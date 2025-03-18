Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ on the East Coast

The cost of living in America is dependent on where you live — and thus the salary needed to be considered wealthy also depends on where your home state is.
Explore More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025
Consider This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey of the top incomes in every state to determine what qualifies as the top 20% and the top 5% in each. Most of the East Coast states required at least $140,000 to stand among the top 20%.
Find out how much money you need to be “rich” on the East Coast.
Connecticut
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $189,778
- Average income of the top 20%: $358,875
- Average income of the top 5%: $676,016
Check Out: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
Learn More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
Delaware
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $157,599
- Average income of the top 20%: $266,218
- Average income of the top 5%: $463,843
Also See: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
Florida
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,755
- Average income of the top 20%: $266,051
- Average income of the top 5%: $499,610
Georgia
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $148,795
- Average income of the top 20%: $264,953
- Average income of the top 5%: $472,175
Maine
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $138,318
- Average income of the top 20%: $237,505
- Average income of the top 5%: $418,624
Discover More: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax
Maryland
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $195,516
- Average income of the top 20%: $327,400
- Average income of the top 5%: $554,828
Massachusetts
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $205,889
- Average income of the top 20%: $364,076
- Average income of the top 5%: $642,510
New Hampshire
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $178,658
- Average income of the top 20%: $297,363
- Average income of the top 5%: $507,282
Explore More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
New Jersey
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $203,882
- Average income of the top 20%: $359,314
- Average income of the top 5%: $632,685
New York
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $178,953
- Average income of the top 20%: $342,150
- Average income of the top 5%: $646,648
North Carolina
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,072
- Average income of the top 20%: $249,042
- Average income of top 5%: $446,248
Find Out: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Rhode Island
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $163,286
- Average income of the top 20%: $276,548
- Average income of the top 5%: $477,607
Pennsylvania
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $150,592
- Average income of the top 20%: $266,309
- Average income of the top 5%: $473,542
South Carolina
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $132,847
- Average income of the top 20%: $237,160
- Average income of the top 5%: $428,094
Read Next: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State
Vermont
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $150,413
- Average income of the top 20%: $252,655
- Average income of top 5%: $434,633
Virginia
- The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $182,550
- Average income of the top 20%: $316,724
- Average income of the top 5%: $547,015
Methodology: GOBankingRates used the United States Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each state’s (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 3, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- Who Would Benefit the Most from Trump's Social Security Tax Plan
- 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 4 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ on the East Coast
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.