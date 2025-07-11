Personal Finance

Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in New England

July 11, 2025 — 08:02 am EDT

Worried about a recession or another major financial event taking place? It never hurts to keep extra money saved up to prepare for the worst-case scenario. 

If you’re wondering just how much extra you should set aside, a recent GOBankingRates study analyzed how much should be in your emergency fund to survive a recession in your state. Key findings reveal that residents in New England should anticipate saving anywhere from $13,000 to nearly $20,000 in cash to cover three months’ worth of expenses.

See how much cash your emergency fund needs to survive a recession in these six New England states.

Greenwich is an affluent town in Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States.

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $59,423
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,856
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,712
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,423

Portland, Maine, USA skyline from above at twilight in winter.

Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $55,360
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,840
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,680
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $55,360

Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $77,544
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $62,536
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536
Luxury apartment buildings in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, USA.

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $61,901
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,475
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,950
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $61,901

Rutland is a city in Rutland County, Vermont, United States.

Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $54,486
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,622
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,243
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $54,486

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

