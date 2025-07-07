Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the West

A substantial amount of money needs to be kept in savings to survive a recession in the Western states. Key findings from a new GOBankingRates study examined how much liquid assets an emergency fund must possess to cover expenses during a recession. In California, you would need at least $87,000 to fund nine months. And in Hawaii, your emergency fund would need more than $104,000 in cash in it.
Check Out: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
See Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
Here’s the amount of cash you need on hand to survive a recession in the Western states.
Also see the cheapest city in every Western state.
Alaska
- Annual cost of living: $60,450
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,113
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,225
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $60,450
Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
Read More: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class
Arizona
- Annual cost of living: $56,087
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,022
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,043
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $56,087
Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade
California
- Annual cost of living: $87,962
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $21,990
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $43,981
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $87,962
Colorado
- Annual cost of living: $64,558
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,139
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $32,279
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $64,558
Hawaii
- Annual cost of living: $104,577
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $26,144
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $52,289
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $104,577
Discover Next: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
Idaho
- Annual cost of living: $57,919
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,480
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,960
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,919
Montana
- Annual cost of living: $57,517
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,379
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,759
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,517
Nevada
- Annual cost of living: $58,665
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,666
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,333
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $58,665
For You: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities
New Mexico
- Annual cost of living: $45,368
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,342
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,684
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,368
Oregon
- Annual cost of living: $62,701
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,675
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,351
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,701
Utah
- Annual cost of living: $62,806
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,701
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,403
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,806
Trending Now: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South
Washington
- Annual cost of living: $71,722
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $17,930
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $35,861
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $71,722
Wyoming
- Annual cost of living: $49,340
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,335
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,670
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $49,340
Methodology: The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- I'm a Realtor: This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home
- 3 Things Retirees Should Stop Buying To Save Money Amid Tariffs
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the West
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.