Here’s How Much I Spend Grocery Shopping at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has become a go-to for many shoppers looking to grocery shop on a budget. From pantry staples to household essentials and more, it offers surprising variety at usually just $1.25 per item.

But how much do people typically spend during a Dollar Tree grocery run? We asked real shoppers to break down their hauls.

Waqas Tasleem’s Frugal Haul: $20 to $30 Per Trip

Waqas Tasleem has honed the art of shopping at Dollar Tree for household essentials. “Typically, when I shopped at Dollar Tree for groceries, I found it to be an economical yet efficient way to gather various essential items,” he said. “My average spending at Dollar Tree for groceries hovered around $20 to $30 per visit.”

During his shopping trips, Tasleem loaded up on pantry staples like canned vegetables, beans, soups, pasta, rice and condiments to flavor up quick meals. He also grabbed household essentials such as multi-purpose cleaners, sponges, trash bags, paper towels and even the occasional personal care item like toothpaste or shampoo if they met his standards.

And what Dollar Tree run would be complete without snacks? Tasleem admitted to sometimes treating himself to trail mixes, nuts, pretzels or the rare soda for a special evening.

Stephen Clark’s All-Encompassing Haul: $25 to $30 Per Trip

Avid Dollar Tree shopper Stephen Clark relied on the discount store for everything from movie night snacks to ingredients for rushed weeknight dinners. “So, here I was, walking into Dollar Tree with my shopping list in hand and a determined look on my face,” he recalled. “I’ve got a budget, you see, and Dollar Tree is my secret weapon to sticking to it.”

Clark made a beeline to load up his cart with chips and pretzels before hitting the jackpot of canned goods. “Canned vegetables, soups and even some fruits — they’ve got it all,” he said. “I picked up a few cans of green beans, corn and diced tomatoes. They’re great for quick dinners when I’m too tired to do a big shop or cook a fancy meal.”

He scored deals on frozen vegetables and the occasional frozen burger or seafood. Clark also loved their $1.25 bread aisle to stock up for sandwiches and breakfast. He emphasized the quality dairy items like eggs and milk. And with a penchant for at-home baking, Clark finished off his haul with spices, cake mixes and other ingredients ready for kitchen experiments.

“As I headed to the checkout, my cart was pretty full, and I felt pretty good,” Clark said. “The best part? My total usually came to around $25 to $30. It’s a small price to pay for a cart full of groceries.”

Henry Jennings’ Weekly $100 Family Haul

Dad Henry Jennings had the biggest haul of all, dropping around $100 per weekly trip to keep his family of four fed and stocked up.

He loaded up on cleaning supplies for the whole household, including dish soap, laundry detergent and paper towels. Jenning was also impressed with their wide variety of shampoos and conditioners, which suited his son’s selective tastes. “My kid is wildly picky, so knowing I can get the stuff he likes at a good price is huge,” he shared.

While haul sizes ranged drastically between shoppers, all three agreed: Dollar Tree offered surprising variety and quality that didn’t break the bank.

