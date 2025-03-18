News & Insights

Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ on the East Coast

March 18, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

The cost of living in America is dependent on where you live — and thus the salary needed to be considered wealthy also depends on where your home state is.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey of the top incomes in every state to determine what qualifies as the top 20% and the top 5% in each. Most of the East Coast states required at least $140,000 to stand among the top 20%.

Find out how much money you need to be “rich” on the East Coast.

Connecticut welcomes you iStock-172992653

Connecticut

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $189,778
  • Average income of the top 20%: $358,875
  • Average income of the top 5%: $676,016

The Delaware River provides a boundary between Pennsylvania and New Jersey at Camden and Philadelphia.

Delaware

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $157,599
  • Average income of the top 20%: $266,218
  • Average income of the top 5%: $463,843

Florida map

Florida

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,755
  • Average income of the top 20%: $266,051
  • Average income of the top 5%: $499,610
Map-Georgia-Alabama-South-Carolina-iStock-502289834

Georgia

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $148,795
  • Average income of the top 20%: $264,953
  • Average income of the top 5%: $472,175
Northern Maine.

Maine

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $138,318
  • Average income of the top 20%: $237,505
  • Average income of the top 5%: $418,624

Silver Spring Maryland

Maryland

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $195,516
  • Average income of the top 20%: $327,400
  • Average income of the top 5%: $554,828
Welcome to Massachusetts road sign.

Massachusetts

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $205,889
  • Average income of the top 20%: $364,076
  • Average income of the top 5%: $642,510
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $178,658
  • Average income of the top 20%: $297,363
  • Average income of the top 5%: $507,282

Jersey City, NJ USA - February 24 2021: The eight story Pier Apartment complex at Harborside in Jersey City has a view of the Lower Manhattan NYC skyline just across across the Hudson River.

New Jersey

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $203,882
  • Average income of the top 20%: $359,314
  • Average income of the top 5%: $632,685
View of the historic buildings along 6th Avenue towards downtown Manhattan in New York City NYC.

New York

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $178,953
  • Average income of the top 20%: $342,150
  • Average income of the top 5%: $646,648
Map of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina

North Carolina

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,072
  • Average income of the top 20%: $249,042
  • Average income of top 5%: $446,248

View of Capitol Hill with Rhode Island State House and streets of Providence behind.

Rhode Island

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $163,286
  • Average income of the top 20%: $276,548
  • Average income of the top 5%: $477,607
Welcome-Pennsylvania-iStock-91688650

Pennsylvania

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $150,592
  • Average income of the top 20%: $266,309
  • Average income of the top 5%: $473,542
South Carolina

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $132,847
  • Average income of the top 20%: $237,160
  • Average income of the top 5%: $428,094

Beautiful vibrant maple tree during autumn with wooden resting chairs and fallen leaves.

Vermont

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $150,413
  • Average income of the top 20%: $252,655
  • Average income of top 5%: $434,633
Fairfax is an independent city in Virginia.

Virginia

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $182,550
  • Average income of the top 20%: $316,724
  • Average income of the top 5%: $547,015

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the United States Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each state’s (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 3, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

