Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession on the East Coast

If you live on the East Coast and have concerns about a potential recession, you’ll need a substantial amount of money in your emergency fund. A recent GOBankingRates study analyzing how much cash needs to be in your emergency fund revealed East Coast residents need anywhere from $11,000 to $19,000 to cover up to three months’ worth of expenses during a recession. And the amount needed only goes up from there for six, nine and 12 months.
Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
Here’s how much you’d need in cash to survive a recession on the East Coast.
Connecticut
- Annual cost of living: $59,423
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,856
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,712
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,423
Learn More: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s
See Next: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
Delaware
- Annual cost of living: $53,343
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,336
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,671
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,343
For You: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025
Florida
- Annual cost of living: $53,687
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,422
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,843
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,687
Georgia
- Annual cost of living: $47,888
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,972
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,944
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $47,888
Maine
- Annual cost of living: $55,360
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,840
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,680
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $55,360
View Next: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities
Maryland
- Annual cost of living: $57,444
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444
Massachusetts
- Annual cost of living: $77,544
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544
New Hampshire
- Annual cost of living: $62,536
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536
Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
New Jersey
- Annual cost of living: $66,926
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,732
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $33,463
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $66,926
New York
- Annual cost of living: $59,403
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,851
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,701
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,403
North Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $48,054
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,014
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,027
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $48,054
Discover More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
Rhode Island
- Annual cost of living: $61,901
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,475
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,950
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $61,901
South Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $45,362
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,341
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,681
- Emergency fund for 9 months: $45,362
Virginia
- Annual cost of living: $53,677
- Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,419
- Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,839
- Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,677
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- I'm a Realtor: This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home
- 3 Things Retirees Should Stop Buying To Save Money Amid Tariffs
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession on the East Coast
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.