Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State

May 07, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Over the last decade, the household income needed to be a part of the middle class has increased significantly. In 2012, a household income of $35,364 qualified you as a member of the middle class in the U.S.; in 2022, $50,099 was the lowest minimum household income threshold.

It also takes a lot more to reach the next level of wealth. In 2012, the highest household income considered to be middle class was $106,092, but as of 2022, that high end of the middle-class household income spectrum had reached $150,298. Overall, the household income required to be considered middle class in the U.S. has increased by 41.67% during that time frame.

However, the shifts in middle-class household income requirements have not been the same in every state. In some states, the household income range of the middle class hasn’t increased quite as much as the national average. On the other hand, it’s shot up by as much as 53.15% in one state.

To find the household income needed to be middle class in each state, GOBankingrates defined “middle class” as those with an annual household income that is two-thirds to double the median income.

Here’s a look at how much the definition of middle class has changed in every state from 2012 to 2022. States are ranked by largest to smallest percentage change.

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Key Findings

  • Mississippi has the lowest household income needed to be middle class. As of 2022, a $35,323 salary is considered middle class in the state.
  • Maryland has the highest household income needed to be middle class. As of 2022, $65,641 is the lowest household income that qualifies you to be considered middle class in the state.
  • The definition of the middle class has changed the least in Alaska. The household income needed to be middle class in Alaska has increased by just 23.53% from 2012 to 2022.
  • In Oregon, the household income needed to be middle class has increased by 53.15% from 2012 to 2022 — the biggest increase of any state.

Welcome to Oregon Sign stock photo

1. Oregon

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $51,088 to $153,264
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $33,357 to $100,072
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 53.15%

Seattle, USA - October 5, 2013: A family and a man jogging with his dog just before sunset in Myrtle Edwards Park with a view of Mount Rainier.

2. Washington

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $60,217 to $180,650
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $39,583 to $118,748
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 52.13%
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

3. Colorado

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $58,399 to $175,196
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $38,829 to $116,488
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 50.40%
San Bernardino is a city located in the Riverside–San Bernardino metropolitan area and that serves as the county seat of San Bernardino County, California.

4. California

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $61,270 to $183,810
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $40,933 to $122,800
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 49.68%
The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

5. Idaho

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $46,809 to $140,428
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $31,343 to $94,030
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 49.34%

Winter in Park City, Utah, USA.

6. Utah

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $57,889 to $173,666
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $38,776 to $116,328
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 49.29%
Stunning reflections on Swiftcurrent Lake in northern Montana at sunrise.

7. Montana

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $44,227 to $132,682
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $30,304 to $90,912
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 45.95%
People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

8. Tennessee

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $42,690 to $128,070
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $29,427 to $88,280
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 45.07%
Spectacular Sunset at Rhode Island Lighthouse, Point Judith lighthouse, near Narragansett, Rhode Island, USA.

9. Rhode Island

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $54,247 to $162,740
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $37,401 to $112,204
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 45.04%
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

10. Massachusetts

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $64,337 to $193,010
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $44,439 to $133,316
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 44.78%

Arizona-welcome-sign-iStock-887749828 (3)

11. Arizona

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $48,387 to $145,162
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $33,504 to $100,512
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 44.42%
CUMMING, GEORGIA - October 7, 2018: County and local fairs and carnivals are still some of the best values in family entertainment.

12. Georgia

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $47,570 to $142,710
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $33,069 to $99,208
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 43.85%
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

13. Florida

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $45,278 to $135,834
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $31,539 to $94,618
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 43.56%
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

14. North Dakota

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $49,306 to $147,918
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $34,427 to $103,282
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 43.22%
como park japanese festival.

15. Minnesota

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $56,209 to $168,626
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $39,417 to $118,252
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 42.60%

Charleston, South Carolina, USA cityscape in the historic French Quarter at twilight.

16. South Carolina

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $42,415 to $127,246
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $29,749 to $89,246
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 42.58%
The cherry blossoms at the start of spring on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus.

17. North Carolina

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $44,124 to $132,372
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $30,967 to $92,900
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 42.49%
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

18. Texas

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $48,690 to $146,070
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $34,375 to $103,126
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.64%
Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

19. Maine

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $45,501 to $136,502
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $32,146 to $96,438
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.54%
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

20. South Dakota

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $46,305 to $138,914
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $32,727 to $98,182
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.49%

Big Red Lighthouse,Holland, Michigan.

21. Michigan

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $45,670 to $137,010
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $32,314 to $96,942
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.33%
Scenic nighttime image of an old farm barn and a country road in moonlight.

22. Kentucky

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $40,122 to $120,366
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $28,407 to $85,220
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.24%
Long Island City, Famous Place, River, Skyscraper, USA.

23. New York

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $54,257 to $162,772
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $38,455 to $115,366
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.09%
The dormant volcano known as Diamond Head located adjacent to downtown Honlulu, Hawaii, as shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

24. Hawaii

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $63,209 to $189,628
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $44,995 to $134,984
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 40.48%
Sunset over downtown Center City, Philadelphia, PA.

25. Pennsylvania

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $48,780 to $146,340
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $34,845 to $104,534
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 39.99%

Portsmouth is a city in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.

26. New Hampshire

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $60,563 to $181,690
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $43,283 to $129,850
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 39.92%
Papillion, NE / USA - October 5, 2019: University of Nebraska Husker college football fan fishing with large Husker flag and Husker jersey.

27. Nebraska

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $47,815 to $143,444
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $34,254 to $102,762
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 39.59%
Sept.

28. Missouri

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $43,947 to $131,840
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $31,555 to $94,666
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 39.27%
Arkansas

29. Arkansas

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $37,557 to $112,670
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $27,021 to $81,062
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 38.99%
Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

30. Indiana

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $44,782 to $134,346
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $32,249 to $96,748
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 38.86%

Ohio

31. Ohio

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $44,660 to $133,980
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $32,164 to $96,492
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 38.85%
Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.

32. Alabama

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $39,739 to $119,218
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $28,773 to $86,320
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 38.11%
Dutch Canal off Main Street in Pella Iowa

33. Iowa

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $47,047 to $141,142
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $34,086 to $102,258
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 38.03%
People visiting Chicago at dusk.

34. Illinois

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $52,289 to $156,866
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $37,902 to $113,706
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 37.96%
Wisconsin farm and corn field near Madison.

35. Wisconsin

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $48,305 to $144,916
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $35,085 to $105,254
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 37.68%

Houses and Riverfront of the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth, Virginia during dawn with magenta, purple, and pink clouds.

36. Virginia

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $58,166 to $174,498
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $42,424 to $127,272
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 37.11%
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

37. Oklahoma

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $40,909 to $122,728
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $29,927 to $89,782
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.70%
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

38. West Virginia

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $36,811 to $110,434
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $26,933 to $80,800
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.68%
Burlington Vermont

39. Vermont

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $49,343 to $148,028
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $36,112 to $108,336
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.64%
Mississippi Welcome Sign

40. Mississippi

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $35,323 to $105,970
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $25,921 to $77,764
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.27%

Topeka is the capital city of the U.

41. Kansas

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $46,498 to $139,494
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $34,182 to $102,546
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.03%
Wildwood-New-Jersey

42. New Jersey

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $64,751 to $194,252
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $47,758 to $143,274
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 35.58%
Cumberland, Maryland

43. Maryland

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $65,641 to $196,922
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $48,666 to $145,998
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 34.88%
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

44. Nevada

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $47,764 to $143,292
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $36,055 to $108,166
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 32.47%
Welcome to Delaware road sign stock photo

45. Delaware

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $52,883 to $158,650
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $40,079 to $120,238
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 31.95%

Colorful store facades and cafe in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA on a sunny day.

46. New Mexico

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $39,148 to $117,444
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $29,924 to $89,772
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 30.82%
Greenwich, CT, USA October 27, 2013 A sailboat is moored just off shore of a Luxury Waterfront Home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

47. Connecticut

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $60,142 to $180,426
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $46,346 to $139,038
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 29.77%
Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

48. Louisiana

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $38,568 to $115,704
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $29,782 to $89,346
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 29.50%
Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

49. Wyoming

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $48,330 to $144,990
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $37,715 to $113,146
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 28.14%
Alaska welcomes visitors on the Alaska Highway at the Alaskan border,Alaska,USA.

50. Alaska

  • 2022 middle-class income range: $57,580 to $172,740
  • 2012 middle-class income range: $46,611 to $139,834
  • 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 23.53%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first sourced the 2012, 2017 and 2022 household median income of every state, as sourced from the 2012, 2017 and 2022 American Community Surveys as conducted by the US Census Bureau. With these median household incomes isolated, GOBankingRates was able to find middle-class income ranges for each respective year with the following definition: those with an annual household income that was two-thirds to double the national median income. For each state, GOBaningRates found (1) 2022 middle-class income range; (2) 2017 middle-class income range; (3) 2012 middle-class income range; (4) 10-year change in middle-class income range; and (5) 10-year percent change in middle-class income. All data was collected and up to date as of April 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State

