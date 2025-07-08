Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the South

Think you have enough money to tap into in the event of a recession? Recently, GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine how much needs to be in your emergency fund for you to stay afloat in a recession. Residents in the Southern region of the United States need at least $8,800 on the low end and more than $14,300 in higher cost-of-living states (e.g., Maryland) to cover expenses for up to three months.

Keep reading to find out how much cash your emergency fund needs to survive a recession in the South.

Alabama

Annual cost of living: $39,278

$39,278 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,820

$9,820 Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,639

$19,639 Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,278

Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $37,609

$37,609 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,402

$9,402 Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,805

$18,805 Emergency fund for 9 months: $37,609

Delaware

Annual cost of living: $53,343

$53,343 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,336

$13,336 Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,671

$26,671 Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,343

Florida

Annual cost of living: $53,687

$53,687 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,422

$13,422 Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,843

$26,843 Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,687

Georgia

Annual cost of living: $47,888

$47,888 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,972

$11,972 Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,944

$23,944 Emergency fund for 12 months: $47,888

Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $39,938

$39,938 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,985

$9,985 Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,969

$19,969 Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,938

Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $37,550

$37,550 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,388

$9,388 Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,775

$18,775 Emergency fund for 12 months: $37,550

Maryland

Annual cost of living: $57,444

$57,444 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361

$14,361 Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722

$28,722 Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444

Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $36,351

$36,351 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,088

$9,088 Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,176

$18,176 Emergency fund for 12 months: $36,351

North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $48,054

$48,054 Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,014

$12,014 Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,027

$24,027 Emergency fund for 12 months: $48,054

Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $38,398

$38,398 Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,599

$9,599 Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,199

$19,199 Emergency fund for 12 months: $38,398

South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $45,362

$45,362 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,341

$11,341 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,681

$22,681 Emergency fund for 9 months: $45,362

Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $45,776

$45,776 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,444

$11,444 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,888

$22,888 Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,776

Texas

Annual cost of living: $45,505

$45,505 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,376

$11,376 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,752

$22,752 Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,505

Virginia

Annual cost of living: $53,677

$53,677 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,419

$13,419 Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,839

$26,839 Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,677

West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $35,406

$35,406 Emergency fund for 3 months: $8,852

$8,852 Emergency fund for 6 months: $17,703

$17,703 Emergency fund for 12 months: $35,406

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

