Here’s How Much It Costs To Retire Comfortably Without Social Security in Your State

Given the uncertainty that has surrounded the future solvency of the American Social Security system for years, it’s worth considering the possibility that the Social Security Administration will be capable of far less as time goes on. In fact, the reserve fund that helps pay out Social Security benefits at the current rate is expected to be depleted by 2035. With that in mind, it may behoove future retirees to plan for a retirement without Social Security.
GOBankingRates recently completed a study that compiled the cost of retirement across all 50 states — assuming a life expectancy of 80. A comfortable retirement was defined as one in which you have double the funds needed to meet the cost of living. Want to know how much you’ll need to put aside to enjoy your golden years in comfort, without a Social Security safety net? GOBankingRates has your answers below.
Alabama
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $70,492
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,409,839
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $704,919
- % of population 65+: 17.5%
Alaska
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,457
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,209,137
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,104,569
- % of population 65+: 13.3%
Arizona
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $100,281
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,005,627
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,002,814
- % of population 65+: 18.6%
Arkansas
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $67,502
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,350,045
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $675,022
- % of population 65+: 17.3%
California
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $155,117
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $3,102,333
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,551,166
- % of population 65+: 15.3%
Colorado
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $114,744
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,294,882
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,147,441
- % of population 65+: 15.2%
Connecticut
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $105,428
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,108,563
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,054,281
- % of population 65+: 18.1%
Delaware
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $94,392
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,887,834
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $943,917
- % of population 65+: 20.0%
Florida
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $97,119
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,942,374
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $971,187
- % of population 65+: 21.1%
Georgia
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $86,005
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,720,096
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $860,048
- % of population 65+: 14.6%
Hawaii
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $186,062
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $3,721,237
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,860,618
- % of population 65+: 19.9%
Idaho
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $101,912
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,038,236
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,019,118
- % of population 65+: 16.6%
Illinois
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $79,736
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,594,716
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $797,358
- % of population 65+: 16.6%
Indiana
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $74,029
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,480,575
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $740,288
- % of population 65+: 16.4%
Iowa
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,373
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,427,463
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $713,731
- % of population 65+: 17.8%
Kansas
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,534
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,430,672
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $715,336
- % of population 65+: 16.6%
Kentucky
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,410
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,428,204
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $714,102
- % of population 65+: 17.0%
Louisiana
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $67,482
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,349,639
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $674,820
- % of population 65+: 16.3%
Maine
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $98,612
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,972,231
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $986,115
- % of population 65+: 21.9%
Maryland
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $101,991
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,039,812
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,019,906
- % of population 65+: 16.3%
Massachusetts
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $136,626
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,732,517
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,366,259
- % of population 65+: 17.5%
Michigan
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,780
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,475,595
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $737,797
- % of population 65+: 18.2%
Minnesota
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $88,321
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,766,414
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $883,207
- % of population 65+: 16.8%
Mississippi
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $65,523
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,310,451
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $655,226
- % of population 65+: 16.8%
Missouri
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,667
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,473,335
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $736,668
- % of population 65+: 17.5%
Montana
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $102,916
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): 2,058,322
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,029,161
- % of population 65+: 19.7%
Nebraska
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $76,792
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,535,846
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $767,923
- % of population 65+: 16.4%
Nevada
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $103,661
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,073,215
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,036,607
- % of population 65+: 16.6%
New Hampshire
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,761
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,215,216
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,107,608
- % of population 65+: 19.5%
New Jersey
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $118,338
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,366,765
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,183,383
- % of population 65+: 16.8%
New Mexico
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,627
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,632,542
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $816,271
- % of population 65+: 18.8%
New York
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $105,619
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,112,384
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,056,192
- % of population 65+: 17.4%
North Carolina
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $86,857
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,737,146
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $868,573
- % of population 65+: 16.9%
North Dakota
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,734
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,574,682
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $787,341
- % of population 65+: 16.2%
Ohio
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,120
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,462,391
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $731,195
- % of population 65+: 17.9%
Oklahoma
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $69,161
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,383,214
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $691,607
- % of population 65+: 16.1%
Oregon
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $111,541
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,230,814
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,115,407
- % of population 65+: 18.6%
Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,582
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,571,642
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $785,821
- % of population 65+: 19.1%
Rhode Island
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $109,811
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,196,222
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,098,111
- % of population 65+: 18.3%
South Carolina
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,586
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,631,721
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $815,860
- % of population 65+: 18.5%
South Dakota
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,949
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,638,979
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $819,489
- % of population 65+: 17.6%
Tennessee
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,474
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,629,482
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $814,741
- % of population 65+: 16.8%
Texas
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,985
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,639,693
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $819,846
- % of population 65+: 13.2%
Utah
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,623
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,212,458
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,106,229
- % of population 65+: 11.6%
Vermont
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $97,999
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,959,971
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $979,986
- % of population 65+: 20.8%
Virginia
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $96,141
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,922,813
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $961,406
- % of population 65+: 16.3%
Washington
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $126,952
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $2,539,048
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $1,269,524
- % of population 65+: 16.3%
West Virginia
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $64,715
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,294,300
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $647,150
- % of population 65+: 20.7%
Wisconsin
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $84,485
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,689,700
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $844,850
- % of population 65+: 18.0%
Wyoming
- Annual cost of living comfortably: $88,792
- Savings needed to retire at 60 (with no Social Security): $1,775,841
- Savings needed to retire at 70 (with no Social Security): $887,921
- % of population 65+: 18.0%
Methodology: GOBankingRates found the cost of living using data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Retired Households and Federal Reserve Economic Data. The average full Social Security Benefits for one person were sourced from the Social Security Administrations Monthly Snapshot for January 2025. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 21, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much It Costs To Retire Comfortably Without Social Security in Your State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.