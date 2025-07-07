Personal Finance

Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the West

July 07, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

A substantial amount of money needs to be kept in savings to survive a recession in the Western states. Key findings from a new GOBankingRates study examined how much liquid assets an emergency fund must possess to cover expenses during a recession. In California, you would need at least $87,000 to fund nine months. And in Hawaii, your emergency fund would need more than $104,000 in cash in it.

Here’s the amount of cash you need on hand to survive a recession in the Western states.

Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.

Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $60,450
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,113
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,225
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $60,450

Downtown Tempe, Arizona at dawn with bridges and Tempe Town Lake in the foreground.

Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $56,087
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,022
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,043
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $56,087

San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

California

  • Annual cost of living: $87,962
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $21,990
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $43,981
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $87,962
An aerial shot of Greeley in Colorado in autumn.

Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $64,558
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,139
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $32,279
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $64,558
Pauko Bay, South Kohala.

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $104,577
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $26,144
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $52,289
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $104,577

The Shoshone County Mining and Smelting Museum at the Bunker Hill Staff House in the Silver Valley city of Kellogg, Idaho, USA.

Idaho

  • Annual cost of living: $57,919
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,480
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,960
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,919
Bigfork,Montana,USA- August 18,2019: Waterfront Group of condos with small docks,boats, lamp posts and bags.

Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $57,517
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,379
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,759
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,517
Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

Nevada

  • Annual cost of living: $58,665
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,666
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,333
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $58,665

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $45,368
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,342
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,684
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,368
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $62,701
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,675
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,351
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,701
Salt Lake City skyline at sunset with Wasatch Mountains in the background, Utah, USA.

Utah

  • Annual cost of living: $62,806
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,701
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,403
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,806

dock with background of Bellevue cityscape with reflection on lake washington at night.

Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $71,722
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $17,930
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $35,861
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $71,722
Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living: $49,340
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,335
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,670
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,340

Methodology: The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

