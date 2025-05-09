Here’s How Much More a Ford F-150 Could Cost Due to Tariffs

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are likely to increase the cost of many goods — including cars from U.S.-based brands.

Check Out: 5 Luxury Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Spring 2025

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

“When we hear about tariffs, we generally think, ‘OK, if I buy something that is made in a foreign country, there’s going to be a tax levied on it, and I’m just going to pay that much more for it when it crosses the border,'” said Dan Schwarz, CEO of FutureSearch. “But for things that are manufactured inside the United States, many of the things that those things are made out of are imported from abroad as well.

“It’s kind of invisible to the American consumer because you don’t see all of the different parts and components that go into American-made products, but those companies bear that cost, and they will pass some of that cost onto the consumer.”

New research from FutureSearch examined the component parts of the Ford F-150, the cost of those parts and their country of origin to determine how much more expensive this model could cost due to tariffs. Here’s what the research determined.

Average Monthly Payments for a Ford F-150 Could Increase by $100 or More

According to the FutureSearch analysis, tariffs are likely to drive the average Ford F-150 car payments to over $1,000 per month.

“In Q4 2024, the average Ford F-150 buyer was paying over $900 per month,” the research states. “If Ford’s cost increases are passed onto the buyer, as seems inevitable — even if Ford eats over a third of those increases, in the case of full ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs — this average payment will climb beyond $1,000 per month.”

That’s because 68% of the materials and components used to make the 2024-2025 Ford F-150 models come from abroad, including Mexico, Canada, China, Japan and Germany. FutureSearch estimates that the total added cost to manufacture the F-150 could be roughly $6,000 per truck, which would likely be passed onto the consumer.

Explore More: I’m a Car Expert: These 6 SUVs Are the Best Frugal Buys of 2025

Ford Could See Steeper Price Increases Than Other Brands

Even though Ford is an American brand, the FutureSearch research predicts that prices of Ford cars could increase substantially due to tariffs, even compared to other car brands.

“The tariff price as a percentage of the overall price of the car is actually higher for Fords than it is for some other cars — it’s higher Ford than it is for Tesla,” Schwarz said.

If You Want To Buy a Ford, Buy ASAP

The best time to buy a Ford is right now if you want to beat the likely tariff price increases.

“Ford is offering deals to buttress their April and May sales [and selling cars] at manufacturers’ price because they are worried that tariffs will prevent future sales,” Schwarz said. “Ford did give some guidance that they’re expecting cars manufactured in the month of May to be more expensive. Ford is telling people, ‘Hey, something will change.'”

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much More a Ford F-150 Could Cost Due to Tariffs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.