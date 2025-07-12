Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the Most Expensive States

The higher the cost of living is in any given state, the more money residents need to stockpile in their emergency funds should a major financial disaster, like a recession, take place.

Using a GOBankingRates study outlining the cost of living in every state, we pulled the 10 states that ranked among the most expensive. Then, we referred to another GOBankingRates study analyzing how much should be kept in an emergency fund in the event of a recession. The total savings to set aside for three to 12 months may be found below for the 10 most expensive states.

Ranked from most to least expensive, this is the amount you’d need to survive a recession in the nation’s 10 highest cost-of-living states.

1. Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $104,577

$104,577 Emergency fund for 3 months: $26,144

$26,144 Emergency fund for 6 months: $52,289

$52,289 Emergency fund for 12 months: $104,577

2. Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $77,544

$77,544 Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386

$19,386 Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772

$38,772 Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544

3. California

Annual cost of living: $87,962

$87,962 Emergency fund for 3 months: $21,990

$21,990 Emergency fund for 6 months: $43,981

$43,981 Emergency fund for 12 months: $87,962

4. Alaska

Annual cost of living: $60,450

$60,450 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,113

$15,113 Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,225

$30,225 Emergency fund for 12 months: $60,450

5. New York

Annual cost of living: $59,403

$59,403 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,851

$14,851 Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,701

$29,701 Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,403

6. Maryland

Annual cost of living: $57,444

$57,444 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361

$14,361 Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722

$28,722 Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444

7. New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $66,926

$66,926 Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,732

$16,732 Emergency fund for 6 months: $33,463

$33,463 Emergency fund for 12 months: $66,926

8. Vermont

Annual cost of living: $54,486

$54,486 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,622

$13,622 Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,243

$27,243 Emergency fund for 12 months: $54,486

9. Washington

Annual cost of living: $71,722

$71,722 Emergency fund for 3 months: $17,930

$17,930 Emergency fund for 6 months: $35,861

$35,861 Emergency fund for 12 months: $71,722

10. New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $62,536

$62,536 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634

$15,634 Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268

$31,268 Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the Most Expensive States

