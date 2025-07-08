Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the South

Think you have enough money to tap into in the event of a recession? Recently, GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine how much needs to be in your emergency fund for you to stay afloat in a recession. Residents in the Southern region of the United States need at least $8,800 on the low end and more than $14,300 in higher cost-of-living states (e.g., Maryland) to cover expenses for up to three months.
Keep reading to find out how much cash your emergency fund needs to survive a recession in the South.
Alabama
- Annual cost of living: $39,278
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,820
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,639
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,278
Arkansas
- Annual cost of living: $37,609
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,402
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,805
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $37,609
Delaware
- Annual cost of living: $53,343
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,336
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,671
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,343
Florida
- Annual cost of living: $53,687
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,422
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,843
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,687
Georgia
- Annual cost of living: $47,888
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,972
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,944
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $47,888
Kentucky
- Annual cost of living: $39,938
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,985
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,969
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $39,938
Louisiana
- Annual cost of living: $37,550
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,388
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,775
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $37,550
Maryland
- Annual cost of living: $57,444
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444
Mississippi
- Annual cost of living: $36,351
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,088
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $18,176
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $36,351
North Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $48,054
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,014
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,027
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $48,054
Oklahoma
- Annual cost of living: $38,398
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $9,599
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $19,199
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $38,398
South Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $45,362
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,341
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,681
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $45,362
Tennessee
- Annual cost of living: $45,776
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,444
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,888
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,776
Texas
- Annual cost of living: $45,505
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,376
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,752
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $45,505
Virginia
- Annual cost of living: $53,677
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,419
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,839
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,677
West Virginia
- Annual cost of living: $35,406
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $8,852
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $17,703
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $35,406
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.
