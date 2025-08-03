Here’s How Much It Really Costs To Commute With a Tesla vs Public Transit

Whether it’s by car, subway or bus, the daily commute can be a source of frustration and a budget item you’d rather forget. While commuting by car offers some conveniences that you won’t find with public transportation, the costs to drive and maintain a vehicle may not fit well with your financial situation.

Read More: Here’s What It Costs To Charge a Tesla Monthly vs. Using Gas for a Nissan Altima

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here’s a look at what it costs to commute to work each month via Tesla compared to using public transportation.

Commuting With a Tesla

Based on current pricing and efficiency data, here’s what you can expect to pay monthly with a Tesla, assuming 1,000 miles of driving per month.

Tesla Model 3/Y (Most Popular Models):

Monthly charging: $35-60

$35-60 Cost per mile: 4-6 cents

According to SolarReviews, you can expect to pay $10.98-$18 to fully charge your Tesla at home. For most owners who charge primarily at home, that means monthly costs are usually $35-50 for moderate driving.

Keep in mind it’s a good idea to factor in the purchase price of your Tesla. The base price for a new 2025 Tesla Model 3 is $42,490 and the 2025 Model Y starts at $46,630.

Discover Next: 3 Luxury SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Summer 2025

Commuting With Public Transportation

If you’ve ever used public transportation, you know the cost can vary greatly. Not only does it depend on your location, but there are factors like which system you use and the passes you select.

According to Coast Pay, there’s a monthly cost of around $81 for rapid transit users with metro, subway or light rail. For an average monthly cost of approximately $50, buses can be a cheaper option.

It’s important to keep in mind the value of your time as well. You may spend more time commuting if you take public transportation, and you’ll need to follow a schedule that may not be super flexible for you.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much It Really Costs To Commute With a Tesla vs Public Transit

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.