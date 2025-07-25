Here's How Much Money It Takes to Be Considered "Wealthy" in 2025

Key Points It's becoming increasingly difficult to build wealth, as many people are feeling the pinch from inflation.

The average American expects to need hundreds of thousands of dollars just to be financially comfortable.

Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to increase your net worth with minimal effort on your part.

Building wealth is a goal many people share. However, as wages stagnate and prices of everyday goods and services continue to surge, it's becoming increasingly difficult to achieve.

But what exactly does "wealth" look like for the average person? The definition may vary depending on factors like the cost of living in your area and your lifestyle, but a new survey sheds light on what most people consider to be the benchmark.

Here is exactly how much money you need to be considered wealthy in America in 2025, as well as one simple way to increase your net worth on any budget.

The net worth that makes you "wealthy"

In a survey conducted between April and May 2025, Charles Schwab polled over 2,000 Americans across all age groups to find out what the average person considers wealthy.

The report revealed that, on average, a net worth of around $2.3 million is required to be considered "wealthy," while a net worth of $839,000 is sufficient to be "financially comfortable."

These numbers also varied by generation. Baby boomers had the highest expectations, believing it takes $2.8 million to be wealthy and $943,000 to be financially comfortable. Generation Z, on the other hand, set the bar at $1.7 million for wealth and $329,000 for financial comfort.

Discouragingly, a whopping 39% of participants across all age groups believe they'll never be wealthy, and 27% don't think they can ever achieve financial comfort, either.

A simple way to supercharge your net worth

One of the easiest and most effective ways to build life-changing wealth is to invest in the stock market. You don't have to be an expert at it to make a lot of money. In fact, with the right investment, you can generate over $1 million with next to no effort on your part.

Investing in passive index funds, like an S&P 500 index fund, can help build your savings with little effort. This type of investment tracks the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index, meaning it contains stocks from all 500 companies within the index -- most of which are industry leaders and among the largest and strongest organizations in the world.

When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you never need to research individual stocks or decide when to buy or sell. This type of investment performs best over many years or decades, so all you need to do is invest whatever you can afford, then sit back and wait for your money to grow.

Also, because these companies are among the strongest in the world, they're far more likely to survive periods of market volatility. They may face downturns in the short term, but historically, the S&P 500 itself has a flawless track record of surviving even the worst recessions and bear markets.

Building a $2.3 million portfolio

Let's say you have a goal of building a net worth of $2.3 million, in line with what the average American believes signifies wealth.

Historically, the S&P 500 has earned a compound annual growth rate of 10% per year, on average. If you're investing in an S&P 500 index fund and earning a 10% average annual return, here's approximately what you'd need to invest each month to reach $2.3 million in total, depending on how many years you have to save:

Number of Years Amount Invested per Month Total Portfolio Value 25 $2,000 $2.36 million 30 $1,200 $2.37 million 35 $725 $2.36 million 40 $435 $2.31 million

While some of these figures may be intimidating, the more time you can give your money to grow, the less you'll need to invest each month to reach your goal.

Even if you can't afford to save hundreds of dollars per month right now, investing anything at all can add up over time. Time is your most valuable asset, and while you can always increase your monthly contributions later, you can't get this time back.

Building wealth takes time and consistency, but small investments can go a long way. By investing in the right places and contributing whatever you can afford, you'll be on your way to generating life-changing wealth.

