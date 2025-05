Here’s How Much Gas Prices Have Changed in Each State Since Last Year

It’s not a question of if gas costs less in your state than it did a year ago. It’s a question of how much less.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas is down year-over-year in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. That’s according to an analysis of fuel prices reported by AAA as of May 23. The full state-by-state list is included below.

“The main reason is the price of crude oil has been lower — about $60 a barrel compared to last year when it was about $80 a barrel,” AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz said. “This year, OPEC+ has announced production increases, which have increased supply even though demand hasn’t been as robust as in years past.”

According to AAA’s numbers, New Hampshire posted the largest year-over-year decrease with a 17.36-percent reduction. A year ago, New Hampshire residents were paying $3.51 per gallon of regular gas on average. Today, they’re paying about $2.91 a gallon.

On the other end of the spectrum, the state of Washington had the most modest decrease – about 5.5%. A gallon of regular gas in Washington cost $4.60 on average a year ago, compared to $4.40 today.

Washington’s $4.40 figure is the third-highest in the nation, by the way, trailing only California ($4.86) and Hawaii ($4.49). States with the lowest cost per gallon of regular include Mississippi ($2.66), Louisiana ($2.71) and Oklahoma ($2.82).

Nationally, the average cost per gallon was $3.19 as of May 23, according to AAA’s report. That’s down 11.4 percent from last year’s average cost — $3.59.

“Typically, gasoline prices rise as spring progresses and into the summer due to increased demand and refinery maintenance,” said Gerald L. Perrins, Jr., who also tracks the figures with the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Division of Consumer Prices and Price Indexes. “However, the current decline in oil prices has delayed this seasonal increase.”

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of how prices have changed since a year ago, based on AAA’s figures from May 23:

Alabama

Current average cost per gallon: $2.74

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.20

Year-over-year change: -13.97%

Alaska

Current average cost per gallon: $3.66

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $4.35

Year-over-year change: -16.61%

Arizona

Current average cost per gallon: $3.38

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.90

Year-over-year change: -13.09%

Arkansas

Current average cost per gallon: $2.80

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.112

Year-over-year change: -9.71%

California

Current average cost per gallon: $4.86

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $5.20

Year-over-year change: -5.65%

Colorado

Current average cost per gallon: $3.18

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.36

Year-over-year change: -7.23%

Connecticut

Current average cost per gallon: $3.12

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.69

Year-over-year change: -15.68%

Delaware

Current average cost per gallon: $2.97

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.45

Year-over-year change: -13.53%

Florida

Current average cost per gallon: $3.12

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.45

Year-over-year change: -11.94%

Georgia

Current average cost per gallon: $2.93

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.39

Year-over-year change: -13.85%

Hawaii

Current average cost per gallon: $4.49

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $4.80

Year-over-year change: -6.57%

Idaho

Current average cost per gallon: $3.31

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.81

Year-over-year change: -14.03%

Illinois

Current average cost per gallon: $3.44

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.88

Year-over-year change: -12.99%

Indiana

Current average cost per gallon: $3.26

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.62

Year-over-year change: -12.48%

Iowa

Current average cost per gallon: $2.99

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.20

Year-over-year change: -8.09%

Kansas

Current average cost per gallon: $2.90

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.15

Year-over-year change: -8.94%

Kentucky

Current average cost per gallon: $2.85

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.34

Year-over-year change: -13.79%

Louisiana

Current average cost per gallon: $2.72

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.13

Year-over-year change: -13.03%

Maine

Current average cost per gallon: $3.06

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.56

Year-over-year change: -15.53%

Maryland

Current average cost per gallon: $3.08

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.549

Year-over-year change: -12.74%

Massachusetts

Current average cost per gallon: $3.01

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.56

Year-over-year change: -15.80%

Michigan

Current average cost per gallon: $3.26

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.55

Year-over-year change: -10.83%

Minnesota

Current average cost per gallon: $3.05

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.23

Year-over-year change: -6.47%

Mississippi

Current average cost per gallon: $2.66

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.06

Year-over-year change: -12.76

Missouri

Current average cost per gallon: $2.87

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.20

Year-over-year change: -10.40%

Montana

Current average cost per gallon: $3.20

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.48

Year-over-year change: -8.77%

Nebraska

Current average cost per gallon: $2.99

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.28

Year-over-year change: -9.29%

Nevada

Current average cost per gallon: $3.94

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $4.38

Year-over-year change: -9.51%

New Hampshire

Current average cost per gallon: $2.91

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.50

Year-over-year change: -17.36%

New Jersey

Current average cost per gallon: $3.07

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.52

Year-over-year change: -14.79%

New Mexico

Current average cost per gallon: $2.93

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.34

Year-over-year change: -11.51%

New York

Current average cost per gallon: $3.13

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.70

Year-over-year change: -15.42%

North Carolina

Current average cost per gallon: $2.88

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.35

Year-over-year change: -14.88%

North Dakota

Current average cost per gallon: $2.92

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.32

Year-over-year change: -12.01%

Ohio

Current average cost per gallon: $3.09

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.60

Year-over-year change: -15.66%

Oklahoma

Current average cost per gallon: $2.82

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.11

Year-over-year change: -9.97%

Oregon

Current average cost per gallon: $4.01

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $4.38

Year-over-year change: -9.59%

Pennsylvania

Current average cost per gallon: $3.331

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.74

Year-over-year change: -11.91%

Rhode Island

Current average cost per gallon: $3.01

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.57

Year-over-year change: -15.91%

South Carolina

Current average cost per gallon: $2.80

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.21

Year-over-year change: -13.47%

South Dakota

Current average cost per gallon: $3.02

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.29

Year-over-year change: -8.58%

Tennessee

Current average cost per gallon: $2.77

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.16

Year-over-year change: -14.00%

Texas

Current average cost per gallon: $2.78

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.15

Year-over-year change: -11.44%

Utah

Current average cost per gallon: $3.30

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.69

Year-over-year change: -11.64%

Vermont

Current average cost per gallon: $3.09

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.61

Year-over-year change: -14.86%

Virginia

Current average cost per gallon: $3.04

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.40

Year-over-year change: -12.49%

Washington

Current average cost per gallon: $4.40

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $4.60

Year-over-year change: -5.54%

West Virginia

Current average cost per gallon: $3.04

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.50

Year-over-year change: -14.38%

Wisconsin

Current average cost per gallon: $3.05

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.38

Year-over-year change: -11.72%

Wyoming

Current average cost per gallon: $3.17

Average cost per gallon one year ago: $3.32

Year-over-year change: -5.06%

