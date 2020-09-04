Here's How Much Market Value FAANG Stocks Lost in 2 Days

The so-called FAANG stocks had a rough week at the start of September 2020. A broad market rout drove their share prices sharply lower on Thursday and Friday at an average drop of 7.1% for the group of five leading technology companies. The S&P 500 market index only fell 4% lower in the same period:

FB data by YCharts

Seven percent might not seem like a lot, but that's actually a huge sea change when you're looking at stocks with absolutely massive market capitalizations. Let's take a closer look at the numbers:

FAANG company Market Cap, Sept. 2 Market Cap, Sept. 4 Market value lost Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) $862 billion $828 billion $34 billion Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) $2.25 trillion $2.07 trillion $177 billion Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) $1.77 trillion $1.69 trillion $83 billion Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) $244 billion $233 billion $11 billion Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) $1.18 trillion $1.13 trillion $49 billion

Data sources: YCharts and Finviz.com.

That adds up to $354 billion of erased market value in the span of two short days. If you took Netflix out of the public markets, that would do less damage to the market as a whole than this week's dramatic drops among the five FAANG stocks.

It's not the end of the world, either. Netflix, Alphabet, and Facebook dropped back to share prices not seen since August 25, less than two weeks ago. Amazon investors stepped one day further into the past, landing at stock prices from August 24. Apple's drop erased the gains its stock had made since August 20. From this perspective, we're looking at a mild correction that only shaved a few days' worth of market gains off of each FAANG ticker.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, and Netflix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Netflix and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

