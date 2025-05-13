Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in the Midwest

Would your current income place you within the top 20% — or even the top 5% — of the wealthiest earners in the Midwest?
A recent GOBankingRates study utilized census data to break down the income level needed for placement among the top 20% and top 5% of incomes in every state. Those residing in the Midwest region need to earn a minimum of $132,000+ to be in the top 20% of their respective state.
Illinois
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $162,124
- Average income of the top 20%: $289,355
- Average income of the top 5%: $521,013
Indiana
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $132,444
- Average income of the top 20%: $226,387
- Average income of top 5%: $396,992
Iowa
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $136,582
- Average income of the top 20%: $231,690
- Average income of the top 5%: $405,907
Kansas
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,295
- Average income of the top 20%: $240,712
- Average income of the top 5%: $425,080
Michigan
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,438
- Average income of the top 20%: $240,130
- Average income of the top 5%: $419,606
Minnesota
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $164,585
- Average income of the top 20%: $282,691
- Average income of the top 5%: $497,204
Missouri
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,864
- Average income of the top 20%: $234,836
- Average income of the top 5%: $420,563
Nebraska
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $140,577
- Average income of the top 20%: $247,090
- Average income of the top 5%: $447,231
North Dakota
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $143,797
- Average income of the top 20%: $246,410
- Average income of the top 5%: $437,736
Ohio
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $136,246
- Average income of the top 20%: $237,659
- Average income of the top 5%: $420,966
South Dakota
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,630
- Average income of the top 20%: $230,785
- Average income of the top 5%: $414,593
Wisconsin
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,120
- Average income of the top 20%: $238,669
- Average income of the top 5%: $418,668
Methodology: GOBankingRates used the United States Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each state’s (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 3, 2025.
