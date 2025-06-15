Here’s How Much It Costs To Retire Comfortably Without Social Security in Your State

Given the uncertainty that has surrounded the future solvency of the American Social Security system for years, it’s worth considering the possibility that the Social Security Administration will be capable of far less as time goes on. In fact, the reserve fund that helps pay out Social Security benefits at the current rate is expected to be depleted by 2035. With that in mind, it may behoove future retirees to plan for a retirement without Social Security.

GOBankingRates recently completed a study that compiled the cost of retirement across all 50 states — assuming a life expectancy of 80. A comfortable retirement was defined as one in which you have double the funds needed to meet the cost of living. Want to know how much you’ll need to put aside to enjoy your golden years in comfort, without a Social Security safety net? GOBankingRates has your answers below.

Alabama

Annual cost of living comfortably: $70,492

$70,492 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,409,839

$1,409,839 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $704,919

$704,919 % of population 65+: 17.5%

Alaska

Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,457

$110,457 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,209,137

$2,209,137 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,104,569

$1,104,569 % of population 65+: 13.3%

Arizona

Annual cost of living comfortably: $100,281

$100,281 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,005,627

$2,005,627 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,002,814

$1,002,814 % of population 65+: 18.6%

Arkansas

Annual cost of living comfortably: $67,502

$67,502 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,350,045

$1,350,045 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $675,022

$675,022 % of population 65+: 17.3%

California

Annual cost of living comfortably: $155,117

$155,117 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $3,102,333

$3,102,333 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,551,166

$1,551,166 % of population 65+: 15.3%

Colorado

Annual cost of living comfortably: $114,744

$114,744 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,294,882

$2,294,882 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,147,441

$1,147,441 % of population 65+: 15.2%

Connecticut

Annual cost of living comfortably: $105,428

$105,428 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,108,563

$2,108,563 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,054,281

$1,054,281 % of population 65+: 18.1%

Delaware

Annual cost of living comfortably: $94,392

$94,392 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,887,834

$1,887,834 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $943,917

$943,917 % of population 65+: 20.0%

Florida

Annual cost of living comfortably: $97,119

$97,119 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,942,374

$1,942,374 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $971,187

$971,187 % of population 65+: 21.1%

Georgia

Annual cost of living comfortably: $86,005

$86,005 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,720,096

$1,720,096 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $860,048

$860,048 % of population 65+: 14.6%

Hawaii

Annual cost of living comfortably: $186,062

$186,062 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $3,721,237

$3,721,237 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,860,618

$1,860,618 % of population 65+: 19.9%

Idaho

Annual cost of living comfortably: $101,912

$101,912 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,038,236

$2,038,236 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,019,118

$1,019,118 % of population 65+: 16.6%

Illinois

Annual cost of living comfortably: $79,736

$79,736 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,594,716

$1,594,716 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $797,358

$797,358 % of population 65+: 16.6%

Indiana

Annual cost of living comfortably: $74,029

$74,029 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,480,575

$1,480,575 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $740,288

$740,288 % of population 65+: 16.4%

Iowa

Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,373

$71,373 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,427,463

$1,427,463 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $713,731

$713,731 % of population 65+: 17.8%

Kansas

Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,534

$71,534 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,430,672

$1,430,672 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $715,336

$715,336 % of population 65+: 16.6%

Kentucky

Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,410

$71,410 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,428,204

$1,428,204 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $714,102

$714,102 % of population 65+: 17.0%

Louisiana

Annual cost of living comfortably: $67,482

$67,482 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,349,639

$1,349,639 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $674,820

$674,820 % of population 65+: 16.3%

Maine

Annual cost of living comfortably: $98,612

$98,612 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,972,231

$1,972,231 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $986,115

$986,115 % of population 65+: 21.9%

Maryland

Annual cost of living comfortably: $101,991

$101,991 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,039,812

$2,039,812 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,019,906

$1,019,906 % of population 65+: 16.3%

Massachusetts

Annual cost of living comfortably: $136,626

$136,626 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,732,517

$2,732,517 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,366,259

$1,366,259 % of population 65+: 17.5%

Michigan

Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,780

$73,780 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,475,595

$1,475,595 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $737,797

$737,797 % of population 65+: 18.2%

Minnesota

Annual cost of living comfortably: $88,321

$88,321 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,766,414

$1,766,414 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $883,207

$883,207 % of population 65+: 16.8%

Mississippi

Annual cost of living comfortably: $65,523

$65,523 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,310,451

$1,310,451 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $655,226

$655,226 % of population 65+: 16.8%

Missouri

Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,667

$73,667 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,473,335

$1,473,335 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $736,668

$736,668 % of population 65+: 17.5%

Montana

Annual cost of living comfortably: $102,916

$102,916 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): 2,058,322

2,058,322 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,029,161

$1,029,161 % of population 65+: 19.7%

Nebraska

Annual cost of living comfortably: $76,792

$76,792 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,535,846

$1,535,846 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $767,923

$767,923 % of population 65+: 16.4%

Nevada

Annual cost of living comfortably: $103,661

$103,661 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,073,215

$2,073,215 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,036,607

$1,036,607 % of population 65+: 16.6%

New Hampshire

Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,761

$110,761 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,215,216

$2,215,216 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,107,608

$1,107,608 % of population 65+: 19.5%

New Jersey

Annual cost of living comfortably: $118,338

$118,338 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,366,765

$2,366,765 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,183,383

$1,183,383 % of population 65+: 16.8%

New Mexico

Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,627

$81,627 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,632,542

$1,632,542 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $816,271

$816,271 % of population 65+: 18.8%

New York

Annual cost of living comfortably: $105,619

$105,619 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,112,384

$2,112,384 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,056,192

$1,056,192 % of population 65+: 17.4%

North Carolina

Annual cost of living comfortably: $86,857

$86,857 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,737,146

$1,737,146 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $868,573

$868,573 % of population 65+: 16.9%

North Dakota

Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,734

$78,734 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,574,682

$1,574,682 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $787,341

$787,341 % of population 65+: 16.2%

Ohio

Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,120

$73,120 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,462,391

$1,462,391 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $731,195

$731,195 % of population 65+: 17.9%

Oklahoma

Annual cost of living comfortably: $69,161

$69,161 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,383,214

$1,383,214 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $691,607

$691,607 % of population 65+: 16.1%

Oregon

Annual cost of living comfortably: $111,541

$111,541 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,230,814

$2,230,814 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,115,407

$1,115,407 % of population 65+: 18.6%

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,582

$78,582 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,571,642

$1,571,642 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $785,821

$785,821 % of population 65+: 19.1%

Rhode Island

Annual cost of living comfortably: $109,811

$109,811 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,196,222

$2,196,222 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,098,111

$1,098,111 % of population 65+: 18.3%

South Carolina

Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,586

$81,586 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,631,721

$1,631,721 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $815,860

$815,860 % of population 65+: 18.5%

South Dakota

Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,949

$81,949 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,638,979

$1,638,979 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $819,489

$819,489 % of population 65+: 17.6%

Tennessee

Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,474

$81,474 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,629,482

$1,629,482 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $814,741

$814,741 % of population 65+: 16.8%

Texas

Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,985

$81,985 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,639,693

$1,639,693 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $819,846

$819,846 % of population 65+: 13.2%

Utah

Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,623

$110,623 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,212,458

$2,212,458 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,106,229

$1,106,229 % of population 65+: 11.6%

Vermont

Annual cost of living comfortably: $97,999

$97,999 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,959,971

$1,959,971 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $979,986

$979,986 % of population 65+: 20.8%

Virginia

Annual cost of living comfortably: $96,141

$96,141 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,922,813

$1,922,813 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $961,406

$961,406 % of population 65+: 16.3%

Washington

Annual cost of living comfortably: $126,952

$126,952 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,539,048

$2,539,048 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $1,269,524

$1,269,524 % of population 65+: 16.3%

West Virginia

Annual cost of living comfortably: $64,715

$64,715 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,294,300

$1,294,300 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $647,150

$647,150 % of population 65+: 20.7%

Wisconsin

Annual cost of living comfortably: $84,485

$84,485 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,689,700

$1,689,700 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $844,850

$844,850 % of population 65+: 18.0%

Wyoming

Annual cost of living comfortably: $88,792

$88,792 Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,775,841

$1,775,841 Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security) : $887,921

$887,921 % of population 65+: 18.0%

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the cost of living using data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Retired Households and Federal Reserve Economic Data. The average full Social Security Benefits for one person were sourced from the Social Security Administrations Monthly Snapshot for January 2025. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 21, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much It Costs To Retire Comfortably Without Social Security in Your State

