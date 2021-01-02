Here's How Much You Could Have in 10 Years if You Invest Your $600 Stimulus Check

In the next couple of weeks, most Americans will get a one-time $600 cash infusion in the form of a second stimulus check. Those payments will provide a slight reprieve for millions of people who are still jobless due to COVID-19 and need that money for basic necessities. But if you've been spared the financial devastation of this crisis, investing that check could pay off big time.

How much could your $600 grow in 10 years?

Suppose you'd gotten a $600 check in December 2010. You invested it in the S&P 500 index, you never touched it, and you automatically reinvested the dividends. As of Dec. 28, 2020, you'd have $2,188. That amounts to total returns of 264.7%, or annualized returns of over 13%.

Image source: Getty Images.

A few caveats: In 2010, stocks were still recovering from the financial crisis, so you'd be investing your $600 at a low and then riding the longest bull market in history for the next decade. You definitely shouldn't count on 13% average annual returns for the long run. That also doesn't account for inflation. Something that costs $2,188 in 2020 would have only cost $1,833 in 2010.

What if your returns were in line with a more typical decade? Between 1960 and 2020, the S&P 500 delivered average annualized total returns of 10.3%. If you'd invested $600 in a lump sum and allowed it to grow for 10 years at 10.3% a year, you'd have almost exactly $1,600.

Stock market returns are never guaranteed, of course. But the longer your holding period is, the higher your odds of success are. If you invested money at any point in the S&P 500 over a 10-year holding period, you would have made money 94% of the time.

^SPX data by YCharts

When should you invest your stimulus check?

Investing your stimulus check only makes sense if you're not struggling financially and you're well prepared for an emergency. Don't let the fear of missing out take over. If you need money for bills, that's absolutely the best way to spend this cash.

Using the money to pay down your credit cards should also be a higher priority than investing, as you're probably paying more in interest than you'd get in returns. Also make sure your emergency fund is in good shape before you invest this money. Aim for six months' worth of living expenses. The best way to protect your returns is by making sure you don't need to dip into your investments in a short-term cash crunch.

What's the best way to invest $600?

The simplest way to invest your $600 is to put it in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500. You get an instantly diversified portfolio of 500 of the largest corporations in the U.S., like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft.

You could also use the money to buy a few shares of individual stocks you've had your eye on. Even if $600 doesn't cover the price of a single share, you could still invest using fractional shares.

But only invest money if you don't think you'll need it in the next five years. If your time horizon is sooner, the stock market isn't the place for that $600. Park it in a bank account instead.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Robin Hartill, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.