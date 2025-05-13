Personal Finance

Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in the Midwest

May 13, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Would your current income place you within the top 20% — or even the top 5% — of the wealthiest earners in the Midwest? 

A recent GOBankingRates study utilized census data to break down the income level needed for placement among the top 20% and top 5% of incomes in every state. Those residing in the Midwest region need to earn a minimum of $132,000+ to be in the top 20% of their respective state.

Find out the minimum income you need for Midwest wealth.

Naperville is a city in DuPage and Will counties in the U.

Illinois

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $162,124
  • Average income of the top 20%: $289,355
  • Average income of the top 5%: $521,013

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $132,444
  • Average income of the top 20%: $226,387
  • Average income of top 5%: $396,992

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

Iowa

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $136,582
  • Average income of the top 20%: $231,690
  • Average income of the top 5%: $405,907
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

Kansas

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,295
  • Average income of the top 20%: $240,712
  • Average income of the top 5%: $425,080
Summer sunset of over a Lake Michigan harbor and marina in the coastal town of Petoskey Michigan.

Michigan

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,438
  • Average income of the top 20%: $240,130
  • Average income of the top 5%: $419,606

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $164,585
  • Average income of the top 20%: $282,691
  • Average income of the top 5%: $497,204
Kansas City skyline.

Missouri

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,864
  • Average income of the top 20%: $234,836
  • Average income of the top 5%: $420,563
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

Nebraska

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $140,577
  • Average income of the top 20%: $247,090
  • Average income of the top 5%: $447,231

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $143,797
  • Average income of the top 20%: $246,410
  • Average income of the top 5%: $437,736
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $136,246
  • Average income of the top 20%: $237,659
  • Average income of the top 5%: $420,966
PIERRE, SD - JULY 9, 2018: South Dakota Capital Building along Capitol Lake in Pierre, SD at sunset.

South Dakota

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,630
  • Average income of the top 20%: $230,785
  • Average income of the top 5%: $414,593

The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,120
  • Average income of the top 20%: $238,669
  • Average income of the top 5%: $418,668

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the United States Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each state’s (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 3, 2025.

