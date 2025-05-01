Here’s How Much You Could Earn Yearly With 6 High-Paying Dividend Stocks

If you’re a fan of passive income, you’re probably invested in dividend stocks. But if you’re not — pull up a chair.

For You: How To Get a 10% Return on Investment (ROI): 10 Proven Ways

Try This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

While many “passive income” ideas are actually work wrapped in the disguise of passive income, dividend stocks are the real deal.

When you invest in dividend-paying stocks, you own a piece of very large and profitable companies that pay you money every three months. And you don’t have to lift a finger.

So if doing nothing is your idea of passive income, here are six high-paying dividend stocks and how much you could earn per year with each.

CVS Health (CVS): 4.07%

CVS Health is a large retail pharmacy chain that has over 9,000 stores and a wide range of products and services. And while CVS stock prices have come down since the highs of 2021 and 2022, CVS is still a solid bet with over $9 billion in annual profits.

CVS stock is paying a healthy 4.07% dividend yield. This means if you invest $100, you’ll earn $4 for doing nothing!

Here’s how much you can earn every year when investing in CVS stock.

$10 invested = $0.41 annual dividend

$100 invested = $4.07 annual dividend

$1,000 invested = $40.70 annual dividend

$10,000 invested = $407 annual dividend

$100,000 invested = $4,070 annual dividend

Be Aware: Suze Orman: 3 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make as an Investor

Philip Morris International (PM): 3.17%

Philip Morris International is a cigarette and vape company that offers smokeable and smokeless products internationally. Philip Morris recently expanded into nicotine pouches and continues to venture into smokeless solutions.

PM stock is paying a solid 3.17% dividend yield. This means if you invest $100, you’ll earn over $3 passively.

Here’s how much you can earn every year when investing in PM stock.

$10 invested = $0.32 annual dividend

$100 invested = $3.17 annual dividend

$1,000 invested = $31.70 annual dividend

$10,000 invested = $317 annual dividend

$100,000 invested = $3,170 annual dividend

Exelon (EXC): 3.46%

Exelon is a large utility company serving over 10 million customers across Delaware, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Exelon has shown solid profit growth over the last 5 years — with over $4 billion in operating profit — and $1.5 billion of that paid out in dividends in 2024.

EXC stock is paying out a 3.46% dividend yield. This means if you invest $100, you’ll earn $3.41 each year.

Here’s how much you can earn every year when investing in EXC stock.

$10 invested = $0.34 annual dividend

$100 invested = $3.41 annual dividend

$1,000 invested = $34.10 annual dividend

$10,000 invested = $341 annual dividend

$100,000 invested = $3,410 annual dividend

Gilead Sciences (GILD): 3.06%

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies and solutions to treat infectious diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead posted a $10.5 billion operating profit in 2024 and paid nearly $4 billion in dividends last year alone!

GILD stock is paying out 3.06% dividend yield. This means if you invest $100, you’ll earn $3 in the next 12 months.

Here’s how much you can earn every year when investing in GILD stock.

$10 invested = $0.31 annual dividend

$100 invested = $3.06 annual dividend

$1,000 invested = $30.60 annual dividend

$10,000 invested = $306 annual dividend

$100,000 invested = $3,060 annual dividend

American Electric Power Company AEP: 3.49%

Another solid utility stock, American Electric Power Company services 5 million customers in 11 different states. Seen as a more defensive stock when there’s market turmoil, the stock is up over 20% in 2025.

AEP stock is paying a solid 3.49% dividend yield. This means if you invest $100, you’ll earn about $3.50 for doing nothing!

Here’s how much you can earn every year when investing in AEP stock.

$10 invested = $0.35 annual dividend

$100 invested = $3.49 annual dividend

$1,000 invested = $34.90 annual dividend

$10,000 invested = $349 annual dividend

$100,000 invested = $3,490 annual dividend

Pfizer Inc (PFE): 7.50%

Pfizer is a famous biopharmaceutical company that produces vaccines and prescription drugs with over $50 billion in annual revenue — excluding COVID-19 vaccines. While Pfizer stock has been wildly volatile as of late due to pandemic-related involvement, it still posted a $14.9 billion operating profit in 2024 alone.

PFE stock is paying an eye-popping 7.50% dividend yield. This means if you invest $100, you’ll earn $7.50 for doing nothing!

Here’s how much you can earn every year when investing in PFE stock.

$10 invested = $0.75 annual dividend

$100 invested = $7.50 annual dividend

$1,000 invested = $75 annual dividend

$10,000 invested = $750 annual dividend

$100,000 invested = $7,500 annual dividend

Editor’s note: Stock data was sourced from Morningstar and is accurate as of April 28, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Could Earn Yearly With 6 High-Paying Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.