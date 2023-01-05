Here's How Much Money You Should Have in Your Bank Account During a Recession

When it comes to financial planning, preparing for a recession is an important step. An economic downturn can put strain on your finances and throw your budget out of balance. With the right strategies in place, you can make sure you have enough money in your bank account to weather any storm.

Is your emergency fund enough?

The amount of money you should have saved in your bank account during a recession depends on several factors, such as how long the recession may last, how much income you currently have, and what kind of expenses you may face during this time. Whether we are in a recession or not, getting your emergency fund in place should always be your top priority.

Generally speaking, most experts recommend having at least three to six months' worth of living expenses saved up and easily accessible in case of emergency. This ensures that if there is a sudden loss of income, you will have enough cash on hand to cover your basic needs until you can find a job. This money should only be used for true emergencies. You know it is an emergency if the only other alternative is to either go into debt or tap into your long-term savings.

Should you save more?

Having more saved beyond the three to six months' worth of living expenses is also a good idea, especially during recessions. It can provide an additional cushion during this time. Try aiming for between nine and 12 months of living expenses, if possible. However, saving even just one extra month's worth of funds may make a big difference should any unexpected costs arise.

It also depends on what stage of your life you are in. If you are a retiree, you may need one to three years of expenses in cash. If you are an entrepreneur, having one year of expenses can help until your business gets back on track. Single folks should put aside at least six months and dual-income families may get by with three months of expenses saved. There is no hard and fast rule, however -- you will want to look at your particular situation.

Invest in yourself

It is important to remember that having a large sum in your bank account does not necessarily guarantee financial security. You should also take into account other aspects of your budget such as emergency funds, investment accounts, and debt levels. Taking steps to reduce or eliminate debts before a recession can help alleviate some of the financial strain and make it easier to manage your money during a downturn.

One of the biggest things you can do to prepare is to invest in yourself. Finding ways to increase or supplement your income can help to create a more secure financial future, no matter what economic situation you may find yourself in. During the 2008 financial crisis, Warren Buffett stated that, "the best thing to do is invest in yourself" by sharpening your skills and focus on being at the top of your field. Buffett has long been a proponent of increasing your human capital. Your human capital consists of things like your education, professional expertise, financial knowledge, and your health.

By assessing your current budget and preparing appropriately, you can ensure that you have the right amount of money saved in your bank account to weather a recession. Establishing an emergency fund and taking steps to reduce debt can also provide peace of mind during this challenging time. With careful planning and proper budgeting techniques, you can navigate any economic hardship that comes your way.

