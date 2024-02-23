News & Insights

Personal Finance

Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 30 Major Countries Around the World

February 23, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Jami Farkas for GOBankingRates ->

How many Americans can be considered really rich? Not many.

According to a recent report from The Institute for Economic Equality at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in the third quarter of 2023, the top 10% of households, as measured by wealth, had an average of $6.5 million and 67% of total household wealth. By contrast, the bottom 50% of households had $50,000 in wealth — just 3% of total household wealth.

Read Next: I’m a Multimillionaire — 3 Ways I Maintain a Frugal Lifestyle To Stay That Way
Learn More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

As the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, the U.S. is hardly the country where everyone’s dreams can come true. It is indeed getting tougher for the middle class to hold their ground, let alone manage their bills and other expenses. But how does your standard of living compare to that of others around the globe?

Here’s a look at how much you need to be considered rich in 30 countries around the world.

Bondi Beach, Australia

Australia

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $284,981
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $125,021

Be Aware: Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024
Find Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Bangladesh

Bangladesh

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $55,378
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $17,954

For You: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Aerial view of the famous cable-stayed bridge of Sao Paulo city.

Brazil

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $221,352
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $45,137
coast line of Vancouver Canada

Canada

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $305,578
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $119,544
shanghai skyline and modern city skyscrapers at night,in china.

China

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $166,057
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $52,786
Karawa, Democratic Republic of Congo - August 24, 2013: An upaved road in rural Congo, a lot of people are walking on the road which connects two villages in the province of Equateur.

Democratic Republic of Congo

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $57,055
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $10,114

Discover More: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

Alexandria Egypt market

Egypt

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $200,647
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $48,644
People walk near the Medhane Alem Cathedral during the Timkat Festival, an annual Orthodox Christian celebration of the Epiphany, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ethiopia

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $43,549
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $10,789
France-Paris

France

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $275,403
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $101,789
Berlin - Brandenburg Gate at night.

Germany

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $330,235
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $117,060

Read Next: Average Cost of Groceries Per Month: How Much Should You Be Spending?

Victoria Memorial in Kolkata by twilight, India.

India

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $103,296
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $16,807
Jakarta downtown skyline with high-rise buildings at sunset.

Indonesia

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $115,931
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $34,678
Iran, countries

Iran

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $208,839
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $47,375
Dead sea salt shore.

Israel

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $579,242
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $157,946
Italian holidays - cute small island Procida in Campania, Italy.

Italy

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $293,686
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $93,327

Trending Now: Luxury Living on a Budget: 6 Tips for the Upper Middle Class

Tokyo, Japan skyline.

Japan

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $283,986
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $103,789
Panoramic Aerial View of Puerto Vallarta Skyline in Mexico.

Mexico

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $355,876
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $51,041
African city - Lagos, Nigeria stock photo

Nigeria

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $81,381
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $23,181
Pakistan

Pakistan

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $85,088
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $22,012
Eleveted, night view of Makati, the business district of Metro Manila.

Philippines

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $117,837
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $28,883

Check Out: I’m a Multimillionaire — 3 Ways I Maintain a Frugal Lifestyle To Stay That Way

Russian Federation, countries

Russia

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $219,165
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $50,034
Singapore, Republic of Singapore - May 4, 2016: Supertree grove, Cloud garden greenhouse and Marina Bay Sands hotel reflecting in water at dusk with glowing lights.

Singapore

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $477,187
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $215,388
Vintage shot of a Beautiful beach in Cape Town, with Lion's Head mountain.

South Africa

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $218,147
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $56,949
Zanzibar, beachfront

Tanzania

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $50,482
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $10,656
Pattaya city viewed from the hill in the daytime.

Thailand

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $174,664
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $43,010

Discover More: Ramit Sethi: 5 Easy Steps To Getting Rich in 2024

Ortahisar cave city in Cappadocia, Turkey on sunset.

Turkey

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $424,634
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $91,605
10903, Britain, Cities, Horizontal, International, UK, countries, england, minimum wage, world

United Kingdom

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $276,639
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $97,999
Yacht harbor and waterfront in Tiburon, CA.

United States

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $592,319
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $165,633
Dubai, Burj Khalifa, United Arab Emirates, Sunset, Cityscape.

United Arab Emirates

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $763,839
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $213,495
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam - December 1, 2016: Bui Vien Street (a tourist area).

Vietnam

  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the 1%: $112,809
  • Annual pre-tax income needed to be in the top 10%: $29,750

Gabrielle Olya and Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed countries around the world to determine how much someone needs to make (in 2022 U.S. dollars) to be considered ‘rich’. GOBankingRates started by using the World Inequality Database to find the [1] national average pre-tax income threshold to be in the top 10% of earners and the [2] national average pre-tax income threshold to be in the top 1% of earners in each country. All the data was collected and is up-to-date as of Feb. 7, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 30 Major Countries Around the World

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.