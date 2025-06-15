Personal Finance

Here’s How Much It Costs To Retire Comfortably Without Social Security in Your State

Given the uncertainty that has surrounded the future solvency of the American Social Security system for years, it’s worth considering the possibility that the Social Security Administration will be capable of far less as time goes on. In fact, the reserve fund that helps pay out Social Security benefits at the current rate is expected to be depleted by 2035. With that in mind, it may behoove future retirees to plan for a retirement without Social Security.

GOBankingRates recently completed a study that compiled the cost of retirement across all 50 states — assuming a life expectancy of 80. A comfortable retirement was defined as one in which you have double the funds needed to meet the cost of living. Want to know how much you’ll need to put aside to enjoy your golden years in comfort, without a Social Security safety net? GOBankingRates has your answers below.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $70,492
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,409,839
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $704,919
  • % of population 65+: 17.5%

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,457
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,209,137
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,104,569
  • % of population 65+: 13.3%  

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $100,281
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,005,627
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,002,814
  • % of population 65+: 18.6%
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $67,502
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,350,045
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $675,022
  • % of population 65+: 17.3%
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $155,117
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $3,102,333
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,551,166
  • % of population 65+: 15.3%
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $114,744
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,294,882
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,147,441
  • % of population 65+: 15.2%
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $105,428
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,108,563
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,054,281
  • % of population 65+: 18.1%

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $94,392
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,887,834
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $943,917
  • % of population 65+: 20.0%
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $97,119
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,942,374
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $971,187
  • % of population 65+: 21.1%
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $86,005
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,720,096
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $860,048
  • % of population 65+: 14.6%
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $186,062
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $3,721,237
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,860,618
  • % of population 65+: 19.9%
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $101,912
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,038,236
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,019,118
  • % of population 65+: 16.6%

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $79,736
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,594,716
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $797,358
  • % of population 65+: 16.6%
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $74,029
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,480,575
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $740,288
  • % of population 65+: 16.4%
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,373
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,427,463
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $713,731
  • % of population 65+: 17.8%
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,534
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,430,672
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $715,336
  • % of population 65+: 16.6%
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,410
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,428,204
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $714,102
  • % of population 65+: 17.0%

City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $67,482
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,349,639
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $674,820
  • % of population 65+: 16.3%
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $98,612
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,972,231
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $986,115
  • % of population 65+: 21.9%
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $101,991
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,039,812
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,019,906
  • % of population 65+: 16.3%
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $136,626
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,732,517
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,366,259
  • % of population 65+: 17.5%

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,780
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,475,595
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $737,797
  • % of population 65+: 18.2%
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $88,321
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,766,414
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $883,207
  • % of population 65+: 16.8%
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $65,523
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,310,451
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $655,226
  • % of population 65+: 16.8%
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,667
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,473,335
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $736,668
  • % of population 65+: 17.5%
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $102,916
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): 2,058,322
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,029,161
  • % of population 65+: 19.7%

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $76,792
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,535,846
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $767,923
  • % of population 65+: 16.4%
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $103,661
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,073,215
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,036,607
  • % of population 65+: 16.6%
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,761
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,215,216
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,107,608
  • % of population 65+: 19.5%
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $118,338
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,366,765
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,183,383
  • % of population 65+: 16.8%
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,627
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,632,542
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $816,271
  • % of population 65+: 18.8%

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $105,619
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,112,384
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,056,192
  • % of population 65+: 17.4%
North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $86,857
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,737,146
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $868,573
  • % of population 65+: 16.9%
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,734
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,574,682
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $787,341
  • % of population 65+: 16.2%
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,120
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,462,391
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $731,195
  • % of population 65+: 17.9%
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $69,161
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,383,214
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $691,607
  • % of population 65+: 16.1%

Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $111,541
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,230,814
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,115,407
  • % of population 65+: 18.6%
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,582
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,571,642
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $785,821
  • % of population 65+: 19.1%
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $109,811
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,196,222
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,098,111
  • % of population 65+: 18.3%
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,586
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,631,721
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $815,860
  • % of population 65+: 18.5%
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,949
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,638,979
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $819,489
  • % of population 65+: 17.6%

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,474
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,629,482
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $814,741
  • % of population 65+: 16.8%
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,985
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,639,693
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $819,846
  • % of population 65+: 13.2%
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,623
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,212,458
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,106,229
  • % of population 65+: 11.6%
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $97,999
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,959,971
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $979,986
  • % of population 65+: 20.8%
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $96,141
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,922,813
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $961,406
  • % of population 65+: 16.3%
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $126,952
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,539,048
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,269,524
  • % of population 65+: 16.3%
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $64,715
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,294,300
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $647,150
  • % of population 65+: 20.7%
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $84,485
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,689,700
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $844,850
  • % of population 65+: 18.0%
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $88,792
  • Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,775,841
  • Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $887,921
  • % of population 65+: 18.0%

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the cost of living using data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Retired Households and Federal Reserve Economic Data. The average full Social Security Benefits for one person were sourced from the Social Security Administrations Monthly Snapshot for January 2025. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 21, 2025.

