Here's How Much the Average Spousal Social Security Check Will Increase in 2026

You've had a longer-than-expected wait, but the Social Security Administration has finally announced the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). This will take effect with the December 2025 payment, which goes out in January 2026.

A lot of the media focus so far has been on how the COLA will affect retirement benefits. But they're not the only payments getting a boost. Spousal benefits are also set to increase. Here's what you can expect in 2026 if you're receiving them.

Beneficiaries will get a 2.8% COLA in 2026

The 2026 Social Security COLA came in at 2.8%, slightly above recent projections. This makes it above-average compared to COLAs over the last few decades. Because the COLA is a percentage, everyone will see their benefit increase by a slightly different amount.

The typical Social Security retirement benefit is expected to increase by $56 from $2,015 to $2,071. The jump for spousal benefits won't be quite so dramatic.

Spousal benefits are only worth up to one-half of the benefit the retired worker qualifies for at their full retirement age (FRA). The Social Security Administration estimates that the average spousal benefit, which was $955 in August 2025, will jump to $982 -- a $27 increase.

However, you could get more than this if your current benefit is higher than the average. The Social Security Administration should send you a personalized COLA notice in December stating exactly how much you'll receive next year.

What to do if the COLA isn't enough

Once you and your partner know how much you'll receive next year, it's time to start building your 2026 budget. Make a note of your average monthly expenses and then subtract your Social Security benefits to figure out how much of your costs you'll need to cover on your own.

What you do from there depends on the resources at your disposal. You might consider one or more of the following:

Rely on personal savings: Withdraw more money from your retirement accounts to make up for what Social Security doesn't cover.

Withdraw more money from your retirement accounts to make up for what Social Security doesn't cover. Cut back on spending where possible: If you spend a lot on wants, you might be able to make ends meet by reducing your discretionary spending in 2026.

If you spend a lot on wants, you might be able to make ends meet by reducing your discretionary spending in 2026. Work part time: A part-time job gives you access to a paycheck you can use to supplement your Social Security benefits and your personal savings.

A part-time job gives you access to a paycheck you can use to supplement your Social Security benefits and your personal savings. Apply for other government benefits: You may qualify for programs like Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) that can help you cover your essential costs so you can stretch your savings further.

If you think you'll need to rely upon government benefits next year, apply promptly. Contact your state social services agency to learn how to get started. You may need to provide proof of your age, income, and assets as well as any debts you have for the programs to use when deciding what you qualify for. This whole process can take some time, so the sooner you get started, the better.

You can expect your first payments with the 2026 COLA included to arrive around either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of January, depending on the day of the month you were born. However, it may take an extra day or two to show up.

When your January payment arrives, be sure to check your bank account or your prepaid debit card to verify that the amount is correct. Errors are rare, but they can happen. If you notice a mistake with your checks, contact the Social Security Administration as soon as possible to get the error corrected.

