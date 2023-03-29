Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation?

When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and determine whether it fits your individual needs, resources and risk tolerance. If you've ever been interested in what's called "bucket strategy," you're in luck – Morningstar has put together three specific examples of bucket strategy for you to check out.

If you're not familiar with bucket strategy, it calls for structuring your retirement assets in three buckets based on longevity and when cash is needed.

The first bucket holds your cash, cash equivalents and other liquid assets designed to be used in the first years of retirement. A medium-term bucket is focused mainly on bonds. A third, long-term bucket of stocks is designed to promote growth. As the cash bucket becomes depleted, medium-term assets are sold to refill it, with long-term assets liquidated to top off the medium-term bucket.

"The bucket approach to retirement portfolio planning isn't designed to generate the best possible investment returns," Christine Benz, Morningstar's director of personal finance and retirement planning, writes. "It won't - almost by definition. Instead, the bucket strategy is geared toward real retirees, to help them source their needed cash flows regardless of what's going on with their long-term holdings."

Using the bucket strategy, Benz created three model portfolios for various risk tolerances. The three approaches rely on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) kept in tax-deferred accounts, with withdrawals being used to cover some or all of a retiree's living expenses. The portfolios range in risk from aggressive to moderate to conservative.

Here's how the three model portfolios stack up against each other based on how they allocate their assets across cash, bonds and stocks:

Aggressive. Designed for a retirement that's expected to last more than 25 years, this is for investors with a high capacity for risk:

Cash: 8% of assets are kept in cash for years 1 and 2 of retirement

Bonds: 32% of assets are kept in bonds for years 3-10 of retirement

Stocks: 60% of assets are kept in stocks for year 11 and beyond

Moderate. Designed for a retirement that's expected to last between 15 and 25 years, this is for investors with a moderate capacity for risk.

Cash: 10% for years 1 and 2 of retirement

Bonds: 40% for years 3-10 of retirement

Stocks: 50% for year 11 and beyond.

Conservative. Designed for a retirement that's expected to last fewer than 20 years, this is for investors with a low capacity for risk.

Cash: 40% for years 1 and 2 of retirement

Bonds: 48% for years 3-10 of retirement

Stocks: 12% for year 11 and beyond

In terms of customizing the strategy, a lot will depend on the level of spending in retirement but the cash bucket is the focus since it serves as the padding to insulate against market shocks. An investor with low spending who might withdraw just 3% to start, could fund an aggressive portfolio with just 6% of their holdings in cash. Typically, however, retirees tend to spend more in the first few years of retirement and then slow their spending as they reach retirement goals and as they age.

The bucket strategy is an intuitive and relatively straightforward approach for spreading your assets across cash, bonds and stocks in retirement. Morningstar has three model portfolio asset allocations you can use depending on your risk tolerance and how long you expect to live in retirement.

While rebalancing can bring your portfolio back into alignment with your risk tolerance, keep costs in mind. Can you cover the fees you might have to pay upfront for purchasing a new asset or selling off current investments? It's also wise to examine the expense ratio of the securities you're interested in. This number indicates the percentage of your assets that are used to cover management fees.

