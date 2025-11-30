Here’s How Much Kevin’s $20 ‘Home Alone’ Grocery Haul Would Cost With 2025 Inflation

There is nothing people are more nostalgic for around the holidays than what they used to pay for their groceries in the ’80s and ’90s. Remember the iconic scene in “Home Alone” where Kevin McCallister confidently strolls into a local market and walks out with a cart full of essentials for under $20? More specifically, in 1990 when the film took place, his total was just $19.83 thanks to a dollar-off coupon. Woof.

Fast forward to 2025, and that same grocery haul would cost nearly triple the original price, thanks to years of inflation, tariffs, rising food costs, political upheaval and supply chain issues. So, how much would Kevin’s famous shopping spree set you back today? Here is an item-by-item cost breakdown to see just how much inflation you have added to your cart.

Kevin’s Original Grocery List

He was just eight years old in the movie, but Kevin knew his way around a balanced grocery list. Here is an overview of what he bought:

Half gallon of milk

Half gallon of orange juice

Loaf of Wonder Bread

Frozen mac and cheese

TV dinner

Tide liquid detergent

Saran wrap

Snuggle dryer sheets

Toilet paper

Bag of toy soldiers

The total for this haul in 1990 was a measly $19.83 (after coupon). Those were the days.

What the ‘Home Alone’ Groceries Cost in 2025

Grocery prices are anything but stable as of late, so there really is no set cost from location to location. However, according to recent price data and inflation trends, here’s the updated breakdown of average prices you’ll find at the store now compared to 35 years ago in 1990:

1990 vs. 2025 Grocery Prices

Item 1990 Price 2025 Price Half a gallon of milk $1.34 $4.85 Half-gallon orange juice $2.00 $4.50 Wonder Bread $0.70 $3.49 Frozen mac & cheese $1.00 $3.69 TV dinner $1.50 $4.99 Tide detergent $4.99 $13.49 Saran wrap $1.50 $4.49 Dryer sheets $2.00 $8.79 Toilet paper $2.00 $8.39 Toy soldiers $2.00 $9.99

Kevin’s list today would cost you nearly $70, or $66.67 to be exact, so hopefully you also have some coupons. Compared to the original cost of $19.83, that’s nearly a 300% increase. This may be shocking, but considering that grocery prices have jumped over 20% since 2020 alone, many people are likely all too familiar with the feeling.

Between supply chain breakdowns, tariffs and increased unemployment rates, it’s no wonder that prices have skyrocketed so much. Trade policies and global disruptions have pushed costs to the point of breaking everyone’s bank, and stores don’t help customers much with shrinkflation and corporate pricing.

Final Take To GO: Nostalgic Grocery Prices Aren’t Here To Stay

The bottom line is that Kevin’s $20 haul is indeed a nostalgic reminder of how much inflation impacts everyday life. Today, even a basic grocery run can feel like a luxury, especially for families on tight budgets. Simply put, thanks to food inflation trends, the “Home Alone” grocery haul would likely be out of reach these days — for abandoned children and struggling adults alike

