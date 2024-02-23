Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 30 Major Countries Around the World

How many Americans can be considered really rich? Not many.

According to a recent report from The Institute for Economic Equality at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in the third quarter of 2023, the top 10% of households, as measured by wealth, had an average of $6.5 million and 67% of total household wealth. By contrast, the bottom 50% of households had $50,000 in wealth — just 3% of total household wealth.

As the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, the U.S. is hardly the country where everyone’s dreams can come true. It is indeed getting tougher for the middle class to hold their ground, let alone manage their bills and other expenses. But how does your standard of living compare to that of others around the globe?

Here’s a look at how much you need to be considered rich in 30 countries around the world.

Australia

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $284,981

: $284,981 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $125,021

Bangladesh

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $55,378

: $55,378 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $17,954

Brazil

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $221,352

: $221,352 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $45,137

Canada

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $305,578

: $305,578 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $119,544

China

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $166,057

: $166,057 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $52,786

Democratic Republic of Congo

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $57,055

: $57,055 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $10,114

Egypt

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $200,647

: $200,647 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $48,644

Ethiopia

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $43,549

: $43,549 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $10,789

France

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $275,403

: $275,403 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $101,789

Germany

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $330,235

: $330,235 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $117,060

India

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $103,296

: $103,296 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $16,807

Indonesia

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $115,931

: $115,931 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $34,678

Iran

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $208,839

: $208,839 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $47,375

Israel

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $579,242

: $579,242 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $157,946

Italy

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $293,686

: $293,686 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $93,327

Japan

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $283,986

: $283,986 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $103,789

Mexico

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $355,876

: $355,876 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $51,041

Nigeria

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $81,381

: $81,381 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $23,181

Pakistan

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $85,088

: $85,088 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $22,012

Philippines

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $117,837

: $117,837 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $28,883

Russia

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $219,165

: $219,165 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $50,034

Singapore

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $477,187

: $477,187 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $215,388

South Africa

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $218,147

: $218,147 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $56,949

Tanzania

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $50,482

: $50,482 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $10,656

Thailand

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $174,664

: $174,664 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $43,010

Turkey

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $424,634

: $424,634 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $91,605

United Kingdom

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $276,639

: $276,639 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $97,999

United States

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $592,319

: $592,319 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $165,633

United Arab Emirates

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $763,839

: $763,839 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $213,495

Vietnam

Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1% : $112,809

: $112,809 Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $29,750

Gabrielle Olya and Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed countries around the world to determine how much someone needs to make (in 2022 U.S. dollars) to be considered ‘rich’. GOBankingRates started by using the World Inequality Database to find the [1] national average pre-tax income threshold to be in the top 10% of earners and the [2] national average pre-tax income threshold to be in the top 1% of earners in each country. All the data was collected and is up-to-date as of Feb. 7, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 30 Major Countries Around the World

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.