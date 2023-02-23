Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Because cost of living varies widely across the United States, being "rich" in one state might seem like just getting by in another and vice versa. "Rich" is a subjective term, and where you live has a lot to do with whether you can consider yourself truly wealthy.
To get an idea of what it really looks like to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.
49. West Virginia
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $103,134
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $103,135
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,019
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $299,882
48. Arkansas
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,745
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,746
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,510
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $344,470
47. Kentucky
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,560
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,561
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,168
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,411
46. New Mexico
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,658
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,659
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,282
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $323,568
45. Oklahoma
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,821
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,822
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,269
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,180
44. Alabama
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $112,484
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $112,485
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $193,311
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $336,788
43. Louisiana
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,582
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,583
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $201,514
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,026
42. Tennessee
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,173
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,174
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $210,529
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $389,257
41. South Carolina
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,031
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,032
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,367
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $374,427
40. Montana
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,410
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,411
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,462
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,234
39. South Dakota
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,958
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,959
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $200,212
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $358,060
38. Indiana
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,982
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,983
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,848
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $347,661
37. Idaho
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $117,840
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $117,841
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,042
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $360,622
36. Missouri
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $118,736
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $118,737
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,969
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,277
35. Ohio
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,391
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,392
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $209,247
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,964
34. Maine
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,903
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,904
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,365
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $359,776
33. North Carolina
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,138
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,139
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,348
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $390,822
32. Iowa
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,177
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,178
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,398
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $352,704
31. Florida
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,778
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,779
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $230,107
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $431,870
30. Michigan
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $123,605
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $123,606
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $213,981
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,426
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,207
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,208
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $218,086
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,807
22. North Dakota
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,260
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,261
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,143
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,261
21. Georgia
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $130,329
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $130,330
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,209
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $422,018
20. Pennsylvania
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $133,066
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,067
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,818
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $417,872
19. Oregon
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $$135,192
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,193
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $232,703
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,468
18. Texas
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $135,322
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,323
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,765
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $427,006
17. Delaware
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $139,533
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,534
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $238,612
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $420,859
16. Utah
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $140,467
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $140,468
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,149
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $421,379
15. Rhode Island
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $141,983
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,984
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,103
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $424,473
14. Illinois
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,310
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,311
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,373
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,713
13. Minnesota
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $145,570
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $145,571
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $250,361
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $441,274
12. Alaska
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $151,638
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $$151,639
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,097
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $394,694
11. Colorado
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $153,337
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $153,338
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $264,516
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,181
10. New Hampshire
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $155,955
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $155,956
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,632
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,829
9. New York
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,335
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,336
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $302,676
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $574,063
8. Washington
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,711
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,712
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $277,165
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $487,950
7. Virginia
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,393
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,394
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $280,299
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $486,006
6. Hawaii
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $164,036
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $164,037
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $271,560
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $459,305
5. Connecticut
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $169,182
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $169,183
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,533
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $602,707
5. California
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $171,386
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $171,387
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $309,857
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $555,007
3. Maryland
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,295
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $174,296
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $293,979
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $503,597
2. Massachusetts
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $179,469
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $179,470
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $316,447
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $558,616
1. New Jersey
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $180,557
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $180,558
- Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,140
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $562,886
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
