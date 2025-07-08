Personal Finance

Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the South

July 08, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Think you have enough money to tap into in the event of a recession? Recently, GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine how much needs to be in your emergency fund for you to stay afloat in a recession. Residents in the Southern region of the United States need at least $8,800 on the low end and more than $14,300 in higher cost-of-living states (e.g., Maryland) to cover expenses for up to three months.

Keep reading to find out how much cash your emergency fund needs to survive a recession in the South.

Small town square in Union Springs, Alabama.

Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $39,278
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,820
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,639
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,278

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $37,609
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,402
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,805
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $37,609

Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $53,343
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,336
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,671
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,343  
Sarasota, Florida, USA skyline on the bay at dawn.

Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $53,687
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,422
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,843
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,687
McDonough, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $47,888
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,972
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,944
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $47,888

Owensboro is a city in and the county seat of Daviess County, Kentucky, United States.

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $39,938
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,985
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,969
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,938
A group of residential buildings on stilts along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain in Slidell Louisiana, near New Orleans.

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $37,550
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,388
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,775
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $37,550
Row of colorful, red, yellow, blue, white, green painted residential townhouses, homes, houses with brick patio gardens in summer.

Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $57,444
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444

Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $36,351
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,088
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,176
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $36,351
Drone Aerial of Downtown Greensboro North Carolina NC Skyline.

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $48,054
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,014
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,027
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $48,054
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $38,398
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,599
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,199
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $38,398

Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $45,362
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,341
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,681
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $45,362
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $45,776
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,444
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,888
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,776
Seguin, Texas, USA.

Texas

  • Annual cost of living: $45,505
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,376
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,752
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,505

Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $53,677
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,419
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,839
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,677 
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $35,406
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $8,852
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $17,703
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $35,406

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

