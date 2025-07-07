Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the West

A substantial amount of money needs to be kept in savings to survive a recession in the Western states. Key findings from a new GOBankingRates study examined how much liquid assets an emergency fund must possess to cover expenses during a recession. In California, you would need at least $87,000 to fund nine months. And in Hawaii, your emergency fund would need more than $104,000 in cash in it.

Here’s the amount of cash you need on hand to survive a recession in the Western states.

Alaska

Annual cost of living: $60,450

$60,450 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,113

$15,113 Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,225

$30,225 Emergency fund for 12 months: $60,450

Arizona

Annual cost of living: $56,087

$56,087 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,022

$14,022 Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,043

$28,043 Emergency fund for 9 months: $56,087

California

Annual cost of living: $87,962

$87,962 Emergency fund for 3 months: $21,990

$21,990 Emergency fund for 6 months: $43,981

$43,981 Emergency fund for 9 months: $87,962

Colorado

Annual cost of living: $64,558

$64,558 Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,139

$16,139 Emergency fund for 6 months: $32,279

$32,279 Emergency fund for 9 months: $64,558

Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $104,577

$104,577 Emergency fund for 3 months: $26,144

$26,144 Emergency fund for 6 months: $52,289

$52,289 Emergency fund for 12 months: $104,577

Idaho

Annual cost of living: $57,919

$57,919 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,480

$14,480 Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,960

$28,960 Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,919

Montana

Annual cost of living: $57,517

$57,517 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,379

$14,379 Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,759

$28,759 Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,517

Nevada

Annual cost of living: $58,665

$58,665 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,666

$14,666 Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,333

$29,333 Emergency fund for 12 months: $58,665

New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $45,368

$45,368 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,342

$11,342 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,684

$22,684 Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,368

Oregon

Annual cost of living: $62,701

$62,701 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,675

$15,675 Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,351

$31,351 Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,701

Utah

Annual cost of living: $62,806

$62,806 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,701

$15,701 Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,403

$31,403 Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,806

Washington

Annual cost of living: $71,722

$71,722 Emergency fund for 3 months: $17,930

$17,930 Emergency fund for 6 months: $35,861

$35,861 Emergency fund for 12 months: $71,722

Wyoming

Annual cost of living: $49,340

$49,340 Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,335

$12,335 Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,670

$24,670 Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,340

Methodology: The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

