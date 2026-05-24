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Here's How Much the Average Spousal Social Security Beneficiary Takes Home After Paying for Medicare

May 24, 2026 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

If you're 65 or older and have been on Social Security for a while, you probably know your benefits aren't all yours to keep. You could lose some to taxes, and you'll have your Medicare Part B premiums withheld before your checks even reach you.

This is true of spousal benefits as well as retirement benefits. And since spousal benefits are smaller on average, these beneficiaries have much less money to cover their other costs.

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Couple discussing a document together.

Image source: Getty Images.

The average spousal Social Security benefit is $985.99 per month as of April 2026. While this is a record high, it's still far less than the $2,081 average monthly retirement benefit.

Meanwhile, the Medicare Part B premium for most beneficiaries is $202.90 in 2026. If we subtract this from the average spousal benefit, that leaves about $783 to cover remaining costs.

That money won't go very far on its own, but fortunately, it's likely not your only Social Security benefit. If you're married and claiming a spousal benefit, your partner is also receiving a retirement benefit, which is likely to be larger.

However, even with two Social Security benefit checks, you'll likely still need other retirement income sources, like personal savings or a job, to help you cover your living costs. You should also keep in mind that only your Medicare Part B premiums come directly out of your Social Security checks. You'll still have to pay for deductibles and copays out of your own pocket, so remember to budget for those.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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