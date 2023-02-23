Personal Finance

Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

February 23, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Andrew Lisa for GOBankingRates ->

Because cost of living varies widely across the United States, being "rich" in one state might seem like just getting by in another and vice versa. "Rich" is a subjective term, and where you live has a lot to do with whether you can consider yourself truly wealthy.

Related: What Is the Highest-Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Read: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

To get an idea of what it really looks like to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.Charleston, West Virginia skyline, South Side Bridge, and the Kanawha River.

49. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $103,134
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $103,135
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,019
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $299,882
Arkansas

48. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,745
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,746
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,510
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $344,470
Downtown Lexington Skyline.

47. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,560
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,561
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,168
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,411
Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico

46. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,658
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,659
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,282
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $323,568
Oklahoma downtown skyline with a deep blue sky, featuring the new Devon Energy Center building.

45. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,821
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,822
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,269
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,180
Mobile, Alabama, USA downtown skyline.

44. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $112,484
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $112,485
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $193,311
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $336,788
Cities, Louisiana, downtown, hotels

43. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,582
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,583
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $201,514
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,026
Nashville, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline on the Cumberland River.

42. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,173
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,174
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $210,529
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $389,257
South Carolina

41. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,031
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,032
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,367
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $374,427
Livingston, Montana, USA - May 25, 2013 : Historic centre of Livingston near Yellowstone National Park.

40. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,410
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,411
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,462
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,234
View of Falls Park and metro area in background.

39. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,958
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,959
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $200,212
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $358,060
Cities, Indiana, downtown, hotels

38. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,982
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,983
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,848
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $347,661
Boise, Idaho, city, downtown

37. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $117,840
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $117,841
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,042
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $360,622
City of St. Louis

36. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $118,736
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $118,737
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,969
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,277
Downtown Columbus, Ohio On A Sunny Summer Day With Reflection In The River.

35. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,391
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,392
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $209,247
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,964
Maine

34. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,903
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,904
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,365
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $359,776
Cities, North Carolina, downtown, hotels

33. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,138
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,139
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,348
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $390,822
Downtown Des Moines, Iowa with the Pioneers of the Territory statue in the foreground.

32. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,177
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,178
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,398
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $352,704
Art Deco buildings and palm trees on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

31. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,778
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,779
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $230,107
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $431,870
Aerial view of Detroit

30. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $123,605
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $123,606
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $213,981
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,426
Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.

29. Kansas

Nebraska, STATES

28. Nebraska

Henderson, USA - February 11, 2014: A photo of Lake Las Vegas.

27. Wisconsin

26. Wyoming

Sunrise Manor Nevada

25. Nevada

Downtown skyscrapers with palm trees and greenery in Phoenix, Arizona during sunset.

24. Arizona

Montpelier, Vermont, USA autumn town skyline.

23. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,207
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,208
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $218,086
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,807
Fargo, North Dakota , USA - July 27,2010: It's a beautiful summer day in the city of Fargo.

22. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,260
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,261
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,143
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,261
Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown skyline.

21. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $130,329
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $130,330
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,209
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $422,018
Pennsylvania

20. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $133,066
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,067
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,818
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $417,872
City of Portland Oregon and Mount Hood in Autumn.

19. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $$135,192
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,193
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $232,703
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,468
Afternoon shot of downtown Dallas from high perspective.

18. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $135,322
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,323
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,765
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $427,006
Delaware, STATES

17. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $139,533
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,534
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $238,612
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $420,859
Skyline of Salt Lake City, Utah, USA in early spring as the sun sets.

16. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $140,467
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $140,468
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,149
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $421,379
Providence is the capital and most populous city in Rhode Island.

15. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $141,983
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,984
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,103
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $424,473
Cityscape image of Chicago downtown at sunrise.

14. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,310
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,311
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,373
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,713
Cities, MINNESOTA, Rochester

13. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $145,570
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $145,571
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $250,361
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $441,274
Anchorage, Alaska Skyline with a winter reflection.

12. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $151,638
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $$151,639
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,097
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $394,694
Denver Colorado downtown with City Park.

11. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $153,337
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $153,338
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $264,516
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,181
Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.

10. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $155,955
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $155,956
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,632
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,829
The Statue of Liberty with One World Trade Center background, Landmarks of New York City, USA.

9. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,335
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,336
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $302,676
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $574,063
View of downtown Seattle skyline in Seattle Washington, USA.

8. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,711
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,712
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $277,165
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $487,950
Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

7. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,393
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,394
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $280,299
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $486,006
Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: Prince Kuhio Beach also called The Ponds, because bounded by concrete walls that have created a calm water swimming pool.

6. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $164,036
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $164,037
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $271,560
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $459,305
Fair Haven is a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of New Haven, Connecticut, between the Mill and Quinnipiac rivers.

5. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $169,182
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $169,183
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,533
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $602,707
Newport Beach houses with the Fashion Island skyline in the background.

5. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $171,386
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $171,387
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $309,857
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $555,007
Maryland

3. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,295
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $174,296
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $293,979
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $503,597
Massachusetts

2. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $179,469
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $179,470
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $316,447
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $558,616
The New Jersey State House and Trenton skyline along the Delaware River is located in Trenton and is the house of government for the U.

1. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $180,557
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $180,558
  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,140
  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $562,886

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.