Here's How Much You Can Make From Investing Your Tax Return Every Year

It's tax return season, which means for many people, they'll be receiving some additional cash soon in the way of a tax refund. Given inflation, many households will rightfully spend that money to help pay bills and cover rising expenses.

But if you're in a strong-enough financial position when you can afford to do so, you should consider investing that money. I'll show you how much you would be able to grow your portfolio's balance if you invested your tax return every year.

You could be up hundreds of thousands of dollars by regularly investing your tax refund

The average tax refund is typically around $2,000 per year. That's not a huge amount of money to invest in stocks. But if you invest that amount each year and allow it to build off the previous year's gains, it could snowball into a much larger amount in the long term, through the power of compounding.

Here's how your portfolio balance could look over a 25-year period if you continually invested an average of $2,000 every year, assuming your investment grows by an average of 12% per year:

A 12% growth rate could be reasonable to expect when you invest in stocks that also pay a modest dividend. The S&P 500 has increased 227% over the past 10 years when including dividend payments. That return averages out to a compounded annual growth rate of 12.6%. Investing in some strong exchange-traded funds can be a way to ensure you obtain a similar (or better) return without taking on much risk.

And while the payoff is certainly more significant and substantial the longer you keep investing $2,000, you can already start to see just how beneficial this strategy can be by year 10. By that time, you would have invested $20,000 and your portfolio could be worth nearly double that under this model.

You can earn better returns by targeting high-powered growth stocks

If you want to be more ambitious, you can potentially earn higher returns on your investments by buying shares of promising growth stocks, such as Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP).

Doximity has a leading online platform that 80% of doctors in the U.S. are on. It has significant potential as a marketing tool, as doctors use the service to help stay on top of news and easily connect with their patients while maintaining their privacy.

For fiscal 2022 (its year ends in March), Doximity's revenue totaled $343.5 million and rose an impressive 66% from the previous year. The company also earns a strong profit margin of around 30%.

Unfortunately, the stock hasn't been a strong investment, as shares of Doximity have fallen 41% in the past year as its high valuation and the propensity for investors to dump growth stocks amid the bear market led to the stock's sharp sell-off. But given its encouraging prospects, it has the potential to deliver much stronger returns for investors in the long run.

Another strong growth stock to consider is CRISPR, whose gene-editing therapy, exa-cel, could be a game changer for people with the rare blood disorders beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. It doesn't just treat the illnesses -- it's potentially a one-time functional cure for them, meaning that while the diseases aren't eliminated, people can avoid having to need ongoing medication. It has been developing the treatment, which could bring in billions in revenue, with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and CRISPR would keep a 40% share of the profits from it.

If the treatment gets the green light -- and the Food and Drug Administration could decide on it as early as this year -- that could make CRISPR a much hotter buy than it has been over the past 12 months (it's down 13%), and possibly an attractive acquisition target. CRISPR has other treatments that it's working on in its pipeline, but as of now, it doesn't have an approved product it can rely on for consistent revenue growth. And over the trailing 12 months, it has incurred losses totaling $681 million.

This is a riskier stock than Doximity, but the upside could be significant for CRISPR if exa-cel obtains approval, which is a key reason growth-oriented investors may want to consider it. But to minimize your risk, you may want to wait until after the FDA makes a decision on exa-cel.

These are just a couple of examples of stocks that could be excellent buys in the long run despite poor returns of late. There are many others investors can consider to help make the most of their investments.

