Here’s How Much You Need To Make To Afford a Home in the Most Livable Cities on the East Coast

Could you afford a home in one of the most livable cities in the eastern U.S.?

GOBankingRates has done some of your homework for you, compiling a list of coveted eastern U.S. locales and the minimum salary needed for homeownership. The analysis blends data from AreaVibes, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Zillow and the Federal Reserve.

Massachusetts and Pennsylvania dominate GOBankingRates’ list, accounting for eight of the 10 locales. Each listed city has a livability score of at least 89, sourced from AreaVibes.

Here’s the full list, along with median household income and some additional information about each location.

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $59,079

$59,079 Median household income: $117,330

The borough of Conshohocken is a Philadelphia suburb with a population of about 9,300. Average monthly living expenses are around $4,900, with average mortgage payments coming in at $2,750. A single-family home in Conshohocken is worth $466,000.

Belmont, Massachusetts

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $142,501

$142,501 Median household income: $178,188

Belmont is an affluent western suburb of Boston with some of the highest living expenses in AreaVibes’ most livable cities. The value of an average single-family home in Belmont tops $1.6 million. Average monthly mortgages come in at $9,300, and the total cost of living is nearly $12,000 a month.

Norwood, Massachusetts

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $79,552

$79,552 Median household income: $97,110

Norwood is located about 22 miles southwest of Boston. It’s less expensive than Belmont but still not cheap, with single-family homes valued at $732,000 on average. Total monthly living expenses top $6,600.

Malverne, New York

Livability score: 89

89 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $86,011

$86,011 Median household income: $146,585

Malverne is a village located on Long Island with around 8,500 residents. The average monthly cost of living comes in at around $7,300.

Melrose, Massachusetts

Livability score: 90

90 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $90,563

$90,563 Median household income: $126,854

You’ll find Melrose and its 30,000-ish residents just a few miles north of Boston. The average value of a single-family home in Melrose is just over $900,000. The average monthly mortgage is about $2,100.

Winchester, Massachusetts

Livability score: 91

91 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $143,026

$143,026 Median household income: $218,176

Another Boston suburb, Winchester is located about eight miles to the north. Its household median income is among the highest among AreaVibes’ most livable cities. Homes here will cost you as well, with single-family houses valued at $1.64 million on average.

Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $46,558

$46,558 Median household income: $110,938

The borough of Camp Hill is located just southwest of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capital. Its 8,200 residents have average monthly living costs of around $3,900. An average single-family home here is worth around $308,000.

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $91,142

$91,142 Median household income: $87,218

Bryn Mawr (which means “large hill” in Welsh) sits just west of Philadelphia and has about 5,800 residents. An average single-family home in Bryn Mawr is worth about $926,000. The average monthly mortgage cost is just under $5,500.

Lexington, Massachusetts

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $141,375

$141,375 Median household income: $219,402

You’ll find historic Lexington just northwest of Boston. Lexington is an expensive place to live, with high average costs for single-family homes ($1.6M), monthly mortgages ($9,500) and totally monthly living expenses (nearly $12,000).

Pompton Lakes, New Jersey

Livability score: 92

92 Salary needed (annual cost of living): $64,248

$64,248 Median household income: $119,038

Pompton Lakes is located about 25 miles north of Newark and 20 miles northwest of Midtown Manhattan. A borough, Pompton Lakes has a population of 11,000. A single-family home here is worth about $521,000 on average.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States with the highest livability scores, as sourced from AreaVibes. The 30 most livable cities in each state were identified. To qualify for this study, each city had to have all data points available and a total population of at least 5,000. All relevant data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 14, 2025.

