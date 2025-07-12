Personal Finance

Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the Most Expensive States

July 12, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The higher the cost of living is in any given state, the more money residents need to stockpile in their emergency funds should a major financial disaster, like a recession, take place.

Using a GOBankingRates study outlining the cost of living in every state, we pulled the 10 states that ranked among the most expensive. Then, we referred to another GOBankingRates study analyzing how much should be kept in an emergency fund in the event of a recession. The total savings to set aside for three to 12 months may be found below for the 10 most expensive states.

Ranked from most to least expensive, this is the amount you’d need to survive a recession in the nation’s 10 highest cost-of-living states.

People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

1. Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $104,577
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $26,144
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $52,289
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $104,577

North Andover, Massachusetts, USA - May 24, 2015: Daytime view of the Moseley Wrought Iron Arch Bridge and campus pond at Merrimack College.

2. Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $77,544
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544

Santa Ana is the county seat and second most populous city in Orange County, California in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

3. California

  • Annual cost of living: $87,962
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $21,990
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $43,981
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $87,962
Ketchikan, Alaska.

4. Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $60,450
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,113
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,225
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $60,450
Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, Battery Park, Water of New York Harbor, World Trade Center, Empire State Building, Governors island and Blue Sky with Puffy Clouds.

5. New York

  • Annual cost of living: $59,403
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,851
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,701
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,403

Downtown Baltimore at dusk, Maryland.

6. Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $57,444
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444
River, Twilight, Tree, Princeton, New Jersey, House.

7. New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $66,926
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,732
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $33,463
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $66,926
Montpelier, Vermont, USA autumn town skyline.

8. Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $54,486
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,622
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,243
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $54,486

The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

9. Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $71,722
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $17,930
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $35,861
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $71,722
Dover is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, in the United States of America.

10. New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $62,536
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

