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Here's How Much the Estimated 2027 Social Security COLA Could Give the Average Married Couple

June 08, 2026 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

We still have a few months until the Social Security Administration officially announces the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), but with expenses rising, you probably don't want to wait that long to figure out what your checks will look like next year.

If you're married, you and your spouse may each be eligible for a benefit boost. Here's a rough idea of what that could look like for the average couple, based on the latest COLA estimates.

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The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, estimates that the 2027 Social Security COLA will come in around 3.9%. This is up from its earlier predictions of 2.8%. The increase is due to rising inflation.

The average married couple receiving two Social Security benefits takes home about $3,208 per month in 2026. If we add a 3.9% COLA to this, we get $3,333, an increase of $125. But this is only an estimate.

We won't know the official 2027 Social Security COLA until mid-October. Even if it comes in at 3.9%, the example is only an average. Some couples will get more than this, while others will get less.

Once the Social Security Administration announces the 2027 COLA, you and your spouse will be able to estimate how much your checks will be next year by adding the COLA percentage to your existing benefits. You will also get personalized COLA notices from the Social Security Administration in December.

Use this information to help you plan your 2027 budget. Figure out how much your checks won't cover and use the last few weeks of 2026 to decide how you'll pay for the rest.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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