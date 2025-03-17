News & Insights

Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ on the West Coast

March 17, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

The cost of living varies across the United States, and where you live has major bearing on whether you can consider yourself rich or not.

To understand what it looks like to be wealthy in America, GOBankingRates conducted a study of the top incomes in each state to find out what income is needed to land in the top 20% and the top 5%. The West Coast states, including Hawaii and Alaska, were all in the top 18 — requiring at least $155,000 to land in the top 20%.

Check out how much money you need to be “rich” on the West Coast.

City of Portland Oregon and Mount Hood in Autumn.

Oregon

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $155,529
  • Average income of the top 20%: $269,437
  • Average income of the top 5%: $470,649

Anchorage, Alaska Skyline with a winter reflection.

Alaska

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $169,423
  • Average income of the top 20%: $270,877
  • Average income of the top 5%: $445,464

View of downtown Seattle skyline in Seattle Washington, USA.

Washington

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $184,482
  • Average income of the top 20%: $325,947
  • Average income of the top 5%: $574,868
Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: Prince Kuhio Beach also called The Ponds, because bounded by concrete walls that have created a calm water swimming pool.

Hawaii

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $186,867
  • Average income of the top 20%: $310,254
  • Average income of the top 5%: $526,148
Newport Beach houses with the Fashion Island skyline in the background.

California

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $196,525
  • Average income of the top 20%: $356,382
  • Average income of the top 5%: $638,872

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the United States Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each state’s (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 3, 2025.

