Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in the Midwest

Would your current income place you within the top 20% — or even the top 5% — of the wealthiest earners in the Midwest?

A recent GOBankingRates study utilized census data to break down the income level needed for placement among the top 20% and top 5% of incomes in every state. Those residing in the Midwest region need to earn a minimum of $132,000+ to be in the top 20% of their respective state.

Find out the minimum income you need for Midwest wealth.

Illinois

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $162,124

$162,124 Average income of the top 20%: $289,355

$289,355 Average income of the top 5%: $521,013

Indiana

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $132,444

$132,444 Average income of the top 20%: $226,387

$226,387 Average income of top 5%: $396,992

Iowa

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $136,582

$136,582 Average income of the top 20%: $231,690

$231,690 Average income of the top 5%: $405,907

Kansas

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,295

$139,295 Average income of the top 20%: $240,712

$240,712 Average income of the top 5%: $425,080

Michigan

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,438

$139,438 Average income of the top 20%: $240,130

$240,130 Average income of the top 5%: $419,606

Minnesota

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $164,585

$164,585 Average income of the top 20%: $282,691

$282,691 Average income of the top 5%: $497,204

Missouri

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,864

$133,864 Average income of the top 20%: $234,836

$234,836 Average income of the top 5%: $420,563

Nebraska

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $140,577

$140,577 Average income of the top 20%: $247,090

$247,090 Average income of the top 5%: $447,231

North Dakota

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $143,797

$143,797 Average income of the top 20%: $246,410

$246,410 Average income of the top 5%: $437,736

Ohio

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $136,246

$136,246 Average income of the top 20%: $237,659

$237,659 Average income of the top 5%: $420,966

South Dakota

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,630

$133,630 Average income of the top 20%: $230,785

$230,785 Average income of the top 5%: $414,593

Wisconsin

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,120

$141,120 Average income of the top 20%: $238,669

$238,669 Average income of the top 5%: $418,668

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the United States Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each state’s (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 3, 2025.

