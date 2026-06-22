Here's How Much Profit $1 Million of Ripple (XRP) Would Have Made You Since 2013

Key Points

XRP has been a promising long-term investment.

Early investors have benefited the most.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) has been an incredible long-term investment. The crypto token launched in 2013 and has since become one of the largest crypto assets globally. Today, Ripple's market cap is around $70 billion, making it the seventh-largest crypto project by market cap.

If you had boldly invested $1 million into the project when it began trading in 2013, how much money would you have today? Prepare to be shocked.

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Here's how much $1 million of XRP is worth today

Since its public market debut in August 2013, XRP has risen in value by more than 26,000%. A $1 million initial investment would now be worth an astounding $261 million.

When it comes to long-term returns, few assets in history can match Ripple's rise. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) went public in 2010, with a cumulative return of 31,000%. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), meanwhile, has risen in value by around 42,000% since 2011. So while Ripple comes up a bit short versus those all-time performers, it certainly comes close.

But here's the thing: XRP's stratospheric rise was mostly reserved for long-term investors. From June 2017 to November 2024, for example, XRP only rose 60% in value. That's a seven-year holding period with fairly minimal gains. And over that time period, there were plenty of chances to lose money. At the start of 2018, for instance, Ripple's price soared above $3. It wouldn't breach that price point again until 2025. If you had sold at any time before then, you would have booked a sizable loss.

Even with a $70 billion market cap, Ripple is no less a long-term investment today than it was back in 2013. By nearly every metric, the project remains in the early innings of growth. XRP Ledger is still waiting for its first bona fide mass use case. And the Ripple ecosystem, while growing impressively, remains in its infancy compared to where the project's founders want to go long term.

David Schwartz, Ripple's former CTO, said in June that he is particularly excited about Ripple's ecosystem expansion, which will target "core use cases around payments, tokenization, interoperability, DeFi, AI, and whatever comes next."

The future of Ripple seems to rest on this ecosystem expansion, which promises to bring in coveted institutional investors looking for regulatory-compliant crypto backbones. "With features for regulatory-compliant institutional DeFi on the XRPL continuing to be enabled, XRP is positioned for increasing use throughout 2026 as institutional adoption scales," predicts a research report from Messari, a crypto research firm.

Institutional adoption won't happen overnight, however. Ripple's history proves as much. So while XRP's long-term performance has been impressive, and the project seems to be putting the right pieces in place for continued adoption, the best approach to any Ripple investment remains sticking to a long-term holding period.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of June 22, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Tesla, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.