Here’s How Much More You Are Paying for Groceries in Your State

July 24, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

July 24, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

You might think states like Hawaii and California would have the most unaffordable grocery costs in the nation. However, new data from GOBankingRates reveals the most expensive states for groceries aren’t necessarily the states with the highest cost of living. Of the 10 costliest states, seven are in the Sun Belt.

To find out which states have the most unaffordable grocery prices, GOBankingRates analyzed each state’s various food expenditures using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the grocery cost-of-living index, the average grocery cost was calculated for each location along with the one-year change in dollar amount and percentages. From there, the percentage of median household income spent on total food at home costs was calculated. The states are organized from highest to lowest percent of household median income spent on food at home.

Biloxi Hard Rock Casino stock photo

Key Findings

  • Mississippi and West Virginia have the most unaffordable grocery costs in America. Grocery costs eat up 10% of your paycheck in these surprising two states.
  • Seven of the 10 most expensive states for groceries are in the Sun Belt: Mississippi (#1), Arkansas (#3), Louisiana (#4), New Mexico (#6), Alabama (#7), Oklahoma (#8) and South Carolina (#10).
  • Hawaii and California didn’t rank anywhere near the 10 most expensive states for grocery costs. Hawaii came in 22nd, with 8% of income going toward groceries, while California was 42nd at 6%.
  • Grocery costs have increased the most in South Dakota over the last year. The one-year change is 12.56% from 2024 to 2025.

Here’s how much of your income goes toward groceries in every state.

Tupelo is the county seat and the largest city of Lee County, Mississippi, United States.

1. Mississippi

  • % of income going toward groceries: 10.57%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,805
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,492
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.70%

sunset over Charleston West Virginia

2. West Virginia

  • % of income going toward groceries: 10.11%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,853
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,646
  • 1-year percentage change: 3.67%
Little Rock downtown skyline with the Arkansas river in the foreground and soft wispy clouds in the background.

3. Arkansas

  • % of income going toward groceries: 9.79%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,756
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,429
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.03%
Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

4. Louisiana

  • % of income going toward groceries: 9.75%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,853
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,481
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.80%
The Intersection of Main and S Broadway in downtown Lexington KY, USA.

5. Kentucky

  • % of income going toward groceries: 9.67%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,035
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,692
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.03%
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

6. New Mexico

  • % of income going toward groceries: 9.54%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,926
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,498
  • 1-year percentage change: 7.79%

This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

7. Alabama

  • % of income going toward groceries: 9.52%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,908
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,543
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.57%
Muskogee is a town in and the county seat of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, United States.

8. Oklahoma

  • % of income going toward groceries: 9.11%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,793
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,441
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.47%
Livingston, Montana, USA - May 25, 2013 : Historic centre of Livingston near Yellowstone National Park.

9. Montana

  • % of income going toward groceries: 9.05%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,325
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,777
  • 1-year percentage change: 9.49%
Charleston, South Carolina USA - October 12, 2015Horse Drawn Carriage Ride by French Huguenot Church.

10. South Carolina

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.96%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,986
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,663
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.71%
Pensacola, Florida

11. Florida

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.87%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,362
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $6,000
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.04%

Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

12. Alaska

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.83%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $7,887
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $7,249
  • 1-year percentage change: 8.81%
Franklin town square in nashville and williamson country tennessee.

13. Tennessee

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.72%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,853
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,538
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.70%
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

14. Ohio

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.65%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,029
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,640
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.89%
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

15. South Dakota

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.64%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,259
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,560
  • 1-year percentage change: 12.56%
St. Louis downtown skyline at twilight

16. Missouri

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.49%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,853
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,475
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.91%

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

17. Indiana

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.47%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,932
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,549
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.90%
Summer in Idaho’s capital city.

18. Idaho

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.47%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,319
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,908
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.96%
Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

19. North Carolina

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.46%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,914
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,612
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.38%
Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

20. Maine

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.46%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,071
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,789
  • 1-year percentage change: 4.88%
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

21. Michigan

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.41%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,986
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,600
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.89%

People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

22. Hawaii

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.29%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $8,147
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $7,437
  • 1-year percentage change: 9.56%
Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

23. Vermont

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.25%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,440
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $6,057
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.34%
Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

24. Wyoming

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.24%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,168
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,720
  • 1-year percentage change: 7.83%
West Wendover is a small city in Elko County, Nevada, United States.

25. Nevada

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.24%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,229
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,885
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.83%
Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

26. Arizona

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.07%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,204
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,766
  • 1-year percentage change: 7.61%

Topeka is the capital city of the U.

27. Kansas

  • % of income going toward groceries: 8.04%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,841
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,406
  • 1-year percentage change: 8.04%
Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park, including a large fountain, in the foreground.

28. Nebraska

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.98%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,986
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,657
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.82%
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

29. Wisconsin

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.97%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,029
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,589
  • 1-year percentage change: 7.87%
Panoramic view of town square in Dallas, Georgia, after sunset.

30. Georgia

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.92%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,914
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,549
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.57%
Downtown Des Moines, Iowa in the evening.

31. Iowa

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.92%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,793
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,509
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.15%

Hood River, Oregon at sunset.

32. Oregon

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.91%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,362
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $6,057
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.04%
Lancaster, Pennsylvania stock photo

33. Pennsylvania

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.75%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,896
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,657
  • 1-year percentage change: 4.21%
Fargo, North Dakota , USA - July 27,2010: It's a beautiful summer day in the city of Fargo.

34. North Dakota

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.75%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,884
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,418
  • 1-year percentage change: 8.60%
Sixth Street music and entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, USA.

35. Texas

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.60%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,799
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,481
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.81%
New York, Old buildings in Tribeca district, with distinctive roof cornices and external fire escape.

36. New York

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.45%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,301
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,925
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.34%

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

37. Delaware

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.31%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,059
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,846
  • 1-year percentage change: 3.65%
Off of the Chicago River as the sun lights up the city.

38. Illinois

  • % of income going toward groceries: 7.30%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,962
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,595
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.57%
Stillwater, MInnesota on a fall day.

39. Minnesota

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.96%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,095
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,823
  • 1-year percentage change: 4.68%
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

40. Rhode Island

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.94%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,992
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,811
  • 1-year percentage change: 3.12%
View of Port Townsend Washington from Puget Sound.

41. Washington

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.90%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,549
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $6,022
  • 1-year percentage change: 8.75%

A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.

42. California

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.84%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,586
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $6,370
  • 1-year percentage change: 3.38%
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

43. Colorado

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.72%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,210
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,743
  • 1-year percentage change: 8.14%
Brightly colored row houses in Richmond, Virginia.

44. Virginia

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.58%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,986
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,680
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.39%
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

45. Connecticut

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.55%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,144
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,851
  • 1-year percentage change: 5.00%
Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

46. Utah

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.47%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,938
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,572
  • 1-year percentage change: 6.57%

Row of colorful, red, yellow, blue, white, green painted residential townhouses, homes, houses with brick patio gardens in summer.

47. Maryland

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.26%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,362
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $6,108
  • 1-year percentage change: 4.16%
Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in the U.

48. New Hampshire

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.25%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $5,980
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,697
  • 1-year percentage change: 4.97%
Elizabeth is a city in Union County, New Jersey, United States.

49. New Jersey

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.15%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,210
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,943
  • 1-year percentage change: 4.51%
Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

50. Massachusetts

  • % of income going toward groceries: 6.13%
  • 2025 average grocery cost: $6,216
  • 2024 average grocery cost: $5,954
  • 1-year percentage change: 4.41%

Methodology: The breakdown of food expenditures was found using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and, using the grocery cost-of-living index, the average grocery cost was calculated for each location. The 1-year change in dollar amount and percentages was calculated. The percentage of median household income that is spent on the total food at home costs was calculated and the states were sorted to show the highest to lowest percent of household median income that is spent on food at home. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 8, 2025.

