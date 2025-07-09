Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession on the East Coast

If you live on the East Coast and have concerns about a potential recession, you’ll need a substantial amount of money in your emergency fund. A recent GOBankingRates study analyzing how much cash needs to be in your emergency fund revealed East Coast residents need anywhere from $11,000 to $19,000 to cover up to three months’ worth of expenses during a recession. And the amount needed only goes up from there for six, nine and 12 months.

Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here’s how much you’d need in cash to survive a recession on the East Coast.

Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $59,423

$59,423 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,856

$14,856 Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,712

$29,712 Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,423

Learn More: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s

See Next: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Delaware

Annual cost of living: $53,343

$53,343 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,336

$13,336 Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,671

$26,671 Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,343

For You: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

Florida

Annual cost of living: $53,687

$53,687 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,422

$13,422 Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,843

$26,843 Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,687

Georgia

Annual cost of living: $47,888

$47,888 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,972

$11,972 Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,944

$23,944 Emergency fund for 12 months: $47,888

Maine

Annual cost of living: $55,360

$55,360 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,840

$13,840 Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,680

$27,680 Emergency fund for 12 months: $55,360

View Next: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

Maryland

Annual cost of living: $57,444

$57,444 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361

$14,361 Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722

$28,722 Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444

Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $77,544

$77,544 Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386

$19,386 Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772

$38,772 Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544

New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $62,536

$62,536 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634

$15,634 Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268

$31,268 Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536

Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $66,926

$66,926 Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,732

$16,732 Emergency fund for 6 months: $33,463

$33,463 Emergency fund for 9 months: $66,926

New York

Annual cost of living: $59,403

$59,403 Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,851

$14,851 Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,701

$29,701 Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,403

North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $48,054

$48,054 Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,014

$12,014 Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,027

$24,027 Emergency fund for 12 months: $48,054

Discover More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $61,901

$61,901 Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,475

$15,475 Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,950

$30,950 Emergency fund for 12 months: $61,901

South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $45,362

$45,362 Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,341

$11,341 Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,681

$22,681 Emergency fund for 9 months: $45,362

Virginia

Annual cost of living: $53,677

$53,677 Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,419

$13,419 Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,839

$26,839 Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,677

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession on the East Coast

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.