Here’s How Much To Save From Every Paycheck To Retire With $1 Million (At Every Income Level)

Retiring with $1 million might sound like a dream reserved for the super-wealthy, but the truth is, it’s a goal that can be achieved at any income level. The secret is understanding how much to save from each paycheck, and with the right strategy, that million-dollar target can feel within reach.

Be Aware: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Try This: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Higher earners can reach the goal with smaller percentage contributions, while those earning less just need to be a little more committed to saving a bigger chunk of their income.

The math is simpler than it sounds: Start saving at 25, aim for retirement at 65 and assume a 7% annual return. Over 40 years, with monthly contributions of $415, compound interest works its magic, making that $1 million goal achievable with steady effort and the right mindset.

Below are estimates for annual incomes ranging from $30,000 to $200,000, with each scenario assuming saving starts at age 25 and retirement happens at 65.

$30,000 Annual Income

An annual income of $30,000 results in a monthly paycheck of $2,500. Setting aside $415 per month, or 16.6% of that income, can accumulate just over $1 million in savings by age 65.

Read Next: Avoid This Retirement Savings Mistake That’s Costing Americans Up To $300K

$50,000 Annual Income

With an annual income of $50,000, the monthly paycheck amounts to $4,167. Setting aside that same $415 each month would then be 9.96% of earnings.

$75,000 Annual Income

With a yearly income of $75,000, the monthly paycheck comes to $6,250. Setting aside about 6.64% of earnings can result in $1 million by age 65.

$100,000 Annual Income

For someone earning 100,000 per year, the monthly paycheck amounts to approximately $8,333. To accumulate $1 million in savings by age 65, it’s necessary to save 6.64% of the income.

$150,000 Annual Income

An annual income of $150,000 results in a monthly paycheck of $12,500. Saving 3.32% of that income can lead to $1 million by age 65.

$200,000 Annual Income

With an annual income of $200,000, the monthly paycheck amounts to around $16,667. Setting aside 2.49% of the income can grow into $1 million in savings by age 65.

Conclusion

Building a $1 million retirement fund isn’t just for the rich, it’s actually possible for anyone — even those who love a good impulse buy. Set up automatic savings into a 401(k) or IRA and watch the money grow before it can be spent. Don’t forget about employer matches; they’re free money that can boost your retirement savings even higher.

Of course, the percentage of your paycheck you’ll need to save depends on when you start and the age you plan to retire. You can plug your own numbers into Investor.gov’s Compound Interest Calculator.

Invest in stocks, hold tight during the market’s roller coaster rides and steer clear of high-interest debt, which is like a bad breakup that takes all the money. As raises and bonuses come in, increase retirement contributions. Consistency and patience will get the job done, so start now and let the money do the heavy lifting!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much To Save From Every Paycheck To Retire With $1 Million (At Every Income Level)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.