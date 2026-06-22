Here's How Much You Can Safely Withdraw From a $1 Million Portfolio in Retirement

Key Points

If you're not careful, you could deplete $1 million in savings in your lifetime.

Your withdrawal rate should hinge on your investment mix and retirement timeline.

It's important to adjust your strategy in line with market conditions.

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Retiring with $1 million is something many people don't come close to doing. So if you've managed to amass an IRA or 401(k) balance that large, you should be proud.

But you also don't want your money to run out in your lifetime. If you're wondering how much you can safely withdraw from a $1 million portfolio, the answer is, it depends on a host of factors.

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What's a safe withdrawal rate for you?

The key to making your retirement savings last is establishing a safe withdrawal rate. And that rate should depend on a few factors, including how your savings are invested and how long a retirement you're anticipating.

If you have a portfolio that's split fairly evenly between stocks and bonds and you're retiring at a typical age, the popular 4% rule might work for you. Under the 4% rule, you'd withdraw 4% of your portfolio during your first year of retirement and then adjust that amount for inflation in future years.

If your portfolio has a much larger concentration in bonds, then a 4% withdrawal rate may be too aggressive. A 3% rate may be more appropriate to stretch your money over time. The same holds true if you're equally invested in stocks and bonds but are retiring in your mid-50s and will likely need your money to last a lot longer.

If you use the 4% rule, with a $1 million portfolio, you can withdraw $40,000 a year plus adjustments for inflation. If you use a 3% withdrawal rate, you're looking at $30,000 a year.

Market performance matters, too

While it's smart to establish a baseline withdrawal rate for your retirement savings, it's also wise to adjust that rate as needed to account for market conditions. If the market crashes and it takes a while to recover, you could lock in serious losses by continuing to tap your IRA or 401(k) at the same pace.

In a situation like that, it's a good idea to reduce your withdrawals while the market is down. You can try to supplement your income by working part-time so you don't have to limit your spending to an extreme degree.

The more income streams you have, the better

Your goal in retirement should be to manage your essential expenses, carve out extra funds for discretionary spending, and have the flexibility to adjust your strategy to market conditions. A good way to maintain that flexibility is to line up as many income streams as possible.

Even if you don't need the money from part-time work in general, it could help to establish yourself in some type of gig or consulting work. If the market underperforms or experiences a prolonged slump, you may want the income from a job to maintain your lifestyle while reducing portfolio withdrawals.

Social Security can help, too. The earliest age to sign up for benefits is 62. And if you were born in 1960 or later, you'll get your monthly checks without a reduction if you wait until age 67 to file.

But you can also boost your monthly Social Security benefits substantially by waiting beyond age 67. For each year you hold off, until you turn 70, your benefits are eligible for a permanent 8% boost.

And speaking of Social Security, the more money you get from it, the less reliant you may be on your savings. So even if your portfolio composition and retirement timeline support a 4% withdrawal rate in theory, if you get enough from Social Security to cover most of your spending, you may not need to take 4% of your savings out each year.

A solid plan is key

Ultimately, the amount it's safe to withdraw from a $1 million portfolio depends on different factors. But if you want that money to last, one of the most important things to do is not only set a withdrawal rate from the start, but tweak it when the market doesn't cooperate.

That, combined with having plenty of backup income, could set the stage for a largely stress-free retirement, at least financially speaking.

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