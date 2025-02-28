Here’s How Much It Costs To Live In Disney’s First Luxury Residential Community

Disney fans of all ages can soon enjoy the magic of the brand 24/7. The first Storyliving by Disney community — Cotino — is set to open in Rancho Mirage, California, in the near future, and prospective buyers can already tour model homes.

Here’s a look at how much homes cost and what you get for the price.

The Cost To Live the Disney Lifestyle

Disney’s Cotino community has four different home styles to accommodate different price ranges — but the cheapest options start in the “upper $1 millions.”

Cottage Collection homes are the most affordable option. These homes range from approximately 2,260 to approximately 2,820 square feet and include two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The Cottage Collection homes are only available in Longtable Park, a 55+ community within Cotino.

The next tier, the Grand Collection, includes homes that range from 3,000 to 3,900 square feet and have three to five bedrooms and three bathrooms. These homes start in the low $2 millions.

The Estate Collection homes are the most luxurious, ranging from approximately 3,400 to 7,180 square feet with three to five bedrooms and three to five full bathrooms. Prices for these homes range from the upper $2 millions to the upper $4 millions.

To put these home prices into perspective, the average home value in Rancho Mirage, California, is currently $847,922, according to Zillow.

What Do You Get for the Price?

All residents will have access to a town center with shops and dining and an open-air market. There will also be a number of parks, including an equestrian-themed dog park and a family-friendly park.

Cotino will also be home to Cotino Bay Beach, where residents can paddleboard, kayak or relax on the white sand beaches — though accessing the beach will cost a fee.

Residents also have the option to join the Artisan Club, which provides access to Cotino Bay Beach, as well as a private restaurant and bar, wellness center, tennis courts, pickleball courts, a creative studio and more.

