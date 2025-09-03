Here’s How Much May Be Added to Your Wallet in Rebates Due to Trump’s Tariffs

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump spoke with a reporter about the possibility of rebates using the surplus of revenue coming in from his recent tariff policies.

“We’re thinking about that actually. We have so much money coming in, we’re thinking about a little rebate, but the big thing we want to do is pay down debt. But we’re thinking about a rebate,” Trump said.

“A little rebate for people of a certain income level might be very nice.”

But how likely is a rebate to come to the American people? And if one does arrive, how much might it add to your wallet?

A Rebate Doesn’t Seem Likely

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, using U.S. Treasury Department data, the federal government collected nearly $69 billion in excise taxes and tariffs in the first half of 2025. A significant portion of this amount came about after President Trump imposed a 10% or greater tariff on nearly all goods imported to the U.S.

On top of this, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that Trump’s tariffs could reduce the federal debt by a whopping $2.8 trillion — if they stick for at least the next decade. While this might seem promising for the American people, it doesn’t necessarily mean there’ll be a rebate.

“Even though there is some chatter about legislation for tariff rebates, I don’t anticipate a serious push for it when Congress returns in September,” said Thomas Aiello, senior director of government affairs at National Taxpayers Union. “It is possible that it may be part of the conversation for a second reconciliation bill, but my sense is there is little appetite from lawmakers to include it.”

If a rebate does arrive, there’s no telling how much it’ll be for, or who would be eligible for it.

What About a DOGE Stimulus Check?

If you’ve been following the news, chances are you’ve also heard about the possibility of a DOGE stimulus check. This stimulus check, or DOGE Dividend, is also based on the idea that the federal government would save something like $2 trillion — thanks to the Department of Government Efficiency.

If this stimulus check were to get sent out, each eligible household could get an estimated $5,000. That’s a hefty sum for anyone dealing with things like credit card debt (the average of which is $6.730 per consumer, per Experian) or who simply want to pad their emergency fund.

Unfortunately, speculation surrounding a DOGE stimulus check is just that — speculation. For now, at least, there’s no certainty of either these checks or a rebate showing up in your bank account or digital wallet.

Rebates Don’t Come From Nothing

It’s also worth noting that any rebate that might come from tariff revenues doesn’t appear from nothing. The American people would still have to pay something in exchange for money in their pockets.

“Let’s be clear: Tariffs are taxes that American businesses and consumers pay — not foreign countries — so if we really want to give people a break, President Trump should drop his aggressive tariff agenda,” said Aiello.

According to Aiello, ending the “tariff regime” would be more efficient than merely sending checks from the U.S. Treasury.

That said, if you are looking for some financial relief, your state might have options. Some states — like New Mexico, which is currently offering $500 to residents in certain income brackets — have their own programs for aid.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

