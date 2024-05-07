Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State

Over the last decade, the household income needed to be a part of the middle class has increased significantly. In 2012, a household income of $35,364 qualified you as a member of the middle class in the U.S.; in 2022, $50,099 was the lowest minimum household income threshold.

It also takes a lot more to reach the next level of wealth. In 2012, the highest household income considered to be middle class was $106,092, but as of 2022, that high end of the middle-class household income spectrum had reached $150,298. Overall, the household income required to be considered middle class in the U.S. has increased by 41.67% during that time frame.

Trending: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

However, the shifts in middle-class household income requirements have not been the same in every state. In some states, the household income range of the middle class hasn’t increased quite as much as the national average. On the other hand, it’s shot up by as much as 53.15% in one state.

To find the household income needed to be middle class in each state, GOBankingrates defined “middle class” as those with an annual household income that is two-thirds to double the median income.

Here’s a look at how much the definition of middle class has changed in every state from 2012 to 2022. States are ranked by largest to smallest percentage change.

Key Findings

Mississippi has the lowest household income needed to be middle class. As of 2022, a $35,323 salary is considered middle class in the state.

As of 2022, a $35,323 salary is considered middle class in the state. Maryland has the highest household income needed to be middle class. As of 2022, $65,641 is the lowest household income that qualifies you to be considered middle class in the state.

As of 2022, $65,641 is the lowest household income that qualifies you to be considered middle class in the state. The definition of the middle class has changed the least in Alaska. The household income needed to be middle class in Alaska has increased by just 23.53% from 2012 to 2022.

The household income needed to be middle class in Alaska has increased by just 23.53% from 2012 to 2022. In Oregon, the household income needed to be middle class has increased by 53.15% from 2012 to 2022 — the biggest increase of any state.

Find Out: The 50 Happiest States in America and How Much It Costs to Live There

Explore More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Rich Has Changed in Every State

1. Oregon

2022 middle-class income range: $51,088 to $153,264

$51,088 to $153,264 2012 middle-class income range: $33,357 to $100,072

$33,357 to $100,072 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 53.15%

Up Next: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

2. Washington

2022 middle-class income range: $60,217 to $180,650

$60,217 to $180,650 2012 middle-class income range: $39,583 to $118,748

$39,583 to $118,748 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 52.13%

3. Colorado

2022 middle-class income range: $58,399 to $175,196

$58,399 to $175,196 2012 middle-class income range: $38,829 to $116,488

$38,829 to $116,488 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 50.40%

4. California

2022 middle-class income range: $61,270 to $183,810

$61,270 to $183,810 2012 middle-class income range: $40,933 to $122,800

$40,933 to $122,800 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 49.68%

5. Idaho

2022 middle-class income range: $46,809 to $140,428

$46,809 to $140,428 2012 middle-class income range: $31,343 to $94,030

$31,343 to $94,030 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 49.34%

Check Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s Why My Rich Clients Identify With the Middle Class

6. Utah

2022 middle-class income range: $57,889 to $173,666

$57,889 to $173,666 2012 middle-class income range: $38,776 to $116,328

$38,776 to $116,328 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 49.29%

7. Montana

2022 middle-class income range: $44,227 to $132,682

$44,227 to $132,682 2012 middle-class income range: $30,304 to $90,912

$30,304 to $90,912 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 45.95%

8. Tennessee

2022 middle-class income range: $42,690 to $128,070

$42,690 to $128,070 2012 middle-class income range: $29,427 to $88,280

$29,427 to $88,280 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 45.07%

9. Rhode Island

2022 middle-class income range: $54,247 to $162,740

$54,247 to $162,740 2012 middle-class income range: $37,401 to $112,204

$37,401 to $112,204 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 45.04%

10. Massachusetts

2022 middle-class income range: $64,337 to $193,010

$64,337 to $193,010 2012 middle-class income range: $44,439 to $133,316

$44,439 to $133,316 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 44.78%

See More: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

11. Arizona

2022 middle-class income range: $48,387 to $145,162

$48,387 to $145,162 2012 middle-class income range: $33,504 to $100,512

$33,504 to $100,512 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 44.42%

12. Georgia

2022 middle-class income range: $47,570 to $142,710

$47,570 to $142,710 2012 middle-class income range: $33,069 to $99,208

$33,069 to $99,208 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 43.85%

13. Florida

2022 middle-class income range: $45,278 to $135,834

$45,278 to $135,834 2012 middle-class income range: $31,539 to $94,618

$31,539 to $94,618 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 43.56%

14. North Dakota

2022 middle-class income range: $49,306 to $147,918

$49,306 to $147,918 2012 middle-class income range: $34,427 to $103,282

$34,427 to $103,282 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 43.22%

15. Minnesota

2022 middle-class income range: $56,209 to $168,626

$56,209 to $168,626 2012 middle-class income range: $39,417 to $118,252

$39,417 to $118,252 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 42.60%

Be Aware: Toilet Paper to Discontinued Items: 7 Ways Shrinkflation Has Come to Costco

16. South Carolina

2022 middle-class income range: $42,415 to $127,246

$42,415 to $127,246 2012 middle-class income range: $29,749 to $89,246

$29,749 to $89,246 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 42.58%

17. North Carolina

2022 middle-class income range: $44,124 to $132,372

$44,124 to $132,372 2012 middle-class income range: $30,967 to $92,900

$30,967 to $92,900 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 42.49%

18. Texas

2022 middle-class income range: $48,690 to $146,070

$48,690 to $146,070 2012 middle-class income range: $34,375 to $103,126

$34,375 to $103,126 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.64%

19. Maine

2022 middle-class income range: $45,501 to $136,502

$45,501 to $136,502 2012 middle-class income range: $32,146 to $96,438

$32,146 to $96,438 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.54%

20. South Dakota

2022 middle-class income range: $46,305 to $138,914

$46,305 to $138,914 2012 middle-class income range: $32,727 to $98,182

$32,727 to $98,182 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.49%

Learn More: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

21. Michigan

2022 middle-class income range: $45,670 to $137,010

$45,670 to $137,010 2012 middle-class income range: $32,314 to $96,942

$32,314 to $96,942 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.33%

22. Kentucky

2022 middle-class income range: $40,122 to $120,366

$40,122 to $120,366 2012 middle-class income range: $28,407 to $85,220

$28,407 to $85,220 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.24%

23. New York

2022 middle-class income range: $54,257 to $162,772

$54,257 to $162,772 2012 middle-class income range: $38,455 to $115,366

$38,455 to $115,366 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.09%

24. Hawaii

2022 middle-class income range: $63,209 to $189,628

$63,209 to $189,628 2012 middle-class income range: $44,995 to $134,984

$44,995 to $134,984 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 40.48%

25. Pennsylvania

2022 middle-class income range: $48,780 to $146,340

$48,780 to $146,340 2012 middle-class income range: $34,845 to $104,534

$34,845 to $104,534 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 39.99%

For You: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

26. New Hampshire

2022 middle-class income range: $60,563 to $181,690

$60,563 to $181,690 2012 middle-class income range: $43,283 to $129,850

$43,283 to $129,850 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 39.92%

27. Nebraska

2022 middle-class income range: $47,815 to $143,444

$47,815 to $143,444 2012 middle-class income range: $34,254 to $102,762

$34,254 to $102,762 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 39.59%

28. Missouri

2022 middle-class income range: $43,947 to $131,840

$43,947 to $131,840 2012 middle-class income range: $31,555 to $94,666

$31,555 to $94,666 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 39.27%

29. Arkansas

2022 middle-class income range: $37,557 to $112,670

$37,557 to $112,670 2012 middle-class income range: $27,021 to $81,062

$27,021 to $81,062 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 38.99%

30. Indiana

2022 middle-class income range: $44,782 to $134,346

$44,782 to $134,346 2012 middle-class income range: $32,249 to $96,748

$32,249 to $96,748 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 38.86%

Find Out: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

31. Ohio

2022 middle-class income range: $44,660 to $133,980

$44,660 to $133,980 2012 middle-class income range: $32,164 to $96,492

$32,164 to $96,492 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 38.85%

32. Alabama

2022 middle-class income range: $39,739 to $119,218

$39,739 to $119,218 2012 middle-class income range: $28,773 to $86,320

$28,773 to $86,320 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 38.11%

33. Iowa

2022 middle-class income range: $47,047 to $141,142

$47,047 to $141,142 2012 middle-class income range: $34,086 to $102,258

$34,086 to $102,258 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 38.03%

34. Illinois

2022 middle-class income range: $52,289 to $156,866

$52,289 to $156,866 2012 middle-class income range: $37,902 to $113,706

$37,902 to $113,706 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 37.96%

35. Wisconsin

2022 middle-class income range: $48,305 to $144,916

$48,305 to $144,916 2012 middle-class income range: $35,085 to $105,254

$35,085 to $105,254 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 37.68%

Read Next: How Can You Withdraw Money From a Bank Account? 3 Ways To Know

36. Virginia

2022 middle-class income range: $58,166 to $174,498

$58,166 to $174,498 2012 middle-class income range: $42,424 to $127,272

$42,424 to $127,272 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 37.11%

37. Oklahoma

2022 middle-class income range: $40,909 to $122,728

$40,909 to $122,728 2012 middle-class income range: $29,927 to $89,782

$29,927 to $89,782 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.70%

38. West Virginia

2022 middle-class income range: $36,811 to $110,434

$36,811 to $110,434 2012 middle-class income range: $26,933 to $80,800

$26,933 to $80,800 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.68%

39. Vermont

2022 middle-class income range: $49,343 to $148,028

$49,343 to $148,028 2012 middle-class income range: $36,112 to $108,336

$36,112 to $108,336 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.64%

40. Mississippi

2022 middle-class income range: $35,323 to $105,970

$35,323 to $105,970 2012 middle-class income range: $25,921 to $77,764

$25,921 to $77,764 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.27%

Good To Know: Warren Buffett: 10 Rules for Young People Who Want to Get Rich

41. Kansas

2022 middle-class income range: $46,498 to $139,494

$46,498 to $139,494 2012 middle-class income range: $34,182 to $102,546

$34,182 to $102,546 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.03%

42. New Jersey

2022 middle-class income range: $64,751 to $194,252

$64,751 to $194,252 2012 middle-class income range: $47,758 to $143,274

$47,758 to $143,274 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 35.58%

43. Maryland

2022 middle-class income range: $65,641 to $196,922

$65,641 to $196,922 2012 middle-class income range: $48,666 to $145,998

$48,666 to $145,998 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 34.88%

44. Nevada

2022 middle-class income range: $47,764 to $143,292

$47,764 to $143,292 2012 middle-class income range: $36,055 to $108,166

$36,055 to $108,166 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 32.47%

45. Delaware

2022 middle-class income range: $52,883 to $158,650

$52,883 to $158,650 2012 middle-class income range: $40,079 to $120,238

$40,079 to $120,238 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 31.95%

Check Out: Ramit Sethi: Track These 4 Numbers To Become a Millionaire

46. New Mexico

2022 middle-class income range: $39,148 to $117,444

$39,148 to $117,444 2012 middle-class income range: $29,924 to $89,772

$29,924 to $89,772 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 30.82%

47. Connecticut

2022 middle-class income range: $60,142 to $180,426

$60,142 to $180,426 2012 middle-class income range: $46,346 to $139,038

$46,346 to $139,038 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 29.77%

48. Louisiana

2022 middle-class income range: $38,568 to $115,704

$38,568 to $115,704 2012 middle-class income range: $29,782 to $89,346

$29,782 to $89,346 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 29.50%

49. Wyoming

2022 middle-class income range: $48,330 to $144,990

$48,330 to $144,990 2012 middle-class income range: $37,715 to $113,146

$37,715 to $113,146 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 28.14%

50. Alaska

2022 middle-class income range: $57,580 to $172,740

$57,580 to $172,740 2012 middle-class income range: $46,611 to $139,834

$46,611 to $139,834 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 23.53%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first sourced the 2012, 2017 and 2022 household median income of every state, as sourced from the 2012, 2017 and 2022 American Community Surveys as conducted by the US Census Bureau. With these median household incomes isolated, GOBankingRates was able to find middle-class income ranges for each respective year with the following definition: those with an annual household income that was two-thirds to double the national median income. For each state, GOBaningRates found (1) 2022 middle-class income range; (2) 2017 middle-class income range; (3) 2012 middle-class income range; (4) 10-year change in middle-class income range; and (5) 10-year percent change in middle-class income. All data was collected and up to date as of April 8, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.