Here’s How Much a House in the US Costs Compared to Mexico, Canada and China

As the world becomes more interconnected, more people are considering living abroad, from countries neighboring the U.S. to across the globe. However, the price of international property is far from consistent, varying substantially by region.

While hopeful homeowners looking in Mexico will find average home prices substantially below the national average, those looking in Canada may have to pay more. China’s home prices, on the other hand, are only slightly less per square meter than those in the United States.

Here’s precisely how much a house costs in the U.S. compared to in Mexico, Canada and China.

Average Home Cost in the U.S.

According to Zillow, the average home value in the United States in 2025 is $367,969, a 0.8% increase compared to last year. The median list price is $409,933 as of May, and in April the median sale price was $357,600. Homes are selling relatively quickly in the country, going pending after around 17 days on the market. The tech real estate company notes that as of spring 2025, the U.S. is in a seller’s market.

Average Home Cost in Mexico

Homebuyers hoping to purchase property south of the border are in luck, considering houses are considerably more affordable in Mexico compared to the U.S. Mexico News Daily, the country’s English-language newspaper, notes that the average home price in Mexico was 1.724 million pesos between January and June of 2024, or $92,500 when converted to American dollars. The price, however, did mark a 10% increase in cost compared to the previous year.

Average Home Cost in Canada

People looking to relocate to the United States’ northern neighbor might be paying more for property compared to what they are used to. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the average home price in Canada in 2025 is $691,299. Using today’s exchange rate, this means that the average Canadian home price is around $504,787, considerably higher than the national average in the US. The value, however, does represent a 1.8% decrease from the average Canadian home price in 2024.

Average Home Cost in China

In China, home prices are typically viewed in terms of cost per square meter. According to Global Property Guide, home prices and rent are still declining throughout the region. As of March 2025, the price per square meter for newly constructed property in China was 16,740 RMB or $2,334. The significant difference lies in the average income-to-average house price ratio. In China, housing prices have long outpaced income, making the market nearly unaffordable. New policies have helped to cool the market, bringing down prices for new construction and second-hand homes.

How Tariffs Come Into Play

Homebuyers looking to move to the U.S. or relocate to another country will also want to be aware of the potential role that tariffs may play in pricing. The National Association of Home Builders estimates that tariffs could affect the cost of a new home by $10,900. Tariffs increase the cost of construction supplies and can negatively impact the supply chain. While some tariffs have been paused, many remain in limbo, leaving construction companies to wonder whether prices for items like Canadian lumber will rise in the near future.

International housing markets have also been impacted by these tariffs, driving up the costs of new builds and renovations. More than anything, the tariffs seem to have caused uncertainty in the markets, which is always challenging and tends to deter buyers and sellers from making any significant moves.

