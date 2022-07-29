Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Texas Instruments Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Texas Instruments (TXN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TXN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Texas Instruments' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Texas Instruments' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Texas Instruments, Inc. is an original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits.

TI has manufacturing and design facilities, including wafer fabrication and assembly/test operations in North America, Asia and Europe.



Management’s strategy has been to build assets that would be fully utilized through their lifetimes and outsource any excess demand in peak situations to outside foundries.

The company’s Analog segment generated 76.6% of revenue in 2021 (up from 75.3% in 2020). Analog products have been categorized into three—high performance analog, high volume analog and logic, and power management.

The Embedded Processing segment generated 16.6% of revenue (down from 17.8% in 2020). This segment includes TI’s OMAP, connectivity solutions, non-wireless DSPs and microprocessors.

The Other segment generated the remaining 6.8% (down from 6.9% in 2020). The segment includes smaller semiconductor product lines, such as DLP products, RISC microprocessors and ASICs, calculators and other schoolroom tools, and royalties.

The company's products are sold in industrial, personal electronics, automotive, communications, enterprise and other end-markets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Texas Instruments a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2012 would be worth $6,428.31, or a 542.83% gain, as of July 29, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 193.83% and gold's return of 3.87% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for TXN.

Texas Instruments reported strong second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Continued rebound in the automotive market was a tailwind. Solid demand environment in the industrial end market contributed well. Growing momentum across the communication equipment and enterprise systems markets drove the results further. Additionally, strong performance of Analog and Embedded Processing segments contributed well. Solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, the company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain headwinds. Further, softness in the personal electronics market remains a concern.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.