Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in New England

Worried about a recession or another major financial event taking place? It never hurts to keep extra money saved up to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
If you’re wondering just how much extra you should set aside, a recent GOBankingRates study analyzed how much should be in your emergency fund to survive a recession in your state. Key findings reveal that residents in New England should anticipate saving anywhere from $13,000 to nearly $20,000 in cash to cover three months’ worth of expenses.
See how much cash your emergency fund needs to survive a recession in these six New England states.
Connecticut
- Annual cost of living: $59,423
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,856
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,712
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,423
Maine
- Annual cost of living: $55,360
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,840
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,680
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $55,360
Massachusetts
- Annual cost of living: $77,544
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544
New Hampshire
- Annual cost of living: $62,536
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536
Rhode Island
- Annual cost of living: $61,901
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,475
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,950
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $61,901
Vermont
- Annual cost of living: $54,486
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,622
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,243
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $54,486
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.
