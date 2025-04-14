Here’s How Much Money Millennial Homebuyers Are Making

Though home prices are rising, millennials are still buying. Millennials are the largest share of homebuyers, according to a recent survey from the National Association of REALTORS.

The younger millennials — those aged 25 to 33 — are 17% of the total homebuying population, while older millennials make up 21%.

Trending Now: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Consider This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

How much do millennial homebuyers make? Read on to find out what the survey showed.

Younger Millennials

Homeowners between the ages of 25 to 33 typically make between $85,000 and $149,999 a year. According to the survey, the largest number of younger millennial homebuyers (17%) make $100,000 to $124,999 a year. The next most common range is $85,000 to $99,999 at 13% of younger millennials.

Only 6% of younger millennial homeowners make under $44,999 a year. At the higher end, only 12% of homeowners between 25 and 33 make $200,000 or more. The median down payment amount for this age group was 10%, with three-quarters of young millennials saying that money came from savings.

Learn More: 10 Home Features That Have Decreased the Most in Popularity (And How Much Homes with Them Cost)

The survey showed 54% of young millennial homebuyers are married, and a good portion of them are moving in with children. The survey showed that 18% of these young millennial buyers have a child under 18 living with them and 7% have three or more kids. When asked how many bedrooms their homes had, younger millennials overwhelmingly responded (87%) that they have three or more, suggesting that these homes could comfortably accommodate a growing family.

Older Millennials

Those who own a home and are between 34 and 43 shook out a little differently. According to the survey, the majority of older millennials (65%) make over $100,000 a year, with 24% of those earners making over $200,000 a year.

The median income for older millennials was shown to be $127,000, compared with younger millennials’ median income of $106,000. Older millennials were also more likely to have owned a home before: 40% of those between 34 and 43 have owned more than one home in their lifetime, compared to 20% of younger millennials. The median down payment for older millennials was 13%, which primarily came from savings.

Of these homebuyers, 66% were married and 65% were moving in with at least one child. Similar to young millennials, most older millennials (90%) bought homes with three bedrooms or more. When it came to bathrooms, 27% of younger millennials bought a home with only one full bathroom, compared with 17% of older millennials. Most older millennials (83%) opted for homes with two full bathrooms or more.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Money Millennial Homebuyers Are Making

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.