

$103,135 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,019

$174,019 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $299,882

48. Arkansas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,745

$104,745 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,746

$104,746 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,510

$188,510 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $344,470

47. Kentucky

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,560

$110,560 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,561

$110,561 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,168

$194,168 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,411

46. New Mexico

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,658

$110,658 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,659

$110,659 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,282

$188,282 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $323,568

45. Oklahoma

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,821

$111,821 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,822

$111,822 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,269

$195,269 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,180

44. Alabama

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $112,484

$112,484 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $112,485

$112,485 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $193,311

$193,311 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $336,788

43. Louisiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,582

$114,582 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,583

$114,583 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $201,514

$201,514 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,026

42. Tennessee

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,173

$115,173 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,174

$115,174 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $210,529

$210,529 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $389,257

41. South Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,031

$116,031 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,032

$116,032 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,367

$207,367 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $374,427

40. Montana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,410

$116,410 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,411

$116,411 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,462

$205,462 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,234

39. South Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,958

$116,958 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,959

$116,959 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $200,212

$200,212 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $358,060

38. Indiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,982

$116,982 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,983

$116,983 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,848

$198,848 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $347,661

37. Idaho

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $117,840

$117,840 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $117,841

$117,841 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,042

$203,042 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $360,622

36. Missouri

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $118,736

$118,736 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $118,737

$118,737 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,969

$207,969 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,277

35. Ohio

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,391

$120,391 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,392

$120,392 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $209,247

$209,247 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,964

34. Maine

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,903

$120,903 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,904

$120,904 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,365

$205,365 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $359,776

33. North Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,138

$121,138 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,139

$121,139 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,348

$217,348 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $390,822

32. Iowa

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,177

$121,177 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,178

$121,178 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,398

$203,398 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $352,704

31. Florida

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,778

$122,778 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,779

$122,779 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $230,107

$230,107 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $431,870

30. Michigan

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $123,605

$123,605 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $123,606

$123,606 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $213,981

$213,981 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,426

29. Kansas

28. Nebraska

27. Wisconsin

26. Wyoming

25. Nevada

24. Arizona

23. Vermont

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,207

$129,207 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,208

$129,208 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $218,086

$218,086 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,807

22. North Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,260

$129,260 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,261

$129,261 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,143

$217,143 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,261

21. Georgia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $130,329

$130,329 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $130,330

$130,330 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,209

$234,209 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $422,018

20. Pennsylvania

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $133,066

$133,066 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,067

$133,067 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,818

$234,818 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $417,872

19. Oregon

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $$135,192

$$135,192 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,193

$135,193 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $232,703

$232,703 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,468

18. Texas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $135,322

$135,322 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,323

$135,323 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,765

$239,765 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $427,006

17. Delaware

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $139,533

$139,533 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,534

$139,534 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $238,612

$238,612 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $420,859

16. Utah

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $140,467

$140,467 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $140,468

$140,468 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,149

$239,149 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $421,379

15. Rhode Island

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $141,983

$141,983 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,984

$141,984 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,103

$242,103 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $424,473

14. Illinois

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,310

$144,310 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,311

$144,311 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,373

$258,373 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,713

13. Minnesota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $145,570

$145,570 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $145,571

$145,571 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $250,361

$250,361 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $441,274

12. Alaska

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $151,638

$151,638 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $$151,639

$$151,639 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,097

$242,097 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $394,694

11. Colorado

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $153,337

$153,337 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $153,338

$153,338 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $264,516

$264,516 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,181

10. New Hampshire

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $155,955

$155,955 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $155,956

$155,956 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,632

$258,632 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,829

9. New York

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,335

$158,335 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,336

$158,336 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $302,676

$302,676 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $574,063

8. Washington

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,711

$158,711 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,712

$158,712 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $277,165

$277,165 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $487,950

7. Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,393

$161,393 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,394

$161,394 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $280,299

$280,299 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $486,006

6. Hawaii

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $164,036

$164,036 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $164,037

$164,037 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $271,560

$271,560 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $459,305

5. Connecticut

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $169,182

$169,182 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $169,183

$169,183 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,533

$319,533 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $602,707

5. California

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $171,386

$171,386 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $171,387

$171,387 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $309,857

$309,857 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $555,007

3. Maryland

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,295

$174,295 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $174,296

$174,296 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $293,979

$293,979 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $503,597

2. Massachusetts

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $179,469

$179,469 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $179,470

$179,470 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $316,447

$316,447 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $558,616

1. New Jersey

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $180,557

$180,557 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $180,558

$180,558 Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,140

$319,140 The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $562,886

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

