Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ on the West Coast

The cost of living varies across the United States, and where you live has major bearing on whether you can consider yourself rich or not.
To understand what it looks like to be wealthy in America, GOBankingRates conducted a study of the top incomes in each state to find out what income is needed to land in the top 20% and the top 5%. The West Coast states, including Hawaii and Alaska, were all in the top 18 — requiring at least $155,000 to land in the top 20%.
Check out how much money you need to be “rich” on the West Coast.
Oregon
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $155,529
- Average income of the top 20%: $269,437
- Average income of the top 5%: $470,649
Alaska
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $169,423
- Average income of the top 20%: $270,877
- Average income of the top 5%: $445,464
Washington
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $184,482
- Average income of the top 20%: $325,947
- Average income of the top 5%: $574,868
Hawaii
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $186,867
- Average income of the top 20%: $310,254
- Average income of the top 5%: $526,148
California
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $196,525
- Average income of the top 20%: $356,382
- Average income of the top 5%: $638,872
Methodology: GOBankingRates used the United States Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each state’s (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 3, 2025.
