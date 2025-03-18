Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ on the East Coast

The cost of living in America is dependent on where you live — and thus the salary needed to be considered wealthy also depends on where your home state is.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey of the top incomes in every state to determine what qualifies as the top 20% and the top 5% in each. Most of the East Coast states required at least $140,000 to stand among the top 20%.

Find out how much money you need to be “rich” on the East Coast.

Connecticut

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $189,778

Average income of the top 20%: $358,875

$358,875 Average income of the top 5%: $676,016

Delaware

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $157,599

Average income of the top 20%: $266,218

$266,218 Average income of the top 5%: $463,843

Florida

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,755

Average income of the top 20%: $266,051

$266,051 Average income of the top 5%: $499,610

Georgia

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $148,795

Average income of the top 20%: $264,953

$264,953 Average income of the top 5%: $472,175

Maine

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $138,318

Average income of the top 20%: $237,505

$237,505 Average income of the top 5%: $418,624

Maryland

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $195,516

Average income of the top 20%: $327,400

$327,400 Average income of the top 5%: $554,828

Massachusetts

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $205,889

Average income of the top 20%: $364,076

$364,076 Average income of the top 5%: $642,510

New Hampshire

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $178,658

Average income of the top 20%: $297,363

$297,363 Average income of the top 5%: $507,282

New Jersey

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $203,882

Average income of the top 20%: $359,314

$359,314 Average income of the top 5%: $632,685

New York

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $178,953

Average income of the top 20%: $342,150

$342,150 Average income of the top 5%: $646,648

North Carolina

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,072

Average income of the top 20%: $249,042

$249,042 Average income of top 5%: $446,248

Rhode Island

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $163,286

Average income of the top 20%: $276,548

$276,548 Average income of the top 5%: $477,607

Pennsylvania

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $150,592

Average income of the top 20%: $266,309

$266,309 Average income of the top 5%: $473,542

South Carolina

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $132,847

Average income of the top 20%: $237,160

$237,160 Average income of the top 5%: $428,094

Vermont

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $150,413

Average income of the top 20%: $252,655

$252,655 Average income of top 5%: $434,633

Virginia

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $182,550

Average income of the top 20%: $316,724

$316,724 Average income of the top 5%: $547,015

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the United States Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each state’s (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 3, 2025.

