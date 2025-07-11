Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in New England

Worried about a recession or another major financial event taking place? It never hurts to keep extra money saved up to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

If you’re wondering just how much extra you should set aside, a recent GOBankingRates study analyzed how much should be in your emergency fund to survive a recession in your state. Key findings reveal that residents in New England should anticipate saving anywhere from $13,000 to nearly $20,000 in cash to cover three months’ worth of expenses.

See how much cash your emergency fund needs to survive a recession in these six New England states.

Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $59,423

$59,423 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,856

$14,856 Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,712

$29,712 Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,423

Maine

Annual cost of living: $55,360

$55,360 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,840

$13,840 Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,680

$27,680 Emergency fund for 12 months: $55,360

Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $77,544

$77,544 Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386

$19,386 Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772

$38,772 Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544

New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $62,536

$62,536 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634

$15,634 Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268

$31,268 Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536

Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $61,901

$61,901 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,475

$15,475 Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,950

$30,950 Emergency fund for 12 months: $61,901

Vermont

Annual cost of living: $54,486

$54,486 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,622

$13,622 Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,243

$27,243 Emergency fund for 12 months: $54,486

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

