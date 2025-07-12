Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the Most Expensive States

The higher the cost of living is in any given state, the more money residents need to stockpile in their emergency funds should a major financial disaster, like a recession, take place.
Using a GOBankingRates study outlining the cost of living in every state, we pulled the 10 states that ranked among the most expensive. Then, we referred to another GOBankingRates study analyzing how much should be kept in an emergency fund in the event of a recession. The total savings to set aside for three to 12 months may be found below for the 10 most expensive states.
Ranked from most to least expensive, this is the amount you’d need to survive a recession in the nation’s 10 highest cost-of-living states.
1. Hawaii
- Annual cost of living: $104,577
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $26,144
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $52,289
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $104,577
2. Massachusetts
- Annual cost of living: $77,544
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544
3. California
- Annual cost of living: $87,962
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $21,990
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $43,981
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $87,962
4. Alaska
- Annual cost of living: $60,450
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,113
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,225
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $60,450
5. New York
- Annual cost of living: $59,403
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,851
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,701
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,403
6. Maryland
- Annual cost of living: $57,444
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444
7. New Jersey
- Annual cost of living: $66,926
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,732
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $33,463
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $66,926
8. Vermont
- Annual cost of living: $54,486
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,622
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,243
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $54,486
9. Washington
- Annual cost of living: $71,722
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $17,930
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $35,861
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $71,722
10. New Hampshire
- Annual cost of living: $62,536
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.
