Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession on the East Coast

July 09, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

If you live on the East Coast and have concerns about a potential recession, you’ll need a substantial amount of money in your emergency fund. A recent GOBankingRates study analyzing how much cash needs to be in your emergency fund revealed East Coast residents need anywhere from $11,000 to $19,000 to cover up to three months’ worth of expenses during a recession. And the amount needed only goes up from there for six, nine and 12 months.

Here’s how much you’d need in cash to survive a recession on the East Coast.

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $59,423
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,856
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,712
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,423

Recitation Hall at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.

Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $53,343
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,336
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,671
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,343  

Destin Florida iStock

Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $53,687
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,422
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,843
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,687
Augusta, Georgia

Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $47,888
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,972
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $23,944
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $47,888
Cars driving on road in Acadia National Park, Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $55,360
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,840
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $27,680
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $55,360

View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $57,444
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,361
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $28,722
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $57,444
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $77,544
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $19,386
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $38,772
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $77,544
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $62,536
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,634
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $31,268
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $62,536

Jersey City, NJ USA - February 24 2021: The eight story Pier Apartment complex at Harborside in Jersey City has a view of the Lower Manhattan NYC skyline just across across the Hudson River.

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $66,926
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $16,732
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $33,463
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $66,926
New York, Old buildings in Tribeca district, with distinctive roof cornices and external fire escape.

New York

  • Annual cost of living: $59,403
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $14,851
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $29,701
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $59,403
Gastonia, United States – August 08, 2023: A Panoramic photography of the water tower in Gastonia, North Carolina.

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $48,054
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $12,014
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $24,027
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $48,054

Newport, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $61,901
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $15,475
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $30,950
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $61,901
Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $45,362
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $11,341
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $22,681
  • Emergency fund for 9 months: $45,362
Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $53,677
  • Emergency fund for 3 months: $13,419
  • Emergency fund for 6 months: $26,839
  • Emergency fund for 12 months: $53,677 

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount needed for an emergency fund. The cost of living was determined using data from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 21, 2025.

