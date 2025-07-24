Personal Finance

Here’s How Much It Costs To Live In the 10 Cities Renters Love Most in 2025

July 24, 2025 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

Summer is by far the busiest moving season of the year, with nearly 60% of U.S. moves taking place May through August. Renters face steep competition and rent prices hit their peak nationwide. Where do these renters want to live? New research from RentCafe determined the cities that are getting the most online engagement on its website during the full first quarter of 2025.

Below are the top 10 cities found to have the highest engagement scores, according to RentCafe. GOBankingRates found the cost of living in each city as compared to the national average using data from RentCafe and found the average monthly rent using Zillow. See where renters are looking to move.

10. St. Paul, Minnesota 

  • Renter engagement score: 80.68
  • Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 6% lower
  • Average monthly rent: $1,400

9. Cleveland

  • Renter engagement score: 82.4
  • Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 9% lower
  • Average monthly rent: $1,200

8. Los Angeles

  • Renter engagement score: 82.69
  • Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 49% higher
  • Average monthly rent: $2,775

7. Columbus

  • Renter engagement score: 83.12
  • Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 5% lower
  • Average monthly rent: $1,495

6. Minneapolis

  • Renter engagement score: 83.73
  • Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 6% lower
  • Average monthly rent: $1,600

5. Chicago

  • Renter engagement score: 87.33
  • Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 15% higher
  • Average monthly rent: $2,000

4. Atlanta 

  • Renter engagement score: 87.67
  • Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 4% lower
  • Average monthly rent: $2,095

3. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Renter engagement score: 88.33
  • Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 9% lower
  • Average monthly rent: $1,395

2. Cincinnati

  • Renter engagement score: 95.44
  • Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 4% lower
  • Average monthly rent: $1,420

1. Washington, D.C.

  • Renter engagement score: 100
  • Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 42% higher
  • Average monthly rent: $2,548

