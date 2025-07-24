Here’s How Much It Costs To Live In the 10 Cities Renters Love Most in 2025

Summer is by far the busiest moving season of the year, with nearly 60% of U.S. moves taking place May through August. Renters face steep competition and rent prices hit their peak nationwide. Where do these renters want to live? New research from RentCafe determined the cities that are getting the most online engagement on its website during the full first quarter of 2025.

Find Out: I’m a Realtor: 5 Cities Retirees Are Moving To in 2025

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Below are the top 10 cities found to have the highest engagement scores, according to RentCafe. GOBankingRates found the cost of living in each city as compared to the national average using data from RentCafe and found the average monthly rent using Zillow. See where renters are looking to move.

10. St. Paul, Minnesota

Renter engagement score: 80.68

80.68 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 6% lower

6% lower Average monthly rent: $1,400

Explore More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

9. Cleveland

Renter engagement score: 82.4

82.4 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 9% lower

9% lower Average monthly rent: $1,200

8. Los Angeles

Renter engagement score: 82.69

82.69 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 49% higher

49% higher Average monthly rent: $2,775

7. Columbus

Renter engagement score: 83.12

83.12 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 5% lower

5% lower Average monthly rent: $1,495

6. Minneapolis

Renter engagement score: 83.73

83.73 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 6% lower

6% lower Average monthly rent: $1,600

5. Chicago

Renter engagement score: 87.33

87.33 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 15% higher

15% higher Average monthly rent: $2,000

4. Atlanta

Renter engagement score: 87.67

87.67 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 4% lower

4% lower Average monthly rent: $2,095

3. Kansas City, Missouri

Renter engagement score: 88.33

88.33 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 9% lower

9% lower Average monthly rent: $1,395

2. Cincinnati

Renter engagement score: 95.44

95.44 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 4% lower

4% lower Average monthly rent: $1,420

1. Washington, D.C.

Renter engagement score: 100

100 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 42% higher

42% higher Average monthly rent: $2,548

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much It Costs To Live In the 10 Cities Renters Love Most in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.